We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

The Window Anger Opens

Vein popping, face reddening, voice raising moments are potent opportunities for leaders.

By Dan Rockwell

Vein popping, face reddening, voice raising moments are potent opportunities for leaders.  I’m talking about that employee, son or daughter, neighbor, co-worker, boss, or spouse that just popped a cork and is sharing a piece of their mind they can’t afford to lose.

Angry people are transparent people.

I love to watch angry people.  Angry people are transparent people.  Angry people tell others how they really feel.  More importantly, angry people’s values and priorities are crystal clear to anyone who cares to observe.  I see the real you when you’re angry.  Churchill put it this way, “A man is about as big as the things that make him angry.”1

On the good side, anger demonstrates noble virtues like fairness, truth, and compassion.  On the ignoble side, anger uncovers jealousy, envy, laziness, dishonesty, and so much more.

Behind passion is the real person

Even if they are overreacting, angry people open a window to their soul.  Behind passion is the real person.  Leaders, parents, and, spouses reach higher by peeking through the window that anger opens.

This post was previously published on Leadership Freak and is republished here with a Creative Commons license.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Leadership Freak

My dream is when people see me they think that guy made my life better. - Dan Rockwell
Inc Magazine Top 50 Leadership Expert. Top 100 Leadership Speaker. American Management Association Top 30 Leader in Business of 2014. According to the Center for Management and Organization Effectiveness, the Leadership Freak blog is the most socially shared leadership blog on the Internet.

