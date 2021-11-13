Intimacy Is Not Sex

The quick answer to this question is two words. People Suck.

They do. And I do. We all do. I’m a heterosexual woman, so men suck, especially.

From the time I was a little girl, I was a friendly sort. I was born into a culture of incredibly safe humans, men and women, both. I never had to worry about my physical safety or being sexually abuse.

But like with every girl, middle school and high school were almost nightmares. My kindness-to girls and boys alike-was rarely rewarded with deep relationships. Boys grabbed my boobs and ass in the hallway (because I had a little of both, I suppose). And girls would ask for favors-to help with their homework or accompany their contest piece-only to lean back and flip me off during English class. It was a confusing time.

By the time I was in late high school, my little sister accused me of being a flirt. I was not a flirt. I literally just liked people. At the moment of accusation, I looked at my relationships closely. I looked at my interactions with teachers, girls, boys, old and young. And they were ALL THE SAME. I was just being nice.

I have had to learn to be less “nice” these days. The school of hard knocks has been real. This is the reason for my writing this piece.

Men, especially, have taken my “kindness” to be an invitation. I don’t party, drink, or anything actually interesting. I am a mom, musician, student, and full-time stresser, for the most part. I like a lot of things that other people like, and fit them in where I can. I love food, hiking, deep conversations, books, and time alone with my tea and a fire. I hate kitsch and dislike pop-culture. I am a bit of a snob in those departments. But, it doesn’t matter because I love people, regardless of what we have in common.

Why can we not have deep, intimate relationships with people?

People don’t even know what intimacy is.

If you do a search online for the word “intimacy”, you will get pictures of people snuggling in bed, kissing, and holding each other (with or without clothing on). That is not the only form of intimacy humans are capable of. Some of us understand that, but apparently Google doesn’t. Intimacy is defined by vulnerability and honesty. It can be found in any relationship, really. It is my opinion that most of us cannot even be intimate with ourselves, looking introspectively at our deepest, darkest shadows. If we cannot even dive into our own rich and interesting places, how can we expect to be able to do that with others?

My personal experience has taught me that men think they want intimacy. But most are not capable of it. They have had girlfriends in the past who would have sex with them, but wouldn’t do anything like tantra or work on kama-sutra poses with them. They were confused. What was wrong with her? And…they are asking the wrong question. Why were the girls holding back? It was, perhaps, not about her NOT being ready. She might have been. Our explorations discovered, each time, that THEY were not even ready for the kind of intimacy, (vulnerability and honesty) that it would require. You are NOT SAFE!

2. Intimacy is counter-cultural.

If a woman and a man have a friendship and it is deep and intimate, they are surely sleeping with each other…or will be very soon. Bullshit. But I still worry about it. When I spend time with men of any age, I still get worried about what he is thinking the whole time. My MO is to share, openly and vulnerably. But it has bit me in the butt too many times. So now, I am aware and am called to worry about it. I WANT deep, intimate friendships. But, other than on silly comedies on television, they are not real. Men, in my experience usually want more than a friendship. Intimacy for them is POST-sex, biologically (so they say…). So, if they have had intimate times with you, it seems that sex is a given…or they would sure like it to be. NOT SAFE!

3. There is risk involved.

Yes, when we are intimate with someone, oftentimes we FEEL things that seem like the butterflies, the tingles, or whatever. I feel those things when I am talking with women just the same as men. I am an incredibly passionate woman. I could interpret those feelings to mean something other than, “You are really excited about this conversation topic.” I could. But I don’t. Step back, breathe, give it space and see what it really is. Don’t disrespect the relationship enough to believe in your first emotional impression. BE SAFE!

4. Intimacy is too much for emotionally immature people.

This goes without saying, but the explanation is above, in #’s 1, 2 and 3. Most of us just aren’t ready for it. We don’t have a culture that teaches us about the realities of boundaries and social cues. We don’t know how to go beyond our first impressions or even ask ourselves different questions. We make assumptions and think that what we are assuming MUