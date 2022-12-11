Retired Teacher Now Homeschool Mom [Video]

Welcome to Beleaf in Fatherhood, where we equip fathers, bring hope to mothers, and inspire children. We are a content creation house that specializes in family content! Make sure to follow us on IG (https://www.instagram.com/beleafmel/), TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@beleafinfathe…) and of course, subscribe to our YouTube!
Interested in making content like ours? Check out our Patreon (https://www.patreon.com/bif) to get an inside look at how we create, and our Amazon Production Equipment list for all the items we use to create our videos and photos!
https://www.amazon.com/shop/beleafinf…
Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)
0:01
okay all right well okay here we go many
0:06
of you know that this is my wife of 12
0:09
Years Yvette Henry
0:12
this is her after meal prepping for the
0:14
week
0:15
what you may not know about her is that
0:17
she was an educator for seven years
0:21
and one of the best she is now
0:23
homeschool teacher for our four kids but
0:27
she doesn’t only do that
0:29
she does it all let me just show you
0:31
what it takes for her to meal prep she’s
0:34
not only cooking Stables she’s adding
0:35
new recipes and seasoning the hell out
0:38
of everything
0:39
chopping and dicing healthy meals for us
0:41
to consume is no easy task because while
0:45
she’s doing all that she’s cleaning and
0:46
prepping the food too
0:48
along with taking care of our children
0:51
teaching them new activities and being
0:53
involved in every aspect of their lives
0:56
[Music]
0:58
when events stop working as a mad
1:00
teacher she came home to homeschool our
1:02
kids and there was really no place for
1:04
her to do that
1:06
we had an extra room that I used as an
1:09
office for a while and she needed that
1:11
space to turn into a classroom for our
1:14
kids I moved out because I could focus
1:17
more in a separate office she and the
1:19
kids needed a place to thrive
1:22
all right y’all welcome black Glenn has
1:26
me giving y’all a classroom tour when
1:28
it’s not even ready for a classroom tour
1:30
but he wants me to expose y’all to the
1:32
process so here we are today in process
1:36
in process
1:38
in process of what in process
1:43
I’ve been walking with my savior yes I’m
1:45
trying to do my best guess I’m just a
1:47
bag of Boss trying to shake a lot of
1:49
flood when you see me never stressed
1:51
when you see me see me see me you say
1:52
hello hello
1:54
you guys have seen us in this room
1:56
before I don’t know if you recognize it
1:59
because it’s drastically different than
2:01
what it was this used to be the room
2:02
where we would record our podcast how
2:04
married are you and Yvette unplugged
2:06
that has been on a long height but this
2:10
wall right here we had the pull down
2:12
screen with the pink backdrop and we had
2:14
this big old white desk and then on this
2:16
side it was like a pallet wall with
2:19
Yvette unplugged Shenanigans we have
2:23
been in the process of
2:26
re-modeling it when we took all the
2:29
palettes down and everything off the
2:32
walls there was holes my husband used
2:35
glue what what kind of look super glue
2:37
some kind of glue it’s a glue styrofoam
2:40
to the walls it was all-purpose adhesive
2:42
all-purpose adhesive it was a mess y’all
2:46
it was a mess but now it looks glorious
2:48
and we got new floors which happened
2:50
across the whole house but like this
2:53
place has been transformed into a nice
2:55
little space that we’re calling the
2:57
school room
2:58
um I am not done
3:00
so I don’t know I mean maybe we could
3:03
come back and do a part two of this
3:05
video when I am done
3:09
one of the first purchases I made when I
3:13
found out that this was going to be our
3:15
room was this white board I had
3:20
um so we used to do school out there and
3:23
we didn’t have a lot of wall space
3:25
we just have like the windows there was
3:27
just no wall space so I was really
3:29
excited about being able to have a
3:32
whiteboard that I could give
3:34
instructions on and like do example
3:37
whatever or just white right stuff like
3:38
you have this calendar situation that is
3:42
just now more like
3:44
solid and solidified you know I had to
3:47
get myself a solo desk this year because
3:49
sometimes the kids are working
3:51
independently and I need somewhere to
3:53
sit and whatever
3:55
um so we got this desk from Ikea these
3:59
desks we’ve had
4:00
um for since last year these are also
4:03
from Ikea I was actually inspired by my
4:05
