We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / 55 Positive Affirmations for Anxiety and Depression

55 Positive Affirmations for Anxiety and Depression

The easy way to start using affirmations.

by

 

There is a ton of debate on whether positive affirmations actually help with anxiety and depression. For a long time, I thought that they didn’t. After All, if you don’t believe the positive affirmations you’re telling yourself, are you just kidding yourself? If you haven’t been following my blog, you may not be aware that I spent most of my life in an anxious, depressed state. In fact, I still work on it everyday to keep my mind above the water. On Projectenergise.com, I talk a lot about changing your core beliefs, and I think positive affirmations are part of the way you get there. I decided it was time I wrote out positive affirmations for anxiety and depression for my readers.

I believe positive affirmations can work, but they may not work for everyone. That’s because everyone is different, and everyone has different beliefs about themselves and the world around them. However, positive affirmations are something easy to do (provided you do them consistently) and anyone can start to consciously give themselves positive self talk on a daily basis.

Read On Below For My Top 55 Positive Affirmations For Anxiety And Depression

My own experience with positive affirmations for anxiety has been healthy, and it’s become part of my healthy mental habits arsenal that I use on a daily basis. When people say you should tell yourself positive affirmations for you anxiety, depression, or motivation, for example, many people cringe and think that it’s kind of a lame thing to do. I was one of those people! Although my positive affirmations aren’t ‘formal’ in the sense that I don’t make time in my day to purposefully stand in front of the mirror and tell myself that I’m great, I instead incorporate them into my mind when I hit an obstacle in my life.

For example, I spent many years believing I was worthless and that I would be stuck in the dead-end job I was in. I didn’t have the confidence to look for another job, or even one that I wanted or thought I could do. At this point in my life, I was suffering from anxiety and depression on a large scale. I’m sure you’ve been in the same situation, you know you need to change where you are, but you feel stuck because of your low levels of self-worth.

I had to remind myself of something that was key;

“There’s really no reason why I can’t do that if anyone else has done it”

That moment was like a lightbulb going off in my brain.

This positive affirmation that had overridden my anxiety and depression for that split moment, aloud me to see things from a higher perspective. I had found a little strength from within myself to start pursuing something else in my life. The point was, other people who were doing what I wanted to do were no different from me, the difference was – I couldn’t see and believe I could do it.

That’s why I always talk about summoning strength from inside yourself instead of relying heavily on others to lift you up. If you allow yourself to believe in yourself, you’ll become more self-reliant. One of the best things about positive affirmations when it comes to anxiety and depression is, you can eventually have a breakthrough like I did.

With that being said, here are my top 55 affirmations for anxiety and depression;

  1. If they can do it, there’s no reason I can’t either
  2. I am worthy
  3. I can do this
  4. Anxiety is a part of life and it holds no weight over me
  5. Depression makes me sad, but it builds my resilience
  6. I feel low now, but tomorrow is another day
  7. Where there is life, there is hope
  8. Nothing is permanent
  9. I am brave and strong
  10. I’m not limited to anything
  11. I am not the first to deal with depression, and I won’t be the last
  12. I embrace all of my human emotions
  13. I am the architect of my own mind
  14. My life is what I make it
  15. I am not defined by anxiety or depression
  16. I am not anxiety or depression, I simply experience them
  17. Life is my opportunity
  18. I experience depression like I experience joy too
  19. I do not hold judgment over my anxiety or depression
  20. There is nothing ‘wrong’ with me
  21. This feeling is normal
  22. This feeling is part of being a human being
  23. One day I will experience pure joy again
  24. I am taking control of my own mind
  25. I am a calm person that sometimes feels other emotions
  26. I do not need to feel fear
  27. My future is good because I am designing it
  28. I am just as good as anyone else
  29. My worries are normal, but sometimes they run off a little when they don’t need to
  30. I am safe
  31. I know I let myself get down when I think too much, but that’s normal
  32. I am relaxed and I do not pass judgment
  33. I bring inner peace to myself and do not seek it from others
  34. My life is rich and full
  35. I know change is normal and so I embrace it
  36. I do not wrestle my mind, I let it unfold
  37. Smile and breathe
  38. I create stories in my own head
  39. Every cell in my body is relaxed and alive
  40. I am growing stronger
  41. My perspective over my life is big
  42. I look forward to tomorrow
  43. I think long term and don’t get wrapped up in the now
  44. Life is just game, and I am player one
  45. I ride any wave that comes my way
  46. This feeling will pass just like the seasons
  47. I’m okay right now
  48. Really, there’s nothing to fear
  49. I control my destiny
  50. I may be sad now, but that’s fine
  51. I work on myself everyday
  52. I have gained strength every single day
  53. The depression I experience isn’t ‘me’
  54. Wake up and do the best you can, that’s what the whole world does
  55. There is no ‘right way to have a day’ so I’m just going to enjoy it

I hope that you enjoy these positive affirmations for anxiety and depression and make some good use of them. These are all positive affirmations that I believe in and remind myself of on a daily basis.

Like I said above, the key to getting the most out of positive affirmations when you have anxiety or are experiencing depressions is consistency. You need to remind yourself of the above affirmations on a daily basis until they become part of your thought patterns. When worries or sadness comes around, you’ll know what to start telling yourself.

By doing so, you can override the dark emotions you feel over time. You might not believe the positive affirmations on this page at first, and you might feel awkward saying them so yourself, but just remember, we all start somewhere.

The Easy Way To Start Using Affirmations

So how do you use positive affirmations for your anxiety or depression? There’s no ‘set way’ to start using positive affirmations in your daily life. As a starting point, I would pick one of the above affirmations and practice saying it when you start to feel like you’re feeling down or you begin to worry about something. Remind yourself of it throughout the day, or even write it down somewhere that’s easy to see.

If the positive affirmation doesn’t resonate with you, pick another one. There’s a positive affirmation to suit most situations in my list above. It can take time for positive self talk to sink in and feel like it’s working. The truth is, with practice you can start to open your mind and gain a higher perspective on your current situation and your emotions.

I didn’t want to say positive affirmations to myself and then feel like crap for the rest of the day. I wanted them to truly sink into every fiber of my being and become normal practice.

I hope you take the opportunity for yourself to gain a higher perspective you so deserve in your experiences with anxiety and depression.

As always, here’s to your success.

Sean

Previously published on Projectenergise.com.

Photo credit: shutterstock.com

About Sean Clarke

Sean Clarke is a father, writer and all-round deep thinker. After dealing with bouts of anxiety and depression he now blogs about his experiences with mental health, fatherhood and living a healthy lifestyle. You can find him at
https://www.projectenergise.com/

