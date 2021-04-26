Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Sex & Relationships / 4 Dangerous Behaviors in a Relationship, and Healthier Alternatives

4 Dangerous Behaviors in a Relationship, and Healthier Alternatives

You may not have heard of or realized the harm in some of these unhealthy signs.

by Leave a Comment

 

One of the scariest aspects of unhealthy relationships is how insidious they can be. The warning signs aren’t always clear-cut or fully abrasive from the start, and they’re often normalized and romanticized, especially in TV and movies. Further, getting out of them can be hard — and sometimes almost impossible.

But you deserve a healthy relationship, and I want to help you have one. Below are four dangerous red flags that indicate you may be in an unsafe relationship, as well as how it can become healthier, either with your current partner or a future one.

1. Possessiveness

What it can look like

While possessiveness can look obvious and physical — like grabbing your arm or not letting you out of the house when you want to leave — it can also appear in more insidious and innocent-seeming ways that may even come across as romantic. Examples you may see from your partner include:

  • Demanding you tell them where you are constantly
  • Not letting you have friends that are the same sex as your partner
  • Making you feel bad when you want to spend time with friends or family
  • Getting overly jealous in a way that makes you feel unsafe or uncomfortable

How to make it healthy

A healthier, safer flip side to those warning signs exists. If you feel safe to do so, you and your partner (with the help of a therapist, preferably) can work on turning those bulleted behaviors into the following, respectively:

  • Asking you to check in periodically so they know you’re safe in what could be an unsafe situation (like once you’ve gotten to your destination safely after driving in the dark or in a storm)
  • Working on building trust — here are seven ways to do so
  • Establishing boundaries and compromises around your time together and time apart, to where the decision is fair
  • Figuring out the root of the jealousy and helpful ways to handle it

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

2. Manipulation

What it can look like

Your partner may not always manipulate you consciously and purposely, but regardless, the effects can be serious. Here are some ways your partner may manipulate you:

  • Crying only so they get their way in an argument
  • Saying they’ll kill themselves if you break up with them
  • Making you feel guilty or bad when you did nothing wrong

 

How to make it healthy

If you notice these manipulative behaviors, here’s how you can make the situations more healthy:

  • Using communication skills and tools like “I statements” and compromises
  • Sharing mental health resources and knowing you have to take care of yourself first
  • According to experts: sticking up for yourself, making the moment productive, and remembering it isn’t really about you

3. Silence

What it can look like

While we sometimes need to take a moment to ourselves to calm down, complete and ongoing silence (or silencing) can be harmful and unproductive. It can look like:

  • Giving “the silent treatment” as punishment or after an argument
  • Not letting you speak up about your needs, wants, feelings, our boundaries

 

How to make it healthy

Communication is crucial in a relationship, especially when establishing boundaries and solving conflicts. Here’s how you can do it:

  • Learning and practicing communication skills — even before you have an argument — like these on TherapistAid
  • Allowing each person in the relationship to speak without interrupting them or invalidating what they’ve said, realizing that impact means more than intent

4. Guilting

What it can look like

Guilt can feel horrible, especially when it’s placed upon us unfairly and intensely. While we need to take responsibility for our actions and encourage positive behaviors in our partners, the guilting behaviors below are manipulative and unhealthy:

  • Unfairly blaming you for something you didn’t do
  • Making you feel guilty or pressuring you to do something you don’t want to do
  • Saying mean words (or even giving mean looks) that make you feel bad about who you are

 

How to make it healthy

Guilting often isn’t helpful because it can’t fix the situation — it only makes someone feel bad. Here are more helpful ways to settle conflicts, disagreements, and concerns:

  • Trying to figure out solutions and what could help next time instead of blaming the other person
  • Respecting people’s boundaries (in your words and actions) by not pushing or pressuring them in any way, and truly listening to what they’re saying
  • Lifting the other person up and approaching issues or concerns with compassion rather than judgment

Takeaways

Red flags aren’t always obvious, so trust your instincts and gut feelings. If you ever feel unsafe or uncomfortable in your relationship, you may need to let that person go or work with a professional.

And remember — always — that you’re worth having someone who loves you wholeheartedly and treats you well. You deserve the best!

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on medium.com.

 

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Ashley Broadwater

Hey y’all!

I’m Ashley, a recent graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill. I received a BA in Journalism and Media with a specialization in Public Relations. I’m currently focusing on freelance writing; you can see my publications on PopSugar, Medium, and Avant - Youth.

Other than writing, my PR-related interests include social media managing, graphic design, event coordination and photography.

My areas of passion primarily include mental health, personal development, intersectional feminism, body positivity, violence prevention and response, and healthy relationship advocacy. My values include passion, empathy, communication, dedication, advocacy, friendliness and resiliency.

Outside of my academic interests and organizations, I love hanging out with friends, puns, Diet Cherry Lemon SunDrop, the part of meeting dogs where I’m hugging them but haven’t had an allergic reaction yet, speaking in acronyms, dancing, Halloween, poetry, and the word “literally.” Literally.

A fun fact about me: About 1/3 of my face was on Good Morning America.

Let’s go serve others together!

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x