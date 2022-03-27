Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Stereotypes: What They Are and How They Can Affect Your Mental Health

Stereotypes: What They Are and How They Can Affect Your Mental Health

Stereotypes can be harmful in many different ways.

by Leave a Comment

 

You have likely heard stereotypes about different cultures, even if you aren’t aware that they were stereotypes. The truth is that a specific perception that is believed to be present in all people from a certain country, race, or group can be harmful and untrue. Here’s a look at stereotypes and how they can affect your mental health.

Stereotypes Explained

If you have heard stereotypes related to a specific group of people and you didn’t want to repeat it, you can imagine how a person in that group must feel. A stereotype is a generalization that is used to describe a group, which may or may not have a lot of truth to it.

The idea is that if you have a perspective about a group of people, it may help you learn more when you see them or have to interact with them. For instance, a stereotype may be that senior citizens think that younger people don’t have any manners. For this reason, you might decide to be on your best behavior when you are around your grandparents or other elders.

On the flip side, sometimes stereotypes are not true, and they could cause you to believe ideas about a culture that is hurtful. You might make assumptions about people based on their race without understanding that everyone is different, regardless of what culture they are.

You can find out even more about how stereotypes can be harmful or the different ways stereotypes are impacting your own life through the various resources provided by BetterHelp.

How Stereotypes Can Affect Your Mental Health

Being stereotyped can affect your mental health in a few different ways. One way is that you may be discriminated against based on a preconceived notion. If someone believes a negative stereotype about your country or culture, they may not want to hire you, could discriminate against you, or even act in an aggressive manner towards you.

These are instances which may cause you anxiety or leave you feeling like people are against you based on your ethnicity or the country that you were born in.

In some cases, people that experience mental health conditions are negatively stereotyped. This can be traumatic for them, and it could lead to an increase in the severity of their mental health issues.

Individuals might have to undergo additional therapy or experience a change in their symptoms. This may be because of their treatment due to people believing the stereotypes for their disorders or ailments. Moreover, this can be harmful and cause a great deal of anxiety and stress.

What You Can Do

When you feel like you are being discriminated against or are harmed in other ways because you are being stereotyped, you should know that there are resources out there to help you.

You should talk to a therapist in order to learn more about how to approach certain situations you may find yourself in, so you can be sure that you are able to control your anxiety, fear, or anger when you are being unfairly treated. They might also lend a hand when it comes to learning how to interact with people that are acting a certain way towards you because of something they believe, as well as what you should do in these situations. At times, it may be necessary to teach them more about yourself, but in other cases, you might want to simply let it go.

If you are being discriminated against in regard to getting housing or a job, there are laws out there to protect you. You can look into the laws that govern your area that are related to this to find out more about your rights and who to call if you have been treated unethically.

Anyone that is interested in learning more about stereotypes they have heard and if they are true or not should consider doing further research to find out more about a specific place or group of people. While some stereotypes are positive attributes, many stereotypes are the opposite. They can be rather hurtful to those that are affected by it. Do your part to find out more before you believe anything you have heard about a group or culture. It may not be true.

Conclusion

When you think about all the stereotypes you have ever heard in your life, ponder about the ones that you know aren’t true. There may be more that are false as well. You might have even heard stereotypes about your own race or culture which upset you.

This is why you should learn more about other cultures when you can and try not to spread any stereotypes yourself. You may also keep in mind that therapy can help you with the mental health aspects of enduring through stereotypes when you are being treated badly because of them. Keep researching and make sure you get mental health support or legal support if you need to.

Photo Credit: iStock

About Marie Miguel

In this column, you will find articles on the therapeutic process, overcoming mental illness stigma, achieving wellness through a healthy lifestyle and much more. BetterHelp shares these crucial pieces of information with you here at The Good Men Project because they believe in your ability to have the best mental health that you can achieve. What better way to get to your goal than by reading about common issues that other people are facing? The number one reason that BetterHelp has been successful is due to people like you who want to learn more about how to get and stay mentally healthy. Read the stories here and take away the knowledge that wellness and healing are possible.

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world’s largest e-counseling platform. The American Psychological Association, ABC, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic have recognized BetterHelp for excellence in the field. Their unrelenting goal is to make counseling accessible, affordable, and convenient. Life is full of unexpected challenges, and the counselors at BetterHelp are fully aware of this. That’s why they want to provide the best support and guidance they can to their clients. They are passionate about their roles and demonstrate this in the unconditional support they have for their clients. The remarkably skilled therapists and counselors at BetterHelp have completed an astounding 27,559,459 sessions, helping clients with a variety of mental health issues ranging from depression to Borderline Personality Disorder. These dedicated mental health professionals want to provide excellent therapeutic care to anyone who is searching for it. They believe that anyone can get help, anytime, anywhere.

