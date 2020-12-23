Why You’re Blind To Bad Relationships

“The foundation of all mental illness is the unwillingness to experience legitimate suffering.” ~Carl Jung

There always seems to be some new, trending word that we hear about. A few years ago it was “narcissist”. To be honest, I’ve lost count on how many times I’ve heard that word casually tossed around about a person’s friend, family member, ex-partner, or boss while complaining that it’s always “their-way-or-the-highway” or that they’re only interested in getting their own needs met.

And while this may label someone an asshat for acting this way, just because they act entitled or selfish doesn’t necessarily qualify them for a formal diagnosis.

As a psychologist and from a clinical perspective, over 95% of finger-pointing can’t be analyzed, assessed or diagnosed as an actual personality disorder, even if it does qualify them as a First Class Jerk in another person’s eyes. Diagnostic standards are strict and must meet the DSM-V (2013) criteria for formal diagnoses.

There are, however, authentic cases of those with textbook NPD who may portray the grandiose “look at me!” type who spend hours schmoozing their bosses or obsessing over their body while taking selfies at the gym. There are also quieter, more vulnerable types who come across as wanting to save the world until they pull the rug — and the world — out from under you.

…and themselves.

And there are those who may vacillate between the two.

However, these behaviors aren’t necessarily diagnosis-worthy. Patterns of behavior and significant traits need to be firmly established, often with a longstanding history, aside from a grandiose sense of self.

Narcissism aside, the new latest trend seems to have shifted to “toxic” as the keyword of the day. Because there’s no formal diagnostic criteria for the word toxic, this presents a double-edged sword that can give people more wiggle room in what they believe constitutes toxic behavior. In other words, toxic to one person may be behavior-as-usual for another.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

We’ve probably all read about the signs that we’re in a toxic relationship based on our partner doing this or saying that. And, we’ve probably all made mental checklists confirming we’re doomed in yet another toxic relationship with a narcissist.

So, is the word ‘toxic’ simply a rebranding of narcissist? Perhaps.

More importantly, rather than following trending topics that may or may not be a rebranding of previous trends, we should be asking ourselves why we have a burning desire for following words like “toxic relationship” in the first place.

Chances are, if you’re honest with yourself (and aside from morbid curiosity that has to do with words like toxic), it’s probably because something about those words resonates with you.

If you’re like many, you probably experienced the pain of a bad relationship. Hey, most of us have at one time. Maybe you fell in love with someone who emotionally checked out — or never checked in. Maybe you handed your heart to someone who handed you a relationship pink-slip. Or, maybe you just have a knack for the hunt, but bore easily once the prize is caught.

Any way we choose to examine these examples, they paint a similar picture of toxic.

***

“Life calls, not for perfection, but completeness.” ~Carl Jung

Blind To The Bad

Many of Carl Jung’s theories and analyses discuss our shadow — the parts of our Self, our early experiences, and our personality that shape us into who we are at our most vulnerable, underneath the mask. The mask is often kept firmly in place in order to deny and to avoid suffering (and “toxic” situations) while giving us the illusion that we’re fine, our relationships are fine, and the world is fine, thank-you-very-much.

Jungian analysis resonates with the Self, and how we often blindly chase misery as familiar — and even preferred. The irony is that by trying to blind ourselves to misery, we’re actually welcoming it.

This is what keeps us chained to a cycle of unconsciously chasing self-destruction, masquerading as a “toxic” relationship.

The point Carl Jung drives home is that the longer we are “blind” to ourselves — to our shadow, to the parts of our personality we don’t like, to our shame, our pain, our lived experiences and the things that have helped shape us into who we are — the longer those blinders stay on, from one toxic experience to the next.

And, the longer we wind up chasing misery as normal.

To stop chasing misery, there’s several things that should be examined.

***

Here Are Five Key Reasons We Are Blind To Bad Relationships

You Don’t Know Yourself. It’s easy to chase misery and be “blind” to it if we’re out of touch with ourselves, our needs, our pain and our habits. Knowing ourselves requires self-awareness, and with self-awareness comes responsibility.

Here is where running blind and staying miserably complacent are more welcoming; we would rather feel nothing than be forced to face our pain, our habits and the misery we’ve often chosen to repeat.

Also, by having limited self-awareness, we may not be aware of what we actually like, or where our personal boundaries are regarding ourselves and our relationships, which may have us engaging with people or things that don’t have our best interests at heart.

You’re Not Recognizing (or don’t want to recognize)The Patterns. Patterns are micro-behaviors of habits; they’re a specific way our behavior plays out on repeat from one situation to the next, one relationship to the next.

