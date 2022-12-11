Retired Teacher Now Homeschool Mom [Video]

By Beleaf in Fatherhood

okay all right well okay here we go many

of you know that this is my wife of 12

Years Yvette Henry

this is her after meal prepping for the

week

what you may not know about her is that

she was an educator for seven years

and one of the best she is now

homeschool teacher for our four kids but

she doesn’t only do that

she does it all let me just show you

what it takes for her to meal prep she’s

not only cooking Stables she’s adding

new recipes and seasoning the hell out

of everything

chopping and dicing healthy meals for us

to consume is no easy task because while

she’s doing all that she’s cleaning and

prepping the food too

along with taking care of our children

teaching them new activities and being

involved in every aspect of their lives

[Music]

when events stop working as a mad

teacher she came home to homeschool our

kids and there was really no place for

her to do that

we had an extra room that I used as an

office for a while and she needed that

space to turn into a classroom for our

kids I moved out because I could focus

more in a separate office she and the

kids needed a place to thrive

all right y’all welcome black Glenn has

me giving y’all a classroom tour when

it’s not even ready for a classroom tour

but he wants me to expose y’all to the

process so here we are today in process

in process

in process of what in process

I’ve been walking with my savior yes I’m

trying to do my best guess I’m just a

bag of Boss trying to shake a lot of

flood when you see me never stressed

when you see me see me see me you say

hello hello

you guys have seen us in this room

before I don’t know if you recognize it

because it’s drastically different than

what it was this used to be the room

where we would record our podcast how

married are you and Yvette unplugged

that has been on a long height but this

wall right here we had the pull down

screen with the pink backdrop and we had

this big old white desk and then on this

side it was like a pallet wall with

Yvette unplugged Shenanigans we have

been in the process of

re-modeling it when we took all the

palettes down and everything off the

walls there was holes my husband used

glue what what kind of look super glue

some kind of glue it’s a glue styrofoam

to the walls it was all-purpose adhesive

all-purpose adhesive it was a mess y’all

it was a mess but now it looks glorious

and we got new floors which happened

across the whole house but like this

place has been transformed into a nice

little space that we’re calling the

school room

um I am not done

so I don’t know I mean maybe we could

come back and do a part two of this

video when I am done

one of the first purchases I made when I

found out that this was going to be our

room was this white board I had

um so we used to do school out there and

we didn’t have a lot of wall space

we just have like the windows there was

just no wall space so I was really

excited about being able to have a

whiteboard that I could give

instructions on and like do example

whatever or just white right stuff like

you have this calendar situation that is

just now more like

solid and solidified you know I had to

get myself a solo desk this year because

sometimes the kids are working

independently and I need somewhere to

sit and whatever

um so we got this desk from Ikea these

desks we’ve had

um for since last year these are also

from Ikea I was actually inspired by my

sister-in-law because she had these desk

in a different color but I just like

them because they have this like whole

little lip situation

where you can like store books and stuff

these are from Ikea but last year I had

the spacing each other and we kind of

like it was more this type of vibe but I

kind of wanted more space in here this

year so I put them against the wall

we’re gonna test out this situation and

see how it works out

um they had these last year but I had to

get them fresh ones because you know how

children like to Doodle and do all the

things this year we added the pegboard

situations these are from Ikea

[Music]

each of the kids has their own little

desk area and I try to be strategic in

the way that I sat them I have feel here

because we have this curtain right here

and I trust him the most not to be like

pulling on it and hanging and twisting

in it doing all the things so with that

in mind I put Uriah all the way over

here so he has space to get up because

he’s one of my more active Learners he

doesn’t know how to really sit still so

he will get up and just be all around he

has that space I put Uzi here because

Uzi doesn’t really stay seated at his

desk and again Uriah likes his space he

likes to be able to yeah and whatever so

I put Lucy here and then I put Anaya

here she probably won’t necessarily be

sitting here all the time either so then

this these two seats when Anaya and Uzi

aren’t here give me and Lexi room to

like have a seat next to Theo have a

seat next to life and help him help them

out individually one of the biggest

questions I get asked about

homeschooling is like what’s the most

challenging part and for me the most

challenging part has been being

intentional about creating Community for

the kids as well as pacing and

scheduling and doing all that stuff now

I am a math teacher by trade so I do

have some experience in pacing and

creating Like You Know lesson plans etc

etc however last year I made the

decision that I wanted to partner with

someone in a different way so we chose

to enroll in a charter that the kids

will go to on campus two days a week and

then they are home with me three days a

week at the beginning of each month we

get all the lesson plans for the month

and so when we get those lesson plans we

take those and we transfer them over

into this planner if you are a

homeschooling parent or if you are

someone who is looking into

homeschooling I feel like this is one of

the greatest hacks it’s not really a

hack but I like this it’s just the same

I guess of writing a daily to-do list or

whatever but it’s also a good way to

keep track of what you’ve been doing

throughout the year all in one place so

I got these planners off Amazon and I

like using them because it’s a cool way

for the kids to come in and know exactly

what’s going on for the week or for the

day or whatever

um and it helps us to just kind of keep

track of what we’ve been doing

throughout the year and each of my kids

has one Uzi doesn’t have one but um the

three oldest kids do have them there’s a

bookshelf over here

it’s from Ikea this is basically where I

store our curriculum

down here is like our library of sorts

um I really need to go through these and

kind of get more variety of authors and

stuff but this is just you know storage

even think this

yes I just heard someone say Hospital

yeah

on the face on the stairs

let me see

where’s the blood

only thing that’s about to bleed is them

lips because they’re so chapped go get

some Vaseline on you’re fine give me a

kiss though

oh

um

[Music]

go get your brother some Vaseline oh my

gosh there’s Vaseline in the drawer baby

you want to kiss your eye

I think he’s strong

because you’re oh gosh whatever his name

is Hulk smash are you Hulk smash show us

your muscles show us your muscles show

us your muscles oh where are those

muscles

do a different pose do another pose

put your hands on your hip

all right go get some Vaseline buddy oh

flip sister came to the rescue here

buddy

oh thank you buddy let’s go

that’s it y’all this is not that’s not

it showing the thing you built oh yeah

come on guys

so last year

[Music]

yeah your husband should probably fix

that

also

I would really love it if my most

handsome most beautiful has been with

update our piano just got us a new piano

last year the kids are on here the boys

are on year four a piano Anaya’s on here

too and Uzi is in sound Beginnings so

he’s just beginning but

we needed to like up three and so I got

us a piano I’m hoping that my husband

will just put it together

okay

all right again Ikea I’ve been on Tick

Tock and when I’m on Tick Tock I either

get inspired or encouraged or I’d be

thinking I can do all the things and so

I saw

um I saw this lady who created a

situation in her home that was like this

like that is that how Miss Tyler the

Brown says it like like so like that

anywho

um and so basically this is a three by

three

Cube from Ikea

that you basically assemble it but you

don’t put in this Shelf

and then you like

I’ve got a piece of plywood and painted

it and put it in the back here I just

used a nail gun to like wait Stick it to

this put some hooks on it

and then now the kids have a nice place

to stop to put their music bags and to

put their backpacks and it looks neat

and then in here they put their shoes

I need to um I’m trying to I need to

create their name tags but this is Theo

and then this is Raya

and Anaya because he doesn’t have one

maybe I should have gotten a 4×4 but

this space is not even big enough for

this thing it kind of overlaps a little

bit but I’m pretty proud of this

I the next thing I want to do is get

some like

uh wood glue filler or a wood filler or

something

and fill up these holes and like maybe

paint it black I was thinking I could

put the kids names

feel Uriah Anaya inside I don’t know I

might get clever with it but I’m pretty

proud of this

for sure make sure you place a melodic

music

as I’m saying it though what does

melodic mean melodic melodic like make

it look like I’m plain as I’m speaking

do you understand

he hates it when I tell him how to edit

the video yeah it’s a video in there but

this is what I’m saying she doesn’t know

what she’s asking me but go ahead thank

you guys so much for watching protect

your life and keep your network popping

if you’re fortunate enough to do life

with someone else

let me stop I’m supposed to be sounding

like I’m being whatever if you’re

fortunate enough to do

wait no I want to say it

[Music]

[Applause]

good job

[Music]

it’s obvious that we want the best for

our children and to deliver that

sometimes it’s going to take sacrifice

this is only Theory until you count the

cost of what it’s going to take

[Music]

and in this season it looked like moving

out and my wife making the most out of a

small room that we had in our house it

looks like me building a piano while my

wife is away so the kids can practice

music it looks like me not forcing my

children to play support that they don’t

want to play but this isn’t about me

this is about the daily execution that

my wife delivers with excellence

most of the time with a smile on her

face but all the time looking amazing

the reason why I’m sharing this because

you see a lot of me but you don’t really

see a lot of her and I want to bring

more of that on the channel

Yvette’s passion has always been

teaching

and even though now it’s not teaching

math to 27 kids it’s still a lot

next time I believe in fatherhood you’ll

get to see what it really looks like

when Yvette teaches

but last name Dave this is the last

thing

my starting twitch

maybe you’re allergic to Me Maybe I am I

am welcome welcome back this go hard in

the head like that took my Sabbath I can

relax like Boomerang I can write back

just like yo-yos come right black hold

up

[Music]

