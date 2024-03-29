Based on marital state data, Wyoming has the highest percentage of divorcees in its population

West Virginia takes second on the list

Nevada comes in third place

New research has revealed the states with the most divorcees, with Wyoming coming out on top.

The study by family law attorneys Melone Hatley, P.C. analyzed the latest US Census Bureau marital state data from the year of 2022 and ranked states based on the total percentage of divorcees.

It found that statistically, Wyoming has the highest percentage of the population that is divorced . Of the 474,965 people in the state, 63,346, or 13.34%, are divorced. Additionally, 14.91% of women in the state are divorced, compared to 11.84% of men.

Second place goes to West Virginia, which comes with a percentage of 13.19% of the population being divorced. There are 196,290 divorcees in the state, for a population of 1,488,651 people. 13.58% of women in the state are divorced, and comparatively 12.78% of all men are.

Nevadatakes third place on the list, with 342,192, or 13.10% of the 2,612,414 people in the state being divorced. 14.65% of the female population are divorced, compared to 11.56% of the male population.

Taking fourth place on the list is Oregon, which has 459,802 divorcees for a population of 3,561,134 people, which is equivalent to around 12.91% of the total population. 14.81% of women and 10.99% of men in the state are divorced.

Rounding out the top five is New Mexico, where 224,824, or 12.89% of the 1,743,814 total population are divorced. The study found that 14.59% of all women in the state are divorced, compared to 11.15% of men.

Top ten states with the most divorcees

Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson for Melone Hatley, P.C.said: “While recent studies show divorce rates are on a steady decline since 2000, it’s the same with marriage rates as well. Divorce has many reasons behind it happening, and these same reasons may be preventing people from getting married in the first place.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock