Farah Habad – You Thought [Video]

By Button Poetry

.

.

Farah Habad, performing at Park Square Theatre in Saint Paul, MN.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

So I was watching one of my favorite documentaries last night,

I really understood Conspiracy Brother for the first time.

See, niggas are really good at making up conspiracy theories.

We learned a long time ago to see the boogeyman before he appears,

to anticipate what may lie around every corner.

We don’t need a clown or a creepy summer camp to be afraid,

but also ’cause the things that go bump in the night

look a lot like sitting on your couch sometimes in your own apartment.

We know being paranoid keeps you alive.

We see that the Minneapolis police union

but the benefit of the doubt cannot come at the expense of my life.

So call us what you will,

as long as you call us alive.

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.