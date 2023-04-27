Breaking Up: Signs It’s Time to Move On

The end of a relationship is an issue that many people are unwilling to face. Especially women who invest too much in their emotions, they clearly see that their partner is not a good person and should suggest a breakup, but they just can’t bring themselves to do it.

So they just keep dragging it out, wanting to break up but not willing to. And most importantly, the man doesn’t make any changes, and the woman wastes her prime years.

In fact, in an intimate relationship, it’s normal for two people to have conflicts and contradictions. Even the best partners will argue and quarrel, and sometimes lose their temper with each other.

But whether to break up when there are problems in the relationship and whether to regret after breaking up has become a dilemma for many people in relationships.

Actually, if we can’t see hope and prospects in a relationship, breaking up may not be a bad choice. We need to find the right time to leave.

When dating, if the following situations arise, it’s a sign that you should break up.

1. Can you accept everything about your partner?

Many people have simple ideas about relationships, thinking that as long as the other person changes, the two can continue to be together, and if the other person really refuses to change, it’s not too late to break up. As a result, they focus all their attention on the other person, paying attention to whether they have corrected their flaws, which ultimately exhausts them.

Lily cannot accept her boyfriend’s laziness. He collapses on the couch every day after work, either watching TV or browsing short videos and does nothing else. Because of this, Lily has had many arguments with her boyfriend, and although he always apologizes and promises to do better afterward, he still continues to do whatever he wants.

In order to get him to change his lazy habits, Lily drew up a contract for him to complete some household chores on time. But as soon as Lily let her guard down and stopped monitoring him, he wouldn’t do anything and continued to sit on the couch playing on his phone. Lily feels that her relationship with her boyfriend is like that of a mother and child, or a teacher and student, where one person has to control the other.

Lily made a decision in her heart that if her boyfriend never changed and kept behaving this way, she would unilaterally break up with him. Afterward, Lily gave him many chances to change, but he never took them and refused to change his bad habits.

So Lily kept waiting, waiting for him to finally change. A long time passed, but Lily still couldn’t bring herself to break up with him. When we decide to move forward together, we should consider whether we are willing to continue with our partner if they continue to have these flaws.

Lily began to recall the moments she had with her boyfriend and realized that although he was lazy, he had good workability, and was recently promoted and given a raise to manage a department. Later, Lily stopped trying to change him. After a while, she found that her boyfriend would take the initiative to do some heavy work around the house, such as installing furniture or doing a big cleaning.

Therefore, giving up the idea of changing a partner, especially when they have made fundamental mistakes, is useless for women even if they pay a lot of effort.

2. Are there irreconcilable contradictions?

Some people want to break up because the conflicts between them are too deep and cannot be reconciled. Even if they communicate well, it often ends in arguments.

For example, the well-known opposition of parents who don’t support the relationship. If the man’s parents don’t approve of your relationship and don’t support you being together, the man doesn’t know how to adjust the relationship between his parents and his girlfriend, which will make the problem more complicated and eventually affect the relationship between the two people.

Even if your feelings are deep, encountering such irreconcilable contradictions often causes people to feel frustrated.

There was a girl who came to me for advice. She had been with her boyfriend for over a year. Since his parents found out about her, they had been opposed to them being together. This became their primary conflict, but her boyfriend took a two-faced approach. In front of her, he would say he was working on his parents, and their attitude had already eased, so she should be patient. But in front of his parents, he would say that they had already broken up and weren’t in contact anymore.

After she found out about this, they had a fierce argument. She felt wronged and that her boyfriend had been lying to her all along, but he also felt wronged and that he had been doing everything for their relationship. She was thoroughly disheartened by the relationship and told me that they were powerless to solve this issue, and it had become an irreconcilable conflict. No matter how long they stayed together, it would be of no use.

The fact is that if the contradictions between two people cannot be reconciled, and they always argue about it without any hope of changing the situation, they should consider whether it is necessary to continue the relationship.

3. Feel your own feelings carefully

In fact, sometimes problems in a relationship occur not only because of conflicts between both parties but also because one person is not in a good state. For example, if someone experiences continuous setbacks at work and feels down, their state of mind can become very poor.

If their emotions are unstable, they may lash out at their partner for no reason, or even over trivial matters, making them the reason for their anger. Another possibility is that people project the deficiencies of their original family onto their partner, hoping that their partner can make up for their emotional shortcomings and love.

As a result, they hold unrealistic expectations for their partner and ultimately create unnecessary conflicts. They believe that as long as their partner doesn’t satisfy their emotional needs, it means that their partner doesn’t love them.

Holding onto such thoughts can cause harm to their partner. However, a truly intimate relationship can bring you nourishment and make you more positive, even making you look younger.

On the other hand, if you are trapped in an unhappy relationship, you will become more haggard, even your mental state will become more negative, and you will always be anxious about the relationship. You may become less confident, constantly self-denying, and even develop thoughts of hating life.

In summary, if a relationship only brings you pain and no happiness or hope, then it is most likely a wrong relationship. Even if you change yourself within the relationship, you won’t get the happiness you want. Therefore, start by changing yourself in an intimate relationship and observe whether the relationship improves after your changes. If this relationship always consumes you, then you are more suitable to choose to leave.

However, as long as you hold the initiative in your own life, whether you choose to break up or continue, you can still achieve a happy life.

