Benefits of Affirmations of Self Worth

Affirmations have been scientifically proven to penetrate your subconscious mind and help you to develop a more positive mindset shift and to overcome limiting beliefs.

When you make a daily habit of repeating affirmations of self worth, it will help to transform your feelings about yourself to increase your sense of self-worth, self-confidence, and self-esteem.

For best results, it is advised to repeat these affirmations daily for at least 22 days right before bed and early in the morning.

For an added benefit, repeat these affirmations in front of a mirror.

The following list of affirmations of self worth will lift your vibration, improve your mood, and dramatically alter how you feel about your vision of yourself (for the better)!

I am…

I am whole I am worthy I am enough I am complete I am happy I am free I am loved I am confident I am gentle with myself

I accept…

I accept where I am in this current moment I accept my present circumstances I accept the present past and future I accept what cannot be changed I accept myself I accept my body I accept my flaws

I embrace…

I embrace the totality of who I am I embrace all the things that I love about myself I embrace the things that I don’t love about myself I embrace all the good and and the lessons from the not so good I embrace where I currently am in life I embrace myself I embrace my journey

I forgive myself for…

I forgive myself for all the times I didn’t put me first I forgive myself for all the times I denied myself I forgive myself for all the times I allowed myself to be disrespected I forgive myself for all the times I doubted myself I forgive myself for all the times I held myself back I forgive myself for all the times I allowed fear to stop me I forgive myself for all the times I gave in to self doubt I forgive myself for all the times I did not give it my best effort. I forgive myself for all the times I didn’t live up to my full potential I forgive myself for all the times I was afraid to embrace my true power I forgive myself for not following my heart and intuition I forgive myself for substituting others judgment ahead of my own I forgive myself for not going after all of the things that I wanted I forgive myself for not allowing myself to live my best life

I honor myself today…

I honor myself today by making better decisions I honor myself today by putting myself first I honor myself today by letting go of the past I honor myself today by letting go of that which no longer serves I honor myself today by embracing the new I honor myself today by learning from the lessons I honor myself today by treating myself better I honor myself today by requiring that others treat me better I honor myself today by not tolerating disrespect I honor myself today by requiring respect from others I honor myself today by sticking to my values I honor myself today by doing what I want I honor myself today by putting me first I honor myself today by putting my needs above anyone else’s I honor myself today by going for what I want I honor myself today by putting what I value first I honor myself today by following my own heart and intuition I honor myself today by using my own judgment and blocking out any conflicting voices I honor myself today by living the life that I want to live I honor myself today by doing the things that make me happy I honor myself everyday from here on out by being the best me that I can be

