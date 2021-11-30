To White Allies: Thank You!

“I must confess that over the past few years I have been gravely disappointed with the white moderate. I have almost reached the regrettable conclusion that the Negro’s great stumbling block in his stride toward freedom is not the White Citizen’s Counciler or the Ku Klux Klanner, but the white moderate, who is more devoted to “order” than to justice; who prefers a negative peace which is the absence of tension to a positive peace which is the presence of justice; who constantly says: “I agree with you in the goal you seek, but I cannot agree with your methods of direct action”; who paternalistically believes he can set the timetable for another man’s freedom; who lives by a mythical concept of time and who constantly advises the Negro to wait for a “more convenient season.” Shallow understanding from people of good will is more frustrating than absolute misunderstanding from people of ill will. Lukewarm acceptance is much more bewildering than outright rejection.” — Martin Luther King, Jr

“Ours is not the struggle of one day, one week, or one year. Ours is not the struggle of one judicial appointment or presidential term. Ours is the struggle of a lifetime, or maybe even many lifetimes, and each one of us in every generation must do our part.” — John Lewis

I had never put these quotes together; if I hadn’t used the John Lewis quote in a piece just two days ago, I might never have. There are two ways I could go with this article; to condemn white allies for not doing enough or encourage them to persevere. I choose the latter; there was a period of hope like never before during the protests after the George Floyd videos were released. Most of them white, millions of people hit the streets; they rejected the status quo and said this must stop! It’s also true that most white allies have returned to their homes. Some have returned to awaiting “the more convenient season” Dr. King spoke of rather than joined John Lewis’s “struggle of a lifetime.”

I would say to white allies that while the work is not done, it is essential and can’t be done without you. I personally have spent more time pointing out what white people have done wrong throughout history and not appreciating those working to make things better.

Don’t get me wrong; I am still going to share the history some would prefer untold. That work will continue, but I can also acknowledge acts large and small by white allies that support the ongoing struggle. I have had the opportunity to work with editors (thanks Sherry and Steve) who have helped me tell my stories, taking their time to hone my message. I have thanked them individually but not publicly. I get encouragement from white allies that help me to push forward on the days I don’t feel the urge. A white friend inadvertently suggested the topic for this story, and I am thankful.

To the white allies that haven’t given up, you are appreciated. I see the work being done by individuals and organizations, and I am thankful. The easiest thing in the world would be to quit when the going gets tough; take an extended break now and then; grow tired of the criticism that you face for supporting our causes.

I communicate with white people across the spectrum in their beliefs regularly. The white supremacists are steadfast in their beliefs and work hard to achieve their goals. The passive supporters may show up in a Presidential election but skip the mid-terms. They do the easy work when convenient but draw the line when things get hard. I’m speaking to the way too small group that recognizes the battle will not be short, and the job is not part-time. The rewards are too infrequent but can be amazing.

So, white allies, don’t give up; continue in the struggle. We need and appreciate you and hope you can recruit others to join your path. I don’t say it nearly enough but thank you!

“I prefer peace. But if trouble must come, let it come in my time, so that my children can live in peace.” — Thomas Paine

