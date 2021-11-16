Are We Worth Saving in ‘Eternals’?

According to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the Celestials (god-like beings), created the Eternals (immortal superheroes) to dispatch the Deviants, the apex predators on Earth, thus saving humankind. Paradoxically, the Celestials had also created the fierce Deviants, vicious abominable creatures that terrorized the Earth. The odd balance in the MCU.

In writer and director Chloe’ Zhao’s Eternals, Arishem, leader of the Celestials, created Ajak (played with gravitas by Selma Hayek) and the Eternals to send to Earth 7000 years ago to defeat the Deviants who ravaged the planet. Apparently, having defeated the Deviants, the Eternal disband. They try to live their lives in peace, albeit forever. After all, they’re immortal. Academy Award-Winning Director Zhao (Nomadland) voices her distinct independent filmmaker’s narrative in Eternals. Her visually enthralling Eternals is cathartic, yet leaves you scratching your head at times. Still, hers is a daring accomplishment.

Zhao, along with Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo, and Kaz Firpo wrote the screenplay based on the comic book by the legendary Jack Kirby. Admittedly, I knew virtually zero about the Eternals. The Eternals are not the most familiar superheroes in the MCU. Zhao meticulously provides context and background for the Eternals in the first 20 minutes, which is painfully slow. Relaying a backstory 10 Eternals contributes to the narrative kluge. There are just way too many Superheroes in the movie. Balancing the characters’ screen time dilutes the storytelling. Just saying.

The Eternals each possess different powers and personas. Sersi, played by Gemma Chan, can manipulate matter. She turns the overturning bus into flower petals. Ikarus, played by Richard Madden, has super strength, flight, and can shoot lasers from his eyes. Phastos, played by Brian Tyree Henry, is the Master of Technology, able to invent any device known to man. Thena, played by Angelina Jolie, is the Goddess of War, the GOAT Warrior of Planet Olympia. Yeah, this isn’t entirely Greek mythology. Thena wields her deadly energy spear and shield in battle. Gilgemesh, played by Ma Dong-seok, literally possesses the powerful punch. He is Thena’s sworn Protector and lover for eternity. Kingo, played by Kumail Nanjiani, generates balls of energy with his hands. In 2021, Kingo is the flamboyant Bollywood superstar. Druig, played by Barry Keoghan, has the power of mind control. In the present day, Druig is a cult leader in the remote jungle. Makkari, played by deaf actor Lauren Ridloff, is the speedster, lightening quick. Sprite, played by Lia McHugh, is a sarcastic child who creates illusions. Ajak, played by Selma Hayek, is the leader of the Eternals, who possesses great healing prowess.

The Eternals reassemble to battle the new Deviant threat to humankind. In the bigger picture, the Eternals must defeat the Deviants as a clearing for the Emergence, the birth of the new Celestial. Arishem’s grand design. The Eternals narrative is both captivating and bewildering. The Deviants evolution is so convoluted with too many gaping holes in the plot. There are far too many Eternals to really care about all of them. Fortunately, the chosen few arise.

At the eloquent narrative arc, Phastos kneels in tears on the charred remains of Hiroshima in the aftermath of the atomic bomb that he helped create. He cries, “They are not worth saving!” Ajak touchingly reminds Phastos that humankind is imperfect with the possibility of transcendence. In 2021, Phastos raises two children with his partner Ben, played by Haaz Sleiman. For Phastos, the bigger picture is about family. Along a similar path, Druig tells Ajak, “I’ve watched humans destroy each other when I could stop it all in a heartbeat…” Consequently, Druig suffered over the centuries, powerless to stop the human attribute of violence. Both Brian Tyree Henry and Barry Keoghan compel in their humanity.

Gemma Chan arises as the beautiful, vulnerable, and valiant Sersi. Gemma authentically embodies Sersi’s self-doubt and compassion. Her Sersi has been in love with Richard Madden’s Ikarus for over 5000 years. Handsome, charismatic Richard is strong as Ikarus. Unfortunately, he infuses no nuance in Ikarus.

Angelina Jolie as Thena is the savior of Eternals for me, albeit that her character’s narrative is flawed. Stunning Angelina is powerful displaying martial arts skills as GOAT Warrior Thena, as she fells vicious villains. After 7000 years, Thena spirals into uncontrolled madness under the weight of her vast memories. Perhaps, from the atrocities she committed in the past. Ajak could cure Thena by erasing her memories, “Your memories are not who you are.” Thena chooses to keep her memories. She lives with the love and support of Ma’s Gilgamesh.

Are we as humankind worth saving? Thena tells Sersi, “We have loved these people since the day we arrived. When you love something, you protect it.” When you love something or someone, you see the possibility of what they can become. Amidst the dazzling visual effects, ferocious beach battles, and numerous superheroes, Chloe Zhao’s Eternals is about the possibility in what we love, in what we protect. Yes, we’re worth saving. Just saying. Eternals is worth seeing, too.

Watch the official trailer:

