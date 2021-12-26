We Are Ready To Go Home [Video]

By Beleaf In Fatherhood

While we have been away, we missed our weekly family nights. We couldn’t wait to get back to them, but we also wanted to implement new traditions that we found on our trip. One thing we really enjoyed was not using as much tech. Instead of movie nights, we had game nights, and dance parties, and were able to really focus on each other. Thanks to @Target we have been able to merge the best of both worlds and get back to our routine by having family game night. We had the best time and hope you enjoy this episode of#BELEAFINFATHERHOOD! #TargetFun

00:00 uh naya what are you gonna do when you

00:02 get home first thing i’m gonna

00:04 go sleep in my bed

00:06 and kill my dogs

00:08 and my my business and not talk to

00:11 anyone wow hello

00:27 who’s ready to go home

00:30 one two

00:32 nia are you ready to go home

00:34 no i just wanted to go

00:37 to

00:57 all right you better you ready to go

00:59 home

01:00 i’m

01:00 fairly ready yeah actually

01:04 you are you okay so what is the first

01:07 i’ll go first

01:08 i already forgot

01:10 i don’t i already forgot how our house

01:12 looks like i already forgot how our room

01:14 looks like i already forgot what our

01:18 backyard was

01:19 all right so what’s the first thing

01:21 you’re gonna do when you get home theo

01:23 you go first go my bed have some space

01:26 hopefully nobody

01:28 talks to me

01:29 we left a little for like

01:32 an hour or something

01:34 okay be left alone for an hour and maybe

01:36 not

01:38 maybe not like told what to do

01:40 [Music]

01:43 okay

01:44 what is the first thing you’re gonna do

01:46 when you get home you’re right

01:50 go to bed wow that’s i got that

01:54 you tired

01:57 i’m bored

02:02 make sure when you put that in the video

02:04 you also put when he went on the

02:06 four-wheeler and you flash all the

02:08 boring things you do yeah make sure you

02:10 do that okay

02:12 uh naya what are you gonna do when you

02:13 get home first thing

02:16 first

02:17 i’m gonna

02:18 go sleep in my bed

02:20 and kill my dog

02:23 and my my business and not talk to

02:25 anyone wow okay

02:28 oozy i doubt

02:30 what’s the first thing you’re gonna do

02:32 when you get home

02:36 do you know

02:38 he’s like smiling at everyone i hate to

02:41 say it but it’s kind of creepy

02:43 all right babe first thing you gonna do

02:48 unpack the i’m gonna be right here in

02:51 this rv

02:52 no you don’t need first thing i’m gonna

02:54 do when i get home

02:58 the first thing i’m gonna do when i get

03:00 home is enjoy my home

03:02 seems cliche but you really don’t know

03:04 what you got until you don’t have it

03:06 anymore

03:07 [Music]

03:11 we’ve been making memories with extended

03:13 family

03:14 learning more about where we come from

03:16 and cherishing that time together

03:19 [Music]

03:23 but now it’s time to take everything

03:25 we’ve learned and apply it to our own

03:27 home

03:28 [Music]

03:31 for our own memories

03:33 to strengthen our connection and

03:35 re-establish tradition

03:38 [Music]

03:48 i work a lot so family nights are

03:50 another opportunity for me to cook in

03:52 the kitchen

03:53 relieving some stress off my wife’s

03:55 plate

03:58 [Music]

04:03 i think over the last month one thing i

04:05 realized is no matter where we are her

04:08 and i are a strong team

04:09 and i think that’s important in a family

04:12 children seeing their providers work

04:13 together

04:14 i think one thing i love to remember

04:17 is that these are the good old days that

04:19 my children will talk about

04:21 sometimes family nights turn into a game

04:23 night

04:24 we play a game

04:28 [Music]

04:30 we try to do something that’s a little

04:32 bit out of the norm but also we like to

04:35 keep it simple

04:37 [Music]

04:54 i think during these times we can

04:55 discover little nuances and quirks about

04:58 each other

05:02 you know as a young adult i didn’t

05:03 really like tradition i felt like it

05:05 robbed me of my freedom

05:08 but i remember as a kid my mom and i

05:09 used to watch tjiff

05:12 that was something to look forward to

05:14 [Music]

05:18 and in times like these i feel like we

05:20 all need a little bit of consistency in

05:22 our lives so

05:24 i have a question for you

05:26 in the comment section below i want to

05:28 know what new traditions you want to

05:30 make with your family

05:31 or what are the current ones you’re

05:33 keeping

05:34 in life we all want to do things and go

05:36 places and explore but we’re really just

05:38 trying to target fun

05:40 and fun to me is being with family with

05:42 nothing else to do

05:44 no distractions

05:46 it’s hard sometimes

05:48 but it’s worth it

05:52 [Music]

06:10 [Music]

06:14 you like yourself

06:16 [Music]

This post was previously published on YouTube.

