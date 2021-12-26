Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We Are Ready To Go Home [Video]

We Are Ready To Go Home [Video]

What are you gonna do when you get home?

By Beleaf In Fatherhood

.

.

While we have been away, we missed our weekly family nights. We couldn’t wait to get back to them, but we also wanted to implement new traditions that we found on our trip. One thing we really enjoyed was not using as much tech. Instead of movie nights, we had game nights, and dance parties, and were able to really focus on each other. Thanks to @Target we have been able to merge the best of both worlds and get back to our routine by having family game night. We had the best time and hope you enjoy this episode of#BELEAFINFATHERHOOD! #TargetFun

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
uh naya what are you gonna do when you
00:02
get home first thing i’m gonna
00:04
go sleep in my bed
00:06
and kill my dogs
00:08
and my my business and not talk to
00:11
anyone wow hello
00:24
this video is sponsored by target
00:27
who’s ready to go home
00:30
one two
00:32
nia are you ready to go home
00:34
no i just wanted to go
00:37
to
00:57
all right you better you ready to go
00:59
home
01:00
i’m
01:00
fairly ready yeah actually
01:04
you are you okay so what is the first
01:07
i’ll go first
01:08
i already forgot
01:10
i don’t i already forgot how our house
01:12
looks like i already forgot how our room
01:14
looks like i already forgot what our
01:18
backyard was
01:19
all right so what’s the first thing
01:21
you’re gonna do when you get home theo
01:23
you go first go my bed have some space
01:26
hopefully nobody
01:28
talks to me
01:29
we left a little for like
01:32
an hour or something
01:34
okay be left alone for an hour and maybe
01:36
not
01:38
maybe not like told what to do
01:40
[Music]
01:43
okay
01:44
what is the first thing you’re gonna do
01:46
when you get home you’re right
01:50
go to bed wow that’s i got that
01:54
you tired
01:57
i’m bored
02:02
make sure when you put that in the video
02:04
you also put when he went on the
02:06
four-wheeler and you flash all the
02:08
boring things you do yeah make sure you
02:10
do that okay
02:12
uh naya what are you gonna do when you
02:13
get home first thing
02:16
first
02:17
i’m gonna
02:18
go sleep in my bed
02:20
and kill my dog
02:23
and my my business and not talk to
02:25
anyone wow okay
02:28
oozy i doubt
02:30
what’s the first thing you’re gonna do
02:32
when you get home
02:36
do you know
02:38
he’s like smiling at everyone i hate to
02:41
say it but it’s kind of creepy
02:43
all right babe first thing you gonna do
02:48
unpack the i’m gonna be right here in
02:51
this rv
02:52
no you don’t need first thing i’m gonna
02:54
do when i get home
02:58
the first thing i’m gonna do when i get
03:00
home is enjoy my home
03:02
seems cliche but you really don’t know
03:04
what you got until you don’t have it
03:06
anymore
03:07
[Music]
03:11
we’ve been making memories with extended
03:13
family
03:14
learning more about where we come from
03:16
and cherishing that time together
03:19
[Music]
03:23
but now it’s time to take everything
03:25
we’ve learned and apply it to our own
03:27
home
03:28
[Music]
03:31
for our own memories
03:33
to strengthen our connection and
03:35
re-establish tradition
03:38
[Music]
03:48
i work a lot so family nights are
03:50
another opportunity for me to cook in
03:52
the kitchen
03:53
relieving some stress off my wife’s
03:55
plate
03:58
[Music]
04:03
i think over the last month one thing i
04:05
realized is no matter where we are her
04:08
and i are a strong team
04:09
and i think that’s important in a family
04:12
children seeing their providers work
04:13
together
04:14
i think one thing i love to remember
04:17
is that these are the good old days that
04:19
my children will talk about
04:21
sometimes family nights turn into a game
04:23
night
04:24
we play a game
04:28
[Music]
04:30
we try to do something that’s a little
04:32
bit out of the norm but also we like to
04:35
keep it simple
04:37
[Music]
04:54
i think during these times we can
04:55
discover little nuances and quirks about
04:58
each other
05:02
you know as a young adult i didn’t
05:03
really like tradition i felt like it
05:05
robbed me of my freedom
05:08
but i remember as a kid my mom and i
05:09
used to watch tjiff
05:12
that was something to look forward to
05:14
[Music]
05:18
and in times like these i feel like we
05:20
all need a little bit of consistency in
05:22
our lives so
05:24
i have a question for you
05:26
in the comment section below i want to
05:28
know what new traditions you want to
05:30
make with your family
05:31
or what are the current ones you’re
05:33
keeping
05:34
in life we all want to do things and go
05:36
places and explore but we’re really just
05:38
trying to target fun
05:40
and fun to me is being with family with
05:42
nothing else to do
05:44
no distractions
05:46
it’s hard sometimes
05:48
but it’s worth it
05:52
[Music]
06:10
[Music]
06:14
you like yourself
06:16
[Music]

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