sister-in-law because she had these desk
4:07
in a different color but I just like
4:10
them because they have this like whole
4:12
little lip situation
4:13
where you can like store books and stuff
4:17
these are from Ikea but last year I had
4:20
the spacing each other and we kind of
4:23
like it was more this type of vibe but I
4:26
kind of wanted more space in here this
4:28
year so I put them against the wall
4:30
we’re gonna test out this situation and
4:33
see how it works out
4:35
um they had these last year but I had to
4:37
get them fresh ones because you know how
4:38
children like to Doodle and do all the
4:40
things this year we added the pegboard
4:42
situations these are from Ikea
4:47
[Music]
4:49
each of the kids has their own little
4:51
desk area and I try to be strategic in
4:54
the way that I sat them I have feel here
4:56
because we have this curtain right here
4:59
and I trust him the most not to be like
5:01
pulling on it and hanging and twisting
5:04
in it doing all the things so with that
5:07
in mind I put Uriah all the way over
5:09
here so he has space to get up because
5:12
he’s one of my more active Learners he
5:15
doesn’t know how to really sit still so
5:17
he will get up and just be all around he
5:19
has that space I put Uzi here because
5:22
Uzi doesn’t really stay seated at his
5:25
desk and again Uriah likes his space he
5:28
likes to be able to yeah and whatever so
5:31
I put Lucy here and then I put Anaya
5:33
here she probably won’t necessarily be
5:35
sitting here all the time either so then
5:38
this these two seats when Anaya and Uzi
5:41
aren’t here give me and Lexi room to
5:44
like have a seat next to Theo have a
5:46
seat next to life and help him help them
5:48
out individually one of the biggest
5:50
questions I get asked about
5:51
homeschooling is like what’s the most
5:53
challenging part and for me the most
5:55
challenging part has been being
5:57
intentional about creating Community for
6:00
the kids as well as pacing and
6:03
scheduling and doing all that stuff now
6:06
I am a math teacher by trade so I do
6:08
have some experience in pacing and
6:10
creating Like You Know lesson plans etc
6:13
etc however last year I made the
6:16
decision that I wanted to partner with
6:20
someone in a different way so we chose
6:22
to enroll in a charter that the kids
6:25
will go to on campus two days a week and
6:27
then they are home with me three days a
6:29
week at the beginning of each month we
6:31
get all the lesson plans for the month
6:32
and so when we get those lesson plans we
6:36
take those and we transfer them over
6:38
into this planner if you are a
6:41
homeschooling parent or if you are
6:42
someone who is looking into
6:43
homeschooling I feel like this is one of
6:45
the greatest hacks it’s not really a
6:47
hack but I like this it’s just the same
6:49
I guess of writing a daily to-do list or
6:52
whatever but it’s also a good way to
6:54
keep track of what you’ve been doing
6:56
throughout the year all in one place so
6:58
I got these planners off Amazon and I
7:00
like using them because it’s a cool way
7:02
for the kids to come in and know exactly
7:05
what’s going on for the week or for the
7:08
day or whatever
7:09
um and it helps us to just kind of keep
7:12
track of what we’ve been doing
7:13
throughout the year and each of my kids
7:15
has one Uzi doesn’t have one but um the
7:19
three oldest kids do have them there’s a
7:21
bookshelf over here
7:24
it’s from Ikea this is basically where I
7:28
store our curriculum
7:30
down here is like our library of sorts
7:34
um I really need to go through these and
7:37
kind of get more variety of authors and
7:40
stuff but this is just you know storage
7:43
even think this
7:46
yes I just heard someone say Hospital
7:53
yeah
7:54
on the face on the stairs
8:00
let me see
8:03
where’s the blood
8:06
only thing that’s about to bleed is them
8:08
lips because they’re so chapped go get
8:09
some Vaseline on you’re fine give me a
8:10
kiss though
8:12
oh
8:14
um
8:14
[Music]
8:20
go get your brother some Vaseline oh my
8:22
gosh there’s Vaseline in the drawer baby
8:25
you want to kiss your eye
8:31
I think he’s strong
8:33
because you’re oh gosh whatever his name
8:36
is Hulk smash are you Hulk smash show us
8:40
your muscles show us your muscles show
8:42
us your muscles oh where are those
8:44
muscles
8:46
do a different pose do another pose
8:51
put your hands on your hip
8:54
all right go get some Vaseline buddy oh
8:58
flip sister came to the rescue here
9:01
buddy
9:04
oh thank you buddy let’s go
9:07
that’s it y’all this is not that’s not
9:09
it showing the thing you built oh yeah
9:12
come on guys
9:14
so last year
9:16
[Music]
9:19
