Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / When Things Feel Messy

When Things Feel Messy

Remind yourself that messiness is inevitable. There’s no way to get from here to there without it.

by Leave a Comment

Remind yourself that messiness is inevitable. There’s no way to get from here to there without it.

It takes courage to share and explore and tolerate and engage with the messy parts of living, creating and growing. And it’s that process of engaging with it that often leads to the other side!

Approaching messiness from a New Happy perspective:

  • Say to yourself, “I am willing to accept that things feel messy right now. This discomfort is a part of the process. It doesn’t mean that there’s anything wrong with me.”

 

We’ve been told a lie about happiness. We have more stuff, money, and connections — but we’re unhappier than ever before.

old happy site_v2@3xv2.png
new_happy_circle_with_no_colors.png

 

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Previously Published on The New Happy

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project, please support our mission and join us as a Premium Member.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Talk to you soon.

 

 

Shutterstock image

About Stephanie Harrison

Stephanie Harrison is the founder & CEO of The New Happy, a platform and community changing the way the world thinks about happiness. She has a MA in positive psychology from the University of Pennsylvania and was as instructor in their graduate program. Previously, she was Head of Curriculum for Thrive Global, where she led the development of both their behavior change curriculum and products to help employees thrive at work.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x