4 Ways to Do Less and Get More Done Today

You get more done when you do less, and you get less done when you do more.

Constant busyness produces shallow people. Most of us do too much of what matters less. I think it’s a compulsion because busyness is a status symbol.

Busy is the proper response to, “How are you doing?” You’re a loser if you eat dinner at home, coach Little League, take weekends off, and don’t send emails at 1:15 a.m.

70% of Americans said they “never had enough time,” in 2011. It rose to 80% in 2018. (HBR)

If you don’t have a crazy schedule something’s wrong with you.

4 ways to do less and get more done:

#1. Become a one string banjo.

Life is a disaster when everything is urgent. It makes you feel important, but the opposite is true.

Important people do important things. I’m not talking about being too good to pick up trash in the parking lot. I’m talking about choosing one or two places to invest your time, energy, and talent in order to make meaningful contribution.

Get more done by choosing one important thing to do today.

#2. Make your own decisions.

A person who lets others run their life does what matters to others.

Don’t live to only serve yourself, but don’t let others run your life either.

Realize you chose to work where you work. If the downside of your job is heavier than the upside seek a new job.

#3. Go to bed.

What fool believes tired people get more done? You get more done by getting enough rest. Too much rest is exhausting. Too little rest is debilitating.

#4. Put white space on your calendar.

Back-to-back meetings indicate poor management. Get more done by realizing schedule management is self-management.

How can you do less to get more done today?

—

This post was previously published on LEADERSHIPFREAK.BLOG and is republished with Creative Commons license.

SIX LIMITING BELIEFS THAT HOLD YOU BACK

“Shut up Nate. You’re never going to be any good… We’re not good at wrestling and we never will be.” Nate Zinsser’s classmate

By the time Nate became a junior in high school, the wrestling team had its first winning season in decades.

Today, Dr. Zinsser is the Director of the Performance Psychology Program at the United States Military Academy at West Point. This post is based on our conversation and his new book, The Confident Mind.

Six limiting beliefs that hold you back:

#1. Remember your failures.

It’s better to focus on memories of effort, success, and progress and the vision of the future you really want.

“Put yourself in a position to be more confident about yourself.” Dr. Nate Zinsser

#2. Always be your own harshest critic.

It’s better to reserve self-judgement for times when you can calmly acknowledge your weaknesses without belittling yourself.

#3. Always be logical.

Logic throws out creativity, joy, and the discovery of the things that give life its greatest meaning.

#4. Become really good before you become confident.

Stop thinking, “What else could I have done?” There is ALWAYS more you could have done. Confidence is a choice that you make regardless of the situation.

#5. Worship the experts.

Beware the tendency to overestimate others and underestimate yourself.

#6. Above all else, don’t screw up.

“I have found that nothing erodes and destroys confidence more than the fear of making mistakes in performance.” Dr. Zinsser

(The above list is adapted from, The Confident Mind, by Dr. Nate Zinsser.)

Confidence begins with the first win:

Sun Tzu said, “Victorious warriors win first and then go to war, while defeated warriors go to war first and then seek to win.”

The first victory is in the mind.

Dr. Nate Zinsser in his own words:

What limiting beliefs do you see around you? In yourself?

How might leaders defeat limiting beliefs?

