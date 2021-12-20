She Has No Power Over You Whatsoever

Yeah, she was wrong. Yeah, she blew a great thing. Yeah, she didn’t care when you cared.

So what?

Learn from it and move on. That’s all you can do.

This is all that life is; a series of events and experiences that you interpret however you will and move forward accordingly. There’s nothing else to do.

You need to remind yourself that she has no power over you. She doesn’t get to choose how you feel. You do. If she really doesn’t care, that means she’s not even going to do anything to rub it in your face more, lucky you.

…

The other day, I was driving home and realized that when you get wronged like that by someone you cared about, it gives you the experience to better handle your next relationship.

Think about it, you’re now in an even better position to handle the next one who comes along who will actually matter more.

What a blessing.

You’re going to kill it next time from everything you just learned. Not to mention, you’ll know how to choose better because the bitter taste of this one ending won’t let you go through that again.

I know I won’t.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

