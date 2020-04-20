The Window Anger Opens

By Dan Rockwell

Vein popping, face reddening, voice raising moments are potent opportunities for leaders. I’m talking about that employee, son or daughter, neighbor, co-worker, boss, or spouse that just popped a cork and is sharing a piece of their mind they can’t afford to lose.

Angry people are transparent people.

I love to watch angry people. Angry people are transparent people. Angry people tell others how they really feel. More importantly, angry people’s values and priorities are crystal clear to anyone who cares to observe. I see the real you when you’re angry. Churchill put it this way, “A man is about as big as the things that make him angry.”1

On the good side, anger demonstrates noble virtues like fairness, truth, and compassion. On the ignoble side, anger uncovers jealousy, envy, laziness, dishonesty, and so much more.

Behind passion is the real person

Even if they are overreacting, angry people open a window to their soul. Behind passion is the real person. Leaders, parents, and, spouses reach higher by peeking through the window that anger opens.

—

This post was previously published on Leadership Freak and is republished here with a Creative Commons license.

—

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock