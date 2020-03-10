Barbara has a Tough Mystery to Solve in ‘The Oracle Code’

Barbara finds herself in a strange place in ‘The Oracle Code’

Barbara Gordon has gone through some big changes over the years. She wore the mantle of Batgirl for many years, until something happened that changed her life. We saw in Shadow of the Batgirl that someone else now wears that mantle. But Barbara refuses to let this incident stop her from fighting crime in The Oracle Code. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for The Oracle Code here:

After a gunshot leaves her paralyzed, Barbara Gordon enters the Arkham Center for Independence, where Gotham's teens undergo physical and mental rehabilitation. Now using a wheelchair, Barbara must adapt to a new normal, but she cannot shake the feeling that something is dangerously amiss. Within these walls, strange sounds escape at night; patients go missing; and Barbara begins to put together pieces of what she believes to be a larger puzzle. But is this suspicion simply a result of her trauma? Fellow patients try to connect with Barbara, but she pushes them away, and she'd rather spend time with ghost stories than participate in her daily exercises. Even Barbara's own judgment is in question. In this graphic novel, universal truths cannot be escaped, and Barbara Gordon must battle the phantoms of her past before they swarm her future.

I had a tough time putting this graphic novel down. We see Barbara trying to get used to her new way of life, and it is definitely an uphill battle at first. Yet when someone she meets there goes missing, she feels like something is off about the whole thing. Just because her way of life has changed, this doesn’t mean she is ready to give up on solving mysteries and fighting crime. If you are a fan of Barbara Gordon then this is a graphic novel you will want to read.

The Oracle Code is available now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.