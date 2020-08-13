There is a ton of debate on whether positive affirmations actually help with anxiety and depression. For a long time, I thought that they didn’t. After All, if you don’t believe the positive affirmations you’re telling yourself, are you just kidding yourself? If you haven’t been following my blog, you may not be aware that I spent most of my life in an anxious, depressed state. In fact, I still work on it everyday to keep my mind above the water. On Projectenergise.com, I talk a lot about changing your core beliefs, and I think positive affirmations are part of the way you get there. I decided it was time I wrote out positive affirmations for anxiety and depression for my readers.

I believe positive affirmations can work, but they may not work for everyone. That’s because everyone is different, and everyone has different beliefs about themselves and the world around them. However, positive affirmations are something easy to do (provided you do them consistently) and anyone can start to consciously give themselves positive self talk on a daily basis.

Read On Below For My Top 55 Positive Affirmations For Anxiety And Depression

My own experience with positive affirmations for anxiety has been healthy, and it’s become part of my healthy mental habits arsenal that I use on a daily basis. When people say you should tell yourself positive affirmations for you anxiety, depression, or motivation, for example, many people cringe and think that it’s kind of a lame thing to do. I was one of those people! Although my positive affirmations aren’t ‘formal’ in the sense that I don’t make time in my day to purposefully stand in front of the mirror and tell myself that I’m great, I instead incorporate them into my mind when I hit an obstacle in my life.

For example, I spent many years believing I was worthless and that I would be stuck in the dead-end job I was in. I didn’t have the confidence to look for another job, or even one that I wanted or thought I could do. At this point in my life, I was suffering from anxiety and depression on a large scale. I’m sure you’ve been in the same situation, you know you need to change where you are, but you feel stuck because of your low levels of self-worth.

I had to remind myself of something that was key;

“There’s really no reason why I can’t do that if anyone else has done it”

That moment was like a lightbulb going off in my brain.

This positive affirmation that had overridden my anxiety and depression for that split moment, aloud me to see things from a higher perspective. I had found a little strength from within myself to start pursuing something else in my life. The point was, other people who were doing what I wanted to do were no different from me, the difference was – I couldn’t see and believe I could do it.

That’s why I always talk about summoning strength from inside yourself instead of relying heavily on others to lift you up. If you allow yourself to believe in yourself, you’ll become more self-reliant. One of the best things about positive affirmations when it comes to anxiety and depression is, you can eventually have a breakthrough like I did.

With that being said, here are my top 55 affirmations for anxiety and depression;

If they can do it, there’s no reason I can’t either I am worthy I can do this Anxiety is a part of life and it holds no weight over me Depression makes me sad, but it builds my resilience I feel low now, but tomorrow is another day Where there is life, there is hope Nothing is permanent I am brave and strong I’m not limited to anything I am not the first to deal with depression, and I won’t be the last I embrace all of my human emotions I am the architect of my own mind My life is what I make it I am not defined by anxiety or depression I am not anxiety or depression, I simply experience them Life is my opportunity I experience depression like I experience joy too I do not hold judgment over my anxiety or depression There is nothing ‘wrong’ with me This feeling is normal This feeling is part of being a human being One day I will experience pure joy again I am taking control of my own mind I am a calm person that sometimes feels other emotions I do not need to feel fear My future is good because I am designing it I am just as good as anyone else My worries are normal, but sometimes they run off a little when they don’t need to I am safe I know I let myself get down when I think too much, but that’s normal I am relaxed and I do not pass judgment I bring inner peace to myself and do not seek it from others My life is rich and full I know change is normal and so I embrace it I do not wrestle my mind, I let it unfold Smile and breathe I create stories in my own head Every cell in my body is relaxed and alive I am growing stronger My perspective over my life is big I look forward to tomorrow I think long term and don’t get wrapped up in the now Life is just game, and I am player one I ride any wave that comes my way This feeling will pass just like the seasons I’m okay right now Really, there’s nothing to fear I control my destiny I may be sad now, but that’s fine I work on myself everyday I have gained strength every single day The depression I experience isn’t ‘me’ Wake up and do the best you can, that’s what the whole world does There is no ‘right way to have a day’ so I’m just going to enjoy it

I hope that you enjoy these positive affirmations for anxiety and depression and make some good use of them. These are all positive affirmations that I believe in and remind myself of on a daily basis.

Like I said above, the key to getting the most out of positive affirmations when you have anxiety or are experiencing depressions is consistency. You need to remind yourself of the above affirmations on a daily basis until they become part of your thought patterns. When worries or sadness comes around, you’ll know what to start telling yourself.

By doing so, you can override the dark emotions you feel over time. You might not believe the positive affirmations on this page at first, and you might feel awkward saying them so yourself, but just remember, we all start somewhere.

The Easy Way To Start Using Affirmations

So how do you use positive affirmations for your anxiety or depression? There’s no ‘set way’ to start using positive affirmations in your daily life. As a starting point, I would pick one of the above affirmations and practice saying it when you start to feel like you’re feeling down or you begin to worry about something. Remind yourself of it throughout the day, or even write it down somewhere that’s easy to see.

If the positive affirmation doesn’t resonate with you, pick another one. There’s a positive affirmation to suit most situations in my list above. It can take time for positive self talk to sink in and feel like it’s working. The truth is, with practice you can start to open your mind and gain a higher perspective on your current situation and your emotions.

I didn’t want to say positive affirmations to myself and then feel like crap for the rest of the day. I wanted them to truly sink into every fiber of my being and become normal practice.

I hope you take the opportunity for yourself to gain a higher perspective you so deserve in your experiences with anxiety and depression.

As always, here’s to your success.

Sean

