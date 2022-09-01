3 Ways to Argue More Constructively, and Make up More Warmly

Disclaimer: This post relates to “normative” arguing; I do not endorse physical, sexual, verbal, or emotional abuse of any kind.

Most of us hate fighting. By now, you have probably read somewhere that conflict is good for relationships, and yet arguing is still hard and can bring up feelings of frustration, despair, rage, and hopelessness.

Most couples either don’t want to fight, don’t know how to fight, or don’t know they are actually fighting. Others realize they are fighting, but don’t know how to stop.

Some people believe that fighting in intimate relationship is a bad sign: a sign of non-compatibility, aggression, or a signal that the relationship is even over.

In a previous post about conflict as a tool for growth, I described the two approaches to conflict: the turtle and the thunderstorm. The turtle naturally avoids conflict at all costs. The thunderstorm, on the other hand, goes straight to the eye of the storm. Many couples are composed of a thunderstorm and turtle. I recommend reading or even re-reading this article for a more general overview of conflict.

Most couples avoid fights altogether. And if they do fight, then after the fight has ended and things go back to normal (an hour, day, or week), the couple will either pretend it never happened (in order to not rock the boat) or will apologize quickly and close the case without going deeper to learn more about it.

Yet conflicts are a huge part of any intimate relationship and hold a treasure that can help partners learn more about themselves and deepen their relationship. This is because a fight is never a stand-alone event. Both partners come to the fight with previous, unresolved, semi-conscious emotional baggage (from current or past relationships, childhood scars, or other issues), as well as a list of complaints and irritations they haven’t shared yet.

These issues are often composed of wishes, needs, dreams, fears, and other strong feelings. These are in fact diamonds, that, once we are aware of, offer opportunities for growth, maturation, and a deepening of bonds.

The only way to unearth these relational diamonds is by learning the art of the generative fight.

The Art of the Generative Fight

Fighting can be seen as a spiral composed of several way-points, which is inspired by Dan Wile’s work:

1. Attack-Attack

Fighting is actually good for you. Fighting is a way of expressing an entire emotional range, which is essentially feeling alive. It is also a way in which we (unsuccessfully) voice grievances and annoyances that we may not dare to share when things are going smoothly. This is important for thunderstorms, who need to express high intensity emotions in order to regulate themselves. For turtles, this phase is a good chance to widen their emotional range and feel alive with feeling.

The rules of engagement for this phase are:

Recognize that you are fighting. You might think you are discussing things, but realizing that you are fighting is an important first step. This understanding will help you be less surprised and frustrated and will help both partners be in “fight” mode.

You might think you are discussing things, but realizing that you are fighting is an important first step. This understanding will help you be less surprised and frustrated and will help both partners be in “fight” mode. Don’t worry about the “communication commandments.” We all know the best practices of good communication: using “I” statements, not blaming, no name-calling, no criticism, and so forth. But when we are in this phase, we are usually flooded with emotions and not using our prefrontal cortex, which can makes it extremely hard to follow the communication rules. So be forgiving when you or your partner blames, stonewalls, criticizes, or name-calls.

We all know the best practices of good communication: using “I” statements, not blaming, no name-calling, no criticism, and so forth. But when we are in this phase, we are usually flooded with emotions and not using our prefrontal cortex, which can makes it extremely hard to follow the communication rules. So be forgiving when you or your partner blames, stonewalls, criticizes, or name-calls. Remember: This phase is temporary. It is helpful when both partners recognize that they are in the attack-attack stage and that this is the time to let things out. Hold on to the knowledge that this phase will pass. This will also help you avoid catastrophic thinking about the future of your relationship.

It is helpful when both partners recognize that they are in the attack-attack stage and that this is the time to let things out. Hold on to the knowledge that this phase will pass. This will also help you avoid catastrophic thinking about the future of your relationship. Consider everything that is said as a rough draft. Because both of you are spewing all kinds of newly formulated grievances, realize that some of what is being said right now is just steam and will pass—but some complaints might actually have a deeper kernel of truth, which in time will help you both go deeper.

Because both of you are spewing all kinds of newly formulated grievances, realize that some of what is being said right now is just steam and will pass—but some complaints might actually have a deeper kernel of truth, which in time will help you both go deeper. Don’t try to talk about the fight. In this phase, don’t try to talk about the fight or to negotiate a behavioral change. The attempt will probably fail and frustrate you.

Cool off

When this phase is done, there is usually an organic break, where both partners intuitively seek a time to cool off. It could be a couple of minutes or even hours. Use this time to not think about the fight and regulate yourself: Drink, eat, walk, meditate, exercise, read something.

Most couples end their fight cycle here, after the cool down. But the truth is, we are only a third into the process. What is needed now is a recovery conversation, which gives a sense of resolution to fight, increases intimacy and connectedness, and helps unearth the relational diamonds that surfaced in the attack-attack phase.

2. Admit-Admit

This is a very liminal, sensitive phase in which both partners are encouraged to take responsibility for their part of the fight. We call this Owning Your Shadow (or OwnUrsh!t, for short). The goal of this phase is to help partners re-engage. Here is the opportunity to create a renewed positive, generous, and goodwill-filled relational space and understand the deeper need that was triggered in the fight.

The rules of engagement for this phase:

Use “I” statements. Since both partners might still be somewhat sensitive, using “you” statements can often trigger a return to the attack-attack phase. So even though you probably desperately want to criticize your partner for their unjust behavior, focus only on yourself. Break eye contact to help be less self-conscious and go deeper. This will also help your partner listen less defensively. Ask yourself out loud: What was this fight for me? What triggered my response and anger? How did I contribute to this fight?

Since both partners might still be somewhat sensitive, using “you” statements can often trigger a return to the attack-attack phase. So even though you probably desperately want to criticize your partner for their unjust behavior, focus only on yourself. Try to see you partner’s point of view. “If I put myself in your shoes, I can see how my behavior would cause you to .…” Try to connect to your partner’s subjective experience in an honest and open way.

“If I put myself in your shoes, I can see how my behavior would cause you to .…” Try to connect to your partner’s subjective experience in an honest and open way. Find your missing piece. In most fights, there is usually a missing piece, a reason that you couldn’t hear your partner. That missing piece is a relational diamond, a part of your shadow that, once entered into your awareness and owned by you, can help you grow. Get curious and ask yourself: What was my need here that wasn’t met that triggered me so much? What is this sitting on? For some, intuitive writing is a better way to go deeper. In any case, use whatever helps you find your missing piece.

In most fights, there is usually a missing piece, a reason that you couldn’t hear your partner. That missing piece is a relational diamond, a part of your shadow that, once entered into your awareness and owned by you, can help you grow. Stay grounded. When your partner is using their “I” statements to go deeper, hold on to yourself and remember that their pain is not your responsibility. Give them some wiggle room to speak out loud and meet themselves. Remember that they are vulnerable in this phase, so cut them some slack.

When your partner is using their “I” statements to go deeper, hold on to yourself and remember that their pain is not your responsibility. Give them some wiggle room to speak out loud and meet themselves. Remember that they are vulnerable in this phase, so cut them some slack. Expect regression. Since this is a liminal phase, there is only a little margin for error. Be prepared that one or both of you might get triggered back to attack mode. When this happens, do not despair. You can either suggest another time out until things calm down or try a “Take 2” and rephrase whatever was said in a more “I” statement manner.

