Stephen Somers: Marketplace Superheroes

In this episode of the Championship Leadership podcast, Stephen Somers talks about Marketplace Superheroes, the importance of transparency, understanding the value of hard work, taking responsibility and so much more.

In This Episode:

[4:44] What does championship leadership mean to Stephen?

[6:53] Who is Stephen Somers and what brought him to where he is today?

[14:41] Leaders that have influenced him.

[17:16] His vision, future plans and impact he wants to make.

[19:25] Hero Dealz.

[22:14] A turning point inside of his life.

[29:18.] Episode takeaways.

About The Guest:

Stephen Somers is CEO and co-founder of Marketplace Superheroes – an 8-figure online education and services platform that teaches people how to build a 5-7 figure business selling simple, everyday items globally on Amazon.

Over the last seven years, Stephen and his business partner Robert Rickey have grown their company from a single online program to an award-winning business with a team of over 70 coaches, support staff, and service providers, and close to 8,000 members.

Along the way, they have built a global freight company, an entire software ecosystem, and multiple 7 figure service-based companies that are built to serve one purpose – helping their members build and scale their Amazon business as efficiently and effectively as possible.

Stephen and Robert also run their own 8 figure Amazon business and have sold well over $15 million dollars worth of physical products globally.

Resources:

Website: https://marketplacesuperheroes.com/home

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0vPu0MpUQucAnZukUbtJuw

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stephenjsomers/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stevosomers

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/somersstephen/

Grow My Reach

Free Guide https://growmyreach.com/gift

Facebook Group: http://bit.ly/GMRMastermind

This post was previously published on Nate Bailey’s blog.

Photo credit: iStock