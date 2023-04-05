Proactive Thinking > Reactive Thinking: How to Live an Intentional Life

What’s a better approach to life?

Taking responsibility for your actions and controlling the trajectory of your life or waiting for circumstances and others to dictate your next action?

A better life is about control and influence.

If you are in total control of your actions, you are more likely to design a plan of action that can lead to a fulfilling.

If others influence your actions, circumstances, and external events, you tend to wait for permission or validation for your actions.

Reactive people allow others to determine how they feel and act — and tend to waste a lot of time in the process of waiting.

If you feel like you are not in control of the direction of your life, you are less likely to be proactive about your actions.

When it comes to your life, you have a choice.

You can be reactive or proactive.

A reactive person is always waiting for the other shoe to drop, and they are often caught off guard.

They react to what is happening around them.

Reactive people use words like “It’s not in my control,” “I can’t do anything about it,” I don’t have an option,” “I don’t know what to do,” and “they won’t allow it”.

When you are proactive, you start your year, month, week, or day on purpose. You set clear goals for the future and start your day with clear intentions.

Being proactive means taking an active role in your future and making decisions with foresight of what may come next.

Proactive people prefer words like “what’s my alternative”, “I can try a different approach,” “I have a plan,” “I will think about a better way,” “I choose a different path” or “I will do something else.”

Proactive people take the initiative — they build habits, routines, and behaviours that will consistently advance their lives instead of waiting to be acted upon.

Being proactive allows you to be prepared for anything that life throws your way, giving you the upper hand in any situation.

“Making appointments with yourself and scheduling other things around them is key to proactive self-management,” says Michael Hyatt.

Reactive thinking is what most of us do when we’re dealing with a crisis in any area of our lives.

We act in the moment and then sit back and wait for a reaction.

We wait until our relationship is terrible before thinking about better ways to save it. We wait until our finances get worse before thinking about a different way forward.

On the other hand, proactive thinking is more thoughtful, intentional, and efficient. It’s goal-oriented and productive.

Proactive thinkers figure out what could go wrong and take steps now to prevent disaster in the future.

If you are too busy to make time for your next course of action, your life will always be outside your control.

Learn to change what‘s in your control

“The best way to not feel hopeless is to get up and do something. Don’t wait for good things to happen to you. If you go out and make some good things happen, you will fill the world with hope, you will fill yourself with hope.”― Barack Obama

If you are too caught up in the day-to-day drama, it can be challenging to look at the bigger picture and plan a better life.

To achieve balance, create boundaries, and productively use your energy, start your day with a plan.

Proactive thinkers create their own environments to achieve their goals without waiting for others to change theirs first.

The difference between reactive and proactive thinking can be seen through these four categories: decision making, goal setting, prioritizing, and problem-solving.

Many people are constantly reacting to one thing or another — they’re always re-acting, and never pro-acting when it comes to getting things done.

Regardless of the direction of your life, being in total control can help you avoid unnecessary disaster and chaos.

If you want more control over your life and career, proactive thinking may be better for you. It’s a better path to achieve your goals.

John C. Maxwell is right, “If you’re proactive, you focus on preparing. If you’re reactive, you end up focusing on repairing.”

The only way to design the life you want is to embrace the proactive mindset.

Proactive interventions can improve the quality of your life — but you have to start acting on them to make a change.

You don’t even have to take a big leap — start small.

Schedule tiny but healthy actions that can change your finances, relationships, career, or the direction of your life.

Don’t be passive about the direction of your life — be intentional about the trajectory of your life. Your success depends on it.

This post was previously published on Thomas Oppong’s blog.

