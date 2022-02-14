4 Ways to Prepare Your Child for Success

—

When you have a child, your whole world changes forever. No longer are you living independently; there is a human that is relying on you to stay alive. While this knowledge may come with pressure, it offers an amazing opportunity to invest in the next generation. There are many things that are learned with time, but there are a few things that fathers can do to prepare their children for success in the years ahead.

Contribute to a RESP

Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP) benefits are incredibly influential in the life of a child, and opening an RESP is one of the most effective ways that you can set your child up for success. The cost of secondary education is constantly rising. By opening this savings plan, you can continue to invest in their educational future. With parents contributing, the money in these accounts can accumulate over time, even if times are tough.

If you have a family with multiple children, this type of saving opportunity is critical. Investing in more than one child means that you need to take advantage of all available opportunities to save for this future. Preferably, open the RESP account when your child is born to start saving immediately.

Instill a Respectful Attitude

As a father , it is important to demonstrate respect through your thoughts and actions. The way you parent your child should take into consideration who they are, including their personality, interests, strengths and weaknesses.

Encourage independence within healthy boundaries, take time to clearly communicate your expectations, and teach responsibility by assigning chores around the house. This engagement will teach them self-reliance, which builds confidence.

Have Consistent Disciplinary Behaviors

Discipline is not effective unless it is followed by respect. Children need to be instructed with a respectful attitude, meaning that discipline should never come out of anger, but out of love.

When teaching self-discipline , there are important factors to include. First, identify the problem so the child understands their fault. Secondly, talk about how this misbehavior makes them feel. Allow the child to share how they feel and why they made the decision they did. Lastly, have a conversation and come up with a solution on how to solve this issue moving forward. Even at a young age, children can learn how to redirect themselves when they are faced with an overwhelming situation or emotion.

Prioritize Quality Time

It is very easy to get wrapped up in everyday life. It can be difficult when you are working full-time to try and balance time with your spouse and children. Even in your busiest seasons, your kids need to spend time with you. During this time, you are able to communicate love for your child. In addition, this quality time allows you to teach your children the lessons that are important in life.

Summary

Being a father is not something that you can take a sick day from or clock out early from. Investing in your child’s future will shape them into the people they become as adults. By following the steps above, you are ensuring that your child has the tools to be successful in the long term.

