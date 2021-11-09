Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Farah Habad – You Thought [Video]

Farah Habad – You Thought [Video]

Farah Habad, performing at Park Square Theatre in Saint Paul, MN.

by

 

By Button Poetry

.

.

Farah Habad, performing at Park Square Theatre in Saint Paul, MN.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02
So I was watching one of my favorite documentaries last night,
00:05
Undercover Brother,
00:08
and amidst the B.R.O.T.H.E.R.H.O.O.D.
00:09
taking down those Popeyes chicken sandwiches,
00:12
’cause we know,
00:16
I really understood Conspiracy Brother for the first time.
00:20
See, niggas are really good at making up conspiracy theories.
00:23
We learned a long time ago to see the boogeyman before he appears,
00:28
know to expect the unexpected,
00:31
to anticipate what may lie around every corner.
00:35
There’s a reason why Jordan Peele’s horror movies seem so realistic.
00:39
We don’t need a clown or a creepy summer camp to be afraid,
00:43
mainly because Black folks don’t camp,
00:45
but also ’cause the things that go bump in the night
00:49
look a lot like sitting on your couch sometimes in your own apartment.
00:54
Have death be a consequence of a long shift.
00:57
We know Tuskegee and eugenics.
01:01
No Black Wall Street and MOVE bombings.
01:04
We know being paranoid keeps you alive.
01:07
We see that the Minneapolis police union
01:09
keeps selling these “Cops for Trump” shirts.
01:12
So call us conspiracy theorists,
01:16
call us crazy,
01:18
but the benefit of the doubt cannot come at the expense of my life.
01:21
So call us what you will,
01:23
as long as you call us alive.
01:28
(applause and cheers)

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

