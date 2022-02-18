When Things Feel Messy

Remind yourself that messiness is inevitable. There’s no way to get from here to there without it.
It takes courage to share and explore and tolerate and engage with the messy parts of living, creating and growing. And it’s that process of engaging with it that often leads to the other side!
Approaching messiness from a New Happy perspective:
-
Say to yourself, “I am willing to accept that things feel messy right now. This discomfort is a part of the process. It doesn’t mean that there’s anything wrong with me.”
—
We’ve been told a lie about happiness. We have more stuff, money, and connections — but we’re unhappier than ever before.
