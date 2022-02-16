Why We Need to Change How Men View Their Bodies

There has been a stigma when it comes to men’s mental health for what seems like an eternity. We’re moving forward in our society in so many ways, but the way the population continues to view men’s mental and physical well-being hasn’t changed much.

Multiple studies have shown that men are less likely to seek help for mental health issues, and a study by the Cleveland Clinic found that close to 60% of men don’t regularly see a doctor to manage their physical health.

The underlying issue is that these stigmas and stereotypes have made men, in general, less in tune with their bodies. We’re brought up to view them a certain way, and it can often feel like we’re not allowed to be in sync with our own bodily well-being.

That needs to change.

Men’s health is, obviously, just as important as the well-being of women. Changing the way you look at your body will encourage you to break through the barriers caused by stigmas, so you can prioritize your wellness and take care of yourself properly.

Let’s dive a little deeper into why we, as a society, need to change how men view their bodies, and what you can do to start.

The Rise of Unnoticed Health Issues

It’s not uncommon for men to only see a doctor when they’re already very sick or in pain. Unfortunately, by that time, certain conditions may have progressed to the point of extreme treatment.

Unnoticed health issues that go on for too long can lead to serious problems. Most cancers can be treated effectively if caught early enough. Chronic illnesses can be managed sooner. Some conditions may even be preventable with regular check-ups. That includes things like heart conditions, diabetes, and low testosterone levels. Low testosterone can cause

Reduced energy

Fatigue

Irritability

Reduced sex drive

Impaired memory

It’s something that needs to be properly diagnosed by a doctor since it’s usually triggered by certain lifestyle choices or medical conditions like hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism. Maintaining healthy testosterone levels is crucial for men, and if you don’t regularly see a doctor, you’ll never know if you’re within a healthy range. The same is true for everything from blood pressure levels to cholesterol. Health maintenance and preventative care will go a long way in keeping you physically healthy.

How Mental and Physical Health Are Connected

Physical health is only part of the equation.

We need to change how men view their bodies so they can take better control of their mental health, too.

As a society, we often think of women when it comes to body image issues and the pressures to look a certain way. But, men are under the same pressures in different ways. We have a cultural tendency to evaluate people on appearance alone, and men are supposed to look “tough” and “strong”. You can’t be too thin, tall, stocky, or short.

That kind of pressure can take a major toll on your mental health. Unfortunately, it’s only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what triggers anxiety and depression in men. Some of the common sources are

Relationship issues

Financial stress

Social isolation

Significant changes in living arrangements

Drug and alcohol use

Many men don’t want to reach out for help when they need it because they may have been taught not to talk about their emotions. They don’t want to appear weak or needy. That’s why more empathy is needed in and out of the healthcare system toward men’s mental (and physical) well-being. When doctors and mental health professionals encourage men to get the help they need and do it in an understanding and empathetic way, it can be easier for the average guy to feel comfortable reaching out.

Family members and friends should also serve as a support system. If you’re struggling with symptoms of depression or anxiety but you’ve put off getting help for so long, you might not even realize you need it. Surround yourself with people who will look out for you and encourage you to take care of yourself. That kind of support can go a long way when it comes to your mental wellness.

Making Everyday Changes

When we change the way men view their bodies, they’ll be more likely to regularly see doctors and reach out for help. But, it’s also a way to encourage men to take care of themselves every day.

When you aren’t in tune with your body, you’re less likely to give it what it needs.

Sure, maybe you get to the gym each day, but who are you doing that for? Are you more focused on what you look like in the mirror while lifting than you are on your cardiovascular health? That’s not your fault – it’s another societal “norm” that has been put into place, and you might feel the weight of the world on your shoulders with each lift as that pressure to look perfect weighs you down.

If you aren’t truly focusing on your health and wellness each day, it shows disrespect toward yourself.

Yes, exercise is important – but not for vanity’s sake. Think about your other daily habits and how they might be affecting your health. Do you get enough sleep each night? What does your diet look like? Are you working too much and on the edge of burning out? What are you doing to manage your stress levels?

If you’re cringing a little as you answer those questions or you know you’re not doing what you should, your health needs to move to the top of your priority list.

The easiest way to start prioritizing your mental and physical well-being is to establish healthy habits you can do each day. Everything from taking the stairs instead of the elevator to taking time out to breathe and meditate can make a big difference. Keep a positive attitude, and consider doing something for other men to be an influence in their lives. You might not be able to change the entire stigma surrounding men’s health, but you can certainly do your part, and help the men in your life to do the same.

—

iStock image