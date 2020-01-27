20 Man Boxes I’d Like to Tick in 2020

—

A ’Real Man’ is relentlessly true to his own inner values, whether people agree with him or not. But he’s always interested in considering another point of view.

A ‘Real Man’ only spends time with people for whom he feels fondness and admiration.

A ‘Real Man’ resists the temptation to judge weakness in other men – especially when he sees his own fears echoed by them -, but feels compassion for them and for himself.

A ‘Real Man’ gives generously but doesn’t indulge anyone in order to be liked by them.

A ‘Real Man’ has compassionate boundaries; he is tolerant of others up to a point, but not to the point where it begins to harm him or dilute his values.

A ‘Real Man’ combines wisdom with humor – and never assumes that he know best

A ‘Real Man’ takes what he needs, but never at anyone else’s expense; and he gives what he can, in equal measure

A ‘Real Man’ knows he has value just for who he is – and that he has no more or less value than anyone.

A ‘Real Man’ will not hesitate to protect those who ask him, but also allows even vulnerable people to look after themselves in their own way

A ‘Real Man’ has nothing to prove, and no need to put others down in any way.

A ‘Real Man’ doesn’t need to attack others – to react or be defensive. But he will defend himself and his loved ones fearlessly

A ‘Real Man’ doesn’t take other people’s reactions or actions personally (except when it’s meant to be or needs to be, ‘personal’)

A ‘Real Man’ doesn’t try to ‘please’ others (to get their approval) – but likes to give pleasure.

A ‘Real Man’ cautiously trusts what he knows and has experienced – but is also always ready to learn from others or from new experiences

A ‘Real Man’ knows what he wants to do and what he believes in – and does it!

A ‘Real Man’ knows who he loves, and why, and isn’t afraid to show and tell them

A ‘Real Man’ knows that thinking and analyzing can be an obstacle to be-ing and connecting

A ‘Real Man’ knows that everyone is just trying to meet their needs in the way they know best

A ‘Real Man’ is brave enough to tell the truth, but also knows the value of discretion

A ‘Real Man’ values and respects a woman’s more reflective and insightful approach as different but equally important to his own more outward-looking action-oriented nature

—

◊♦◊

—

