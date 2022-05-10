It’s hard to know when you’re doing the right thing. Sometimes we feel like our thoughts are scattered and disorganized like they don’t make any sense, and we don’t know what to do next. We’re not perfect, and there will be times when we can’t find the words or the emotional support we need.

That doesn’t mean we should give up — it means that now’s a great time to say something nice to ourselves! We all deserve love, and so do our souls. It’s never too early, or too late, for a bit of self-kindness.

Here are 10 things we should say to ourselves more often:

1. We’re doing the best we can

In society, we are constantly pressured to do well. We’re told that we’re a failure if we don’t succeed. This pressure can be tough on high school students.

We all have days when we feel like we are not good enough. We constantly compare ourselves to others and feel like we come up short. These days, it is important to tell ourselves that we are doing the best we can. We need to remember that we are unique and our best is good enough. We should be kind to ourselves and give ourselves a break. We should also be proud of what we have accomplished, even if it is not perfect.

You’re a work in progress — your happiness, health, and success depend on it. It’s not easy to do the right thing, but it’s worth it.

There’s always going to be someone who goes out of their way to try and make you feel bad about yourself or tell you that you can’t do something. They’re hiding their insecurities behind a mask of hate.

Don’t let them steal your happiness and success — you can do it, you deserve it.

2. I’m proud of myself.

No matter how small your accomplishment is or what other people think about how you look or act or the things you say, keep it to yourself and always remember that you’re doing something right.

You’re talented and kind; you’re a mix of awesome traits that make you who you are.

You matter.

You are the one who starts your morning with a smile, And it’s a huge accomplishment that you managed to get out of bed.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

You are the one who makes mistakes but admits them with dignity, And it’s an achievement that you can say you messed up without being afraid of the consequences. No one can do this perfectly, so remember always try your best.

3. Everything will be okay.

No matter what’s going on in your life, there is something you can do to get through it and be better by the end of it — and that’s just one thing! You won’t know how strong and capable of a person you are until you go through things that seem impossible or unbearable. Apart from the things we can change in our lives, most of it is up to us.

Get through the things you can change, and forgive yourself for the things you can’t.

If you have a good relationship with yourself, likely, other people will too. You don’t have to be anyone but yourself to impact the world around you. It’s all about how your own individual “thing” makes you different from everyone else. No matter what it is, there will constantly be people who are down on themselves and think they’re not good enough… . . .

4. I am strong, smart, and confident.

Your mind will be your strongest ally when the odds are stacked against you — and they always are. The more you practice believing in yourself, the more you’ll realize that there’s nothing to be afraid of. You’re smart and beautiful, and you’ll take over the world!

You are strong enough to break yourself away from people who don’t make you happy or healthy enough to be around any longer. It doesn’t mean you’re a bad person, and it just means that you need to be happy.

There is always someone who will love you for exactly who you are, imperfections and all. All it takes is a little practice and patience.

5. I’m doing the best I can (at this moment).

You might not know what the future holds for you, but that’s okay — as long as you remember to enjoy and appreciate your life today. There’s no need to rush through things or try to prove anything — just let things happen naturally.

I’m doing the best I can right now. What I do today won’t matter much in a few years, but how I treat people matters a lot right now. I don’t need to be a better person tomorrow than I am today.

6. Everything is going to be alright in the end, and if it’s not alright, it’s not yet the end

It’s going to be okay — whatever “it” is.

Whether it’s fighting with your partner, losing a job opportunity, or getting into an argument with someone you love — whatever it is, remind yourself that you’ll get through this and come out stronger on the other side.

Everything is going to be alright in the end. It might not be alright yet, but I know it will be sooner or later.

7. I think too much sometimes, so I try not to do that.

We all overthink things sometimes — at least I do.

I tend to start thinking about a problem before it happens and before I’ve even made any progress. This can be a negative habit, especially when it comes to relationships. Before you know you’re doing it, thoughts of your arguments with your partner are already racing through your mind.

Sometimes we can just get so wrapped up in our thoughts that we forget about the present moment. When that happens, I like to try and turn my mind off — but then it’s difficult to turn it back on again later on. I think it’s better to focus on the present moment rather than worrying about the past or future.

8. I am me because if I wasn’t me, then who would I be? So, for now, I am me.

As much as we might want to change ourselves, there’s no point in doing so if we don’t want to be that person. If you want to change yourself but don’t even like being yourself, then change yourself and try being someone else. But I’m not sure if it’s a good idea to truly change yourself just to change yourself.

I’d much rather do things the way I always do — if that’s who the real me is, then so be it.

9. I am enough, strong, and know what is best for me.

Yes, you are enough — you are special and unique in your way, and your life has meaning and value to you. You are who you are, and there is no other person like you.

You are enough, don’t ever forget that.

10. It’s all pointless anyway.

It has always been my secret belief that everything is meaningless and nothing matters in the grand scheme of things. I just play along with the game, so I can fit in with everyone else and fulfill my desires regarding money, fame, and social status.

In the beginning, I thought that I was doing everything for the right reasons — but as time went by, it became clear that I’m more interested in being popular and getting all of the attention rather than doing anything worthwhile to help others.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I know that all of my decisions are pointless. I do them because I want others to like me. After all, they make me look good and get me rewards in life. That’s all.

…

I wish I could tell you that you’re in this game alone — but unfortunately, I can’t. We are all just one person with our problems and personal struggle to overcome. We can never really understand what other people go through or why they do certain things.

We can only do our best regardless of how much we don’t understand or why something is happening, and just trust that some things are better left unsaid rather than saying “things that are not meant to be known.”

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***