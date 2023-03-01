Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / The First 88 Days

The First 88 Days

They say that it takes 88 days for men to fall in love.

by Leave a Comment

 

As of today, I have been with A for 76 days. so I’m just 12 days short of how long it takes for men to fall in love, according to psychology. Do I believe this? I’m not exactly sure. Do I feel like he loves me? Yes.

Jay Shetty says in his book 8 Rules of Love, that you should be making space for someone to be themselves. And I feel as if he admires, appreciates and values who I am as a person. Now, does this constitute to love?

No.

You can’t truly love someone until you have seen them in every stage of life.

But you can love the idea of them, or parts of them. The reality of it is, he hasn’t seen me in true anger or depressed or when I’m feeling unmotivated. 88 days just isn’t enough time to see all seasons of someone.

Let’s take a walk down hypothetical lane. He loves me, we marry within the year, we commit to each other. I lose someone close to me. So close that it completely breaks me. (If you’ve read my work before, you know that I’m all too familiar with death and loss.)

Will he know how to comfort me? Will he know what I need? Will this push him away?

After 8 years and an engagement, the death of my best friend was the trigger for my ex-husband-to-be to decide he didn’t want to be in a relationship with me. He couldn’t handle my situational depression of losing someone that meant more to me than him.

Now, to not compare the two men, this could very well happen again. And on hypothetical lane, we are married and committed to each other. What’s he to do? Is he going to love me through that? Ex-husband-to-be didn’t.

This could be my trauma talking because at the end of the day, love is a choice.

I say this confidently and all knowingly. Knowing that when you choose love, you choose to love and be loved. You choose to stay with someone through their pain and through their glory. So love didn’t choose me the first time.

In those 88 days, did he learn to choose me? Is he going to choose me? And how do I know if 88 days is enough time to be able to make this choice?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I’ll be back on day 88.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

About Golden Girl

Late 20-Something trying to figure out the world of love, dating and relationships.

Follow me on Medium:
asgoodashoney.medium.com.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x