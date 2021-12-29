What “Timing Is Everything” Actually Means

Wealways hear this saying, or at least some rendition of it. It’s often used as a coping mechanism when someone doesn’t achieve a given desired result.

“Well, timing is everything.”

“The timing was just off.”

“What’s meant to be, will be.”

I’ve heard one version or another iterated in a range of scenarios, typically regarding anything from relationship struggles, to career missteps, to attaining personal goals, and more. I think its use is most prevalent in relationships, however, as most of us seem to think that the stars need to align in order for us to find the significant other of our dreams.

The fact is: it’s true. Timing is everything.

But not in the Hercules-meets-Romeo-and-Juliet-meets-John Cusack’s Serendipity-meets-cosmic-and-biblical-revelation notion that you’re thinking.

What “Timing” Actually Refers To

The Oxford English Dictionary gives two different definitions of timing:

a particular point or period of time when something happens.

the choice, judgment, or control of when something should be done.

I would argue that those are vastly distinct interpretations. One is suggesting that things just happen, and they take place at some arbitrary moment on a timeline. The other allows for authority and autonomy. And as someone with anxiety, I know which one I prefer when it comes to my personal relationships.

But timing in this sentiment simply refers to the manner in which beliefs, understandings, actions, desires, schedules, and needs align or don’t align.

When people mention timing as a factor in their relationship, they’re often alluding to the idea that luck plays a part in the dynamics, and that there’s nothing that can be done about it. We say timing as if to say “maybe sometime in the future, for no reason at all, this would be a totally different interaction.”

This is adhering closer to the first definition; things just happen on a timeline, and when they do, we can point to them and say, “that happened.”

And honestly, they’re right — kind of. They’re correct that in some universe, where two people meet or didn’t meet in a completely alternate fashion than what has already occurred, then, yes, the interaction might go differently.

Cool.

But they’re also wrong, mainly because of the clause “…for no reason at all.” There are millions of reasons why this interaction would go differently, we just don’t have a way of knowing what they are. This doesn’t mean the reasons wouldn’t exist, or that they’re outside our control.

Because timing, especially with regards to relationships, is actually more malleable than you think.

…

Timing Is Everything, But It Isn’t Luck

Of course luck and chance exist. The butterfly effect — the idea that small changes in an initial set of conditions can greatly impact occurrences in a later state — certainly plays a part in our day-to-day events.

But manifesting “good timing” in relationships doesn’t depend on luck or chance.

Sometimes, we meet people that we just weren’t “ready to meet,” and we say, “ugh, the timing was just off.” This could be because you recently had a breakup and don’t currently have the emotional capacity to commit to someone else. Or perhaps you have a crush on someone, and then another perfectly plausible suitor comes your way, and you’re stuck wearing blinders.

And sometimes, just when we think we’re at our lowest, a dreamy significant other or a friend we never considered comes our way and saves the day. Or perhaps you had to experience what a bad partner looked like to appreciate a good one.

“Timing is everything.”

But this isn’t good or bad luck. This is about growth.

This type of timing speaks to what you’ve done, what you’ve been through, what you’ve learned, and how you apply those things into your decision-making abilities.

It’s about putting in the time and effort to understand what your feelings mean and studying how to act on them, based on previous experience.

time doesn’t really matter, but timing is key

I think people who chalk timing up to luck or chance just haven’t done the emotional and sometimes physical groundwork to comprehend why a particular event takes place.

Because most of the time, at least in the present, you can follow a breadcrumb trail of past actions and feelings to find out why a decision was made, for better or for worse. And if you want to apply this knowledge in real time, it takes a great deal of emotional organization and intelligence, accountability, and a tremendous amount of self-awareness.

But it’s doable.

…

Timing and Decision Making

When we learn to actualize our feelings and emotions, we start to become more in control of the situations in which we find ourselves. We begin making better decisions that put us into more optimal environments. And it’s in these environments that “stars align.”

If you’re a “woe is me” type — the kind of person that just thinks that bad things keep happening for reasons outside of your control — then yes, you’ll probably have a lot of “bad timing.” You’re far less likely to run into someone that you can coexist with, but it’s not because of luck, it’s because of poor decision making.

Stop hanging out at places with shallow people. Stop giving people chances when they have proven time and time again that they will let you down. Stop acting selfishly and expecting unconditional love in return. These are your decisions, and they’re affecting whether or not you “align” with potential partners.

Everyone needs a little space from time to time, but the strong, self-aware, individual is far more prepared to appreciate a good partner regardless of when they run into one.

We’ve all seen it — even right after a breakup, an emotionally aware and resilient person can dive into a relationship with someone else and this time, it works perfectly. But it’s because they put substantial effort and energy into understanding why their previous relationship wasn’t cutting it, learned what they could do about it, and then applied it in a healthy space, usually with someone who has done the same.

…

Timing Actually IS “Everything”

It is true that we can’t do anything about time itself. It just passes. However, time doesn’t really matter, but timing is key.

People accomplish things in all sorts of ways, and it may take you more time than it does others. But that’s okay, it’s inconsequential.

My girlfriend will be the first to tell you that timing was integral to the current prosperity of our relationship. Because, in all honesty, our dynamic wasn’t at all what anyone would call “successful” for the first several years.

The reality is, I had a lot of self-discovery to do, and so did she. The timing wasn’t right. We both had a lot of experiences that we still had to go through before dating each other made sense.

But it wasn’t sheer happenstance that it ended up working out. We made several decisions that enhanced our well-being and our respective abilities to communicate and set boundaries, and to appreciate and accept love. And though all of the decisions weren’t entirely intentional, we knew that these were things that needed improvement if we were going to be happy with ourselves.

We learned from and executed these decisions in different ways, but we achieved the same result. It took her dating someone else to learn that she needed to set better boundaries, improve her communication skills, and reevaluate the traits that she found desirable. And it took me dating a few other people and spending an abundance of time alone that I needed to raise my self-respect, learn to self-advocate, and become confident in my own value.

We individually prioritized our own health and happiness and were able to find each other again once we had done so. And then the timing just clicks.

So yeah, timing is everything. But if you can harness your own growth through accountability, self-awareness, and better decision making, the idea of timing will become significantly less esoteric, and more like something that’s on your side.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

