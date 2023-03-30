Why We Fear Personal Transformation

In order to get where you’re going, or where you want to be…in order to reach the heights you desperately want to reach, you actually have to go through the process of changing the person you are now.

~ Roswell (Insight Timer)

And that can be downright terrifying.

Why? Because changing who we are, so that we can become the next version of ourselves, means letting go of certain aspects of our current selves.

And that can feel like a death of sorts…because it is.

But it’s worth it. Because on the other side of that mini-death is more life…more you.

“As long as you’re transforming in line with your highest values and aspirations,” says Roswell, in his beautiful 4-minute meditation on Insight Timer, “then you’re actually becoming more of yourself. You’re becoming like who you really are, in a pure sense…the you that is more free, more authentic, more stable, more awake.”

As alluring as this prospect is, I think another reason we fear personal transformation is because there will be people in our lives—people we love—who are not overly impressed with the new person we are becoming…possibly because they like the old us just fine. But their resistance could also be because when we change, it may cause them to take a good look at their own selves and lives. And that, as we all know, can be mighty uncomfortable—especially if a person is not ready to make the changes they know, deep down, they need to make.

But if you are ready to take the leap to becoming the next version of your self, I strongly recommend you listen to Roswell’s powerful meditation entitled, “What We Fear in Transforming Ourselves.”

I came across it a week ago on Insight Timer and have listened to it every morning since then.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Personal transformation takes tremendous courage…but personally, I think it is far more dangerous not to continue changing, growing, and evolving.

—

Previously Published on Pink Gazelle

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock