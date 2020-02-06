How to Avoid Some Pain While You Gain

The old workout maxim says “no pain, no gain.” But let’s be real: as much as possible, you want to avoid pain before, during, and after exercise. What’s the use of working out to get into “hero shape” if you’re putting yourself through unnecessary agony?

We all know regular exercise is vital to not only physical but also mental health. Ah, those endorphins are a beautiful thing! And, working out gets even more important as you age and those extra pounds start creeping onto your body.

However, you need to ensure you treat your body kindly when you exercise. Otherwise, the injuries you sustain could severely derail your efforts to stay healthy. I don’t have to tell you that getting hurt while working out can become a major source of depression in and of itself and a sure-fire way to develop a negative connotation with physical activity!

So, remember these tried-and-true lessons so you can get fit without suffering the consequences later.

Don’t Push It Too Far

We all hope to achieve the best when it comes to exercise. We see people around us getting the results we want, and it makes us want to push ourselves.

But while it’s good to be inspired by others, everyone’s body is difficult. And if you push yourself too hard, you will end up with injuries aplenty. This can be especially hard to recover from when we reach middle age, with injuries taking longer to heal.

All of this will just add to your misery by forcing you to stop working out for days at a time. Therefore, make sure you go at your own pace. It shouldn’t be a competition. You need to start showing respect for your body rather than abusing it.

Working out is a marathon, not a race. Give it time, and you will see results.

Get the Right Gear

It’s so important to make sure you are protected before you work out. That’s why you have to get the right gear for whatever you’re doing. This might mean splurging a little, but it’s worth it to get quality equipment in order to avoid being uncomfortable or getting hurt. So got get that high-tech breathable mesh if you’re really serious about getting in shape once and for all.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If, like me, you have issues like flat feet, make sure you go the extra mile to protect those problematic tootsies. Do your research and get the best insoles for flat feet so you can make the exercise experience more bearable.

Always Warm Up and Cool Down

It’s way too tempting to just launch into a workout without a proper warm-up. But for the sake of your body, you need to take the time to get the proverbial juices flowing beforehand.

Even if it’s just a few stretches, you need to do something to get the blood pumping through your body and get your muscles ready for the workout. Otherwise, you could end up with aches and pains afterward or, even worse, an injury.

You should also make sure you cool-down at the end of the exercise. It will help to soothe your muscles, so you have less recovery time. Perhaps more importantly, it will help your cardiovascular system slow back down to its normal rate gradually. This is a great way to avoid those pesky heart issues!

Okay, that’s it! Gear up, warm up, listen to your body, don’t forget to hydrate, and get out there!

—

Previously published on LiveTheHero.



—

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: istockphoto