Habits are often learned early and stick into adulthood, again as normal, whether or not they’re good for us. If you notice a pattern of behavior, it’s part of a larger habit, and an even larger cycle.

Avoiding or “running” behavior is what can be seen as the pattern; the habit can include numbing (self-medicating; repressing; compulsive behavior such as bingeing or excess; masking of emotions).

Cognitive Dissonance. With cognitive dissonance, we’re holding competing thoughts or beliefs about something relating to our choices or behaviors. For example, as part of wearing “blinders”, let’s say an impulsive choice was made to avoid personal growth. In this case, maybe you arbitrarily jumped into a relationship to numb heartbreak and remain “blind” to it. So now, cognitive dissonance may come into play where you’re questioning your choices or starting negative self-talk. In an attempt to silence the dissonance, you may try convincing yourself you made a good choice, while remaining “blind” to a toxic pattern of impulsive behavior — which keeps you chasing misery.

You’re In Love With “The Idea” Of Love. When we’re hooked on that idea of love, we’re hooked on perfection, fantasies of some perfect union or unlimited potential. Ultimately, walking around with idealized ideas of love, success or perfection we set ourselves up for failure once reality hits.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Learned Helplessness. This is the epitome of:

Stuck in misery→ “blind” to our situation.

We become conditioned to believe we’re on a hamster wheel, nothing is ever going to change, so why try. Naturally, this toxic conditioning can lead to depression or feelings of hopelessness. For example, if you grew up being taught relationships were little more than a means-to-an-end, you may wind up stuck with partners where this dynamic plays out, keeping you stuck in misery. If you find a partner who challenges your misbeliefs or pushes you out of your complacency or comfort zone, you may throw in the towel, not believing in them or the relationship as anything more than a repeat of others.

This keeps you in misery, and learning to feel helpless about your situation.

***

So, after reading these key points, does this mean that every bad relationship is your fault? No.

And, it doesn’t mean it was their fault, either.

Ultimately, what replays from one toxic situation to the next is unresolved pain that is masked, avoided or numbed as a way to escape the misery — which winds up keeping it in play.

Our unresolved pain is like a moth to flame for others who either share similar pain as ourselves or have polar-opposite unresolved pain.

Triggering each others’ pain is the end result.

Taking The Blinders Off

We all know about “vulnerability” and how that word seems to be tossed around almost as much as the word “toxic” is nowadays. I mean, if we’re looking at it in these terms, then sure — they’re two sides of the same coin:

You can’t be in a toxic relationship if emotional vulnerability is in play.

Authentic vulnerability and being fully present in our relationships may help buffer toxicity, yet there’s more to it than that — otherwise words like narcissist and toxic wouldn’t be paired with words like relationship.

Early life experiences, personal attachment style and how we were conditioned growing up will pave the way for most things in our lives — from the way we feel about ourselves, to what we value in life, to how we approach or withdraw from relationships.

There’s no trick or easy way to evolve. I’m not going to sugarcoat it or offer you false hope.

What’s the one thing to empower you?

You are.

Taking the blinders off requires you to look in the mirror and at your soul — your Shadow — as you’re looking.

You need to examine yourself at your most vulnerable, and your most scared. You need to be fully present for yourself and to embrace suffering — because through pain is where growth is found.

In the words of Carl Jung, …” The foundation of all mental illness is the unwillingness to experience legitimate suffering.”

To grow, there will be pain. There will come the realization of how behavior played out from one toxic situation to the next, irrespective of others.

There will be tears, both for a childhood that may not have been lived and an adulthood where you may have been handed shame and guilt.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

There will be anger, both for being handed what was never yours to carry and for not putting the burden down sooner.

There will be shame when purging the lies you may have been spoonfed about how relationships supposedly work or how the world supposedly does.

There will come the realization where replacing one relationship for another seemed normal, yet it wasn’t normalcy, it was misery; a habit.

There will be the realization of one relationship that was somehow different; that awakened you and challenged you — which can be your catalyst for growth.

And, from this may come the realization of your limitations and your imperfections as beautiful…. And your desire for completeness…as perfect.

Which, if you think about it, we’re all imperfect, and we’re all trying to get to a place of feeling perfectly complete.

***

References

American Psychiatric Association. (2013). Diagnostic and statistical manual of mental disorders (5th ed.). Washington, DC: Author.

Jung, C. G. (1969). Four archetypes: Mother, rebirth, spirit, trickster. Princeton: University Press.

Kohut, H. (1977). The restoration of the self. New York: International Universities Press.

Miller, W. R., & Seligman, M. E. (1975). Depression and learned helplessness in man. Journal of Abnormal Psychology, 84(3), 228–238.

—

This post was previously published on Medium.com.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock