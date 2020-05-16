Everything You Need To Know About The Vert Shock Program

—

Whether you are looking to become a professional basketball player or wanting to make gains on your jumping capability, the vert shock program has been tailor-made for exactly this. Unlike many other how-to guides on the internet, this one has been put together by two athletes and basketball greats to help you achieve your capability, but what is vert shock, and does it actually work?

What Is Vert Shock?

Vert Shock is an 8-week training program that works to add between 9 and 15 inches to your jump. It does this by taking you through a rigorous training program where you work out 6 days a week. Vert shock focuses on what is known as plyometrics, where muscles exert maximum force in a short time frame.

How Does Vert Shock Work?

Vert Shock focuses on your type 2 muscle fibers, also known as your fast-twitch muscles. These are the ones that are used for explosive power. The best way to train these muscles is hard and fast utilizing short repeat intervals, which is exactly what vert shock does. Some users have said that they felt concerned that the intensity of the workouts would be too much to handle, but the workouts are all manageable and take under an hour each.

How Long Does It Take To Notice Improvements? There are a lot of variables in this, such as fitness level when you began the program, as well as how hard you train during the training sessions, but you should start to see some gains by the end of week one. The best way to measure it is by recording your jump height prior to starting the program and then take a measurement each week. You can even video it to make sure you can see the results. With this training system you will see results quickly and the more work you put in, the more results you get out.

Can I Use This Programme If I Have Never Jumped Before?

Yes! Even if you are just starting out in taking up basketball or want to try and different ways of training, vert shock builds on fundamental principles. So, whether you are an already established player or a newbie, everyone starts from the same level and starts their journey again. This is what makes the program so good.

Do The Results Last?

When we think about making improvements to any aspect of our lives, we can’t simply do the relevant course, diet or program and expect the results to sustain themselves once we finish. We will naturally either fall back into old habits or stop using the muscles that we have spent time developing. For this reason, Vert shock has given you a maintenance program to complete once a week once you have finished the course. That way you will still be making incremental gains with your jumping, but fundamentally, you won’t lose all you have achieved.

Is The 9 To 15 Inch Gains Promised Realistic?

Usually, when programs make these kinds of claims we all sit back and take them with a pinch of salt. Most promise results that most people won’t be able to attain, and they become dissuaded from trying new things. However, the results that vert shock gives you are what they claim to be, it is the program to help you get a great leap. You really can make the gains they promise, but only if you put the work in and follow the training program. Most people who have tried the program will see a 20% increase in their numbers the first week, but don’t worry if you don’t, the results will come by the end of the program. You can even run it back to back and do 16 weeks in total if you really want to make huge improvements.

Is It Worth The Money?

The return on investment with vert shock is huge, as long as you put in the work that is required of the program. If you aren’t invested in the results, then training 6 out of 7 days a week may well be too much for some people. However, if you really are eager to learn how to jump and make serious gains then it is worth the cash.

Final Thoughts

If you are an aspiring basketball player or just want to improve your jumping game, vert shock provides you with the tools to be able to do it. Unlike a lot of other internet-based programs, you’ll attain the results that are promised with this program but you have to put the effort in to get them. In 8 weeks, you’ll be able to see a marked improvement in your jumping skill and the results really do speak for themselves. So, if you are able to commit, why not try it.

This content is sponsored by Habib Khan.

Photo: Shutterstock