5 Important Ways Women Fall in Love

We tend to generally just do things differently than the opposite sex. We use the bathroom differently, eat differently, express our emotions differently, and so on.

Therefore, it’s quite obvious that women also fall in love differently than men. But in what ways?

How do these unique differences set them apart? And how does it change the course of a relationship? Here are five ways that women fall in love.

1. She needs to get to know you as a person

Sure, you guys may have had a few classes together and maybe even gone on a few dates. But does she know you?

How many deep, heartfelt conversations have you had? Have you discussed at one time in the fourth grade when you got your head stuck in the fence? Not yet. Well, it’ll come up and it will definitely be essential for this relationship to prosper.

See, women have a greater need to build memories with someone first, before falling in love with them, including sharing secrets and stories with one another.

Men, on the other hand, need the initial attraction first, whereas women can learn to fall in love over time by getting to know someone on a deeper level.

Sometimes, these types of relationships tend to last longer and be stronger. Since once the initial physical attraction becomes numb, there’s nothing left for you two. Loops can only go so far. Because we’re all bound to grow old and our bodies are forever changing.

In the end, personalities like cliques are the true driving force for anything real and long-lasting.

2. She needs to know what you think

Estrogen is known as the female sex hormone. It’s coincidentally also linked to memories, learning abstract concepts, and webbed thinking.

It’s all about stimulating the brain. Since these are so important to her and traits she already requires, subconsciously, she wants to know that men are capable of logic and deep thoughts. It is an instinctive habit of wanting to know if your potential mate is going to be able to care for you and protect you.

While it’s fun to go on dates and do fun activities together. The most attractive quality is someone’s unique way of thinking.

Do we have similar views politically, socially, and religiously?

Do we have similar perspectives on life?

Is he more logically oriented or artistically inclined?

Does his way of thinking challenge my views on ideals?

Do we play devil’s advocate successfully for one another? Intelligence is important.

And, though you don’t need a man who’s a certified genius, who has the answer to all the questions.

She doesn’t need to know that he’s smart enough to help her in her time of need. And also, she needs to know that she can be with someone willing to explore life’s philosophies with her.

3. She needs to know that you’re a good conversationalist

No matter what you decide to discuss, you both must enjoy talking to one another.

You need to be able to have interesting conversations that don’t feel forced or dragged on about things the other doesn’t care about.

Obviously, this is completely subjective, because different people have different ideas of what a good conversation entails. Some people like talking about everyday matters, like the weather and what happened at work that day. While others like debating for fun and others like to discuss the what-ifs or potential future outcomes of the world.

Through the best conversations, you bond closer with someone and become more intimate with them. Although good verbal skills are important when getting to know someone, silence is just as important. You should be able to have comfortable silence with another person. Someone should not have to always be talking.

It’s nice to have people who not only engage in good banter and debates but also who can use words, and teach things without coming off as being conceded.

4. She needs to know that you are reliable

Since women are biologically programmed to be child bearers. They have a subconscious need to know that every mate is capable of potentially caring for a child with her.

Since getting pregnant is very possible for most women. It’s a major concern that her mate will be worthy of fathering a potential child. Bearing a child will hugely affect their lives, therefore, women are more selective with who they choose as a partner for survival purposes.

They need to be sure that the person they’re with is reliable and can provide for the family if a situation calls for it in the future.

5. She needs to know that she can be herself in front of you

This does indeed pertain to both sexes, but it’s essential for women when trying to determine whether or not they’re falling in love.

Vulnerability is essential when having general feelings for someone. She needs to know that she can be her full, true Self around him, even in her most embarrassing and private moments.

A lot of women tend to build walls and the men in their lives need to prove that they’re going to be there for them to open up. Women are truly unique creatures and earning love takes time and patience but it’s all worth the wait.

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