yeah your husband should probably fix
9:20
that
9:23
also
9:25
I would really love it if my most
9:27
handsome most beautiful has been with
9:30
update our piano just got us a new piano
9:34
last year the kids are on here the boys
9:37
are on year four a piano Anaya’s on here
9:40
too and Uzi is in sound Beginnings so
9:44
he’s just beginning but
9:47
we needed to like up three and so I got
9:51
us a piano I’m hoping that my husband
9:54
will just put it together
9:58
okay
10:00
all right again Ikea I’ve been on Tick
10:05
Tock and when I’m on Tick Tock I either
10:07
get inspired or encouraged or I’d be
10:11
thinking I can do all the things and so
10:13
I saw
10:16
um I saw this lady who created a
10:20
situation in her home that was like this
10:24
like that is that how Miss Tyler the
10:25
Brown says it like like so like that
10:27
anywho
10:29
um and so basically this is a three by
10:31
three
10:32
Cube from Ikea
10:35
that you basically assemble it but you
10:39
don’t put in this Shelf
10:41
and then you like
10:43
I’ve got a piece of plywood and painted
10:47
it and put it in the back here I just
10:49
used a nail gun to like wait Stick it to
10:52
this put some hooks on it
10:54
and then now the kids have a nice place
10:57
to stop to put their music bags and to
11:02
put their backpacks and it looks neat
11:04
and then in here they put their shoes
11:08
I need to um I’m trying to I need to
11:11
create their name tags but this is Theo
11:14
and then this is Raya
11:16
and Anaya because he doesn’t have one
11:19
maybe I should have gotten a 4×4 but
11:21
this space is not even big enough for
11:23
this thing it kind of overlaps a little
11:26
bit but I’m pretty proud of this
11:27
I the next thing I want to do is get
11:29
some like
11:30
uh wood glue filler or a wood filler or
11:33
something
11:34
and fill up these holes and like maybe
11:36
paint it black I was thinking I could
11:37
put the kids names
11:39
feel Uriah Anaya inside I don’t know I
11:43
might get clever with it but I’m pretty
11:45
proud of this
11:47
for sure make sure you place a melodic
11:49
music
11:51
as I’m saying it though what does
11:52
melodic mean melodic melodic like make
11:57
it look like I’m plain as I’m speaking
12:01
do you understand
12:03
he hates it when I tell him how to edit
12:05
the video yeah it’s a video in there but
12:08
this is what I’m saying she doesn’t know
12:10
what she’s asking me but go ahead thank
12:12
you guys so much for watching protect
12:14
your life and keep your network popping
12:21
if you’re fortunate enough to do life
12:24
with someone else
12:25
let me stop I’m supposed to be sounding
12:28
like I’m being whatever if you’re
12:31
fortunate enough to do
12:35
wait no I want to say it
12:38
[Music]
12:38
[Applause]
12:39
good job
12:44
[Music]
12:45
it’s obvious that we want the best for
12:47
our children and to deliver that
12:49
sometimes it’s going to take sacrifice
12:51
this is only Theory until you count the
12:53
cost of what it’s going to take
12:59
[Music]
13:01
and in this season it looked like moving
13:04
out and my wife making the most out of a
13:06
small room that we had in our house it
13:08
looks like me building a piano while my
13:10
wife is away so the kids can practice
13:12
music it looks like me not forcing my
13:15
children to play support that they don’t
13:17
want to play but this isn’t about me
13:19
this is about the daily execution that
13:22
my wife delivers with excellence
13:25
most of the time with a smile on her
13:26
face but all the time looking amazing
13:36
the reason why I’m sharing this because
13:38
you see a lot of me but you don’t really
13:40
see a lot of her and I want to bring
13:42
more of that on the channel
13:44
Yvette’s passion has always been
13:45
teaching
13:47
and even though now it’s not teaching
13:49
math to 27 kids it’s still a lot
13:54
next time I believe in fatherhood you’ll
13:56
get to see what it really looks like
13:57
when Yvette teaches
14:00
but last name Dave this is the last
14:02
thing
14:03
my starting twitch
14:05
maybe you’re allergic to Me Maybe I am I
14:07
am welcome welcome back this go hard in
14:10
the head like that took my Sabbath I can
14:13
relax like Boomerang I can write back
14:17
just like yo-yos come right black hold
14:20
up
14:21
[Music]
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
You might also like these from The Good Men Project:
|.. In Modern Relationships, We Cheat Every Single Day
|Compliments Men Would Love to Hear More Often
|.10 Things Good Men Should Never Do in a Relationship
|It’s Not Just Sex That He is Longing For. It’s This
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: iStock.com