We Are Ready To Go Home [Video]

By Beleaf In Fatherhood
While we have been away, we missed our weekly family nights. We couldn’t wait to get back to them, but we also wanted to implement new traditions that we found on our trip. One thing we really enjoyed was not using as much tech. Instead of movie nights, we had game nights, and dance parties, and were able to really focus on each other. Thanks to @Target we have been able to merge the best of both worlds and get back to our routine by having family game night. We had the best time and hope you enjoy this episode of#BELEAFINFATHERHOOD! #TargetFun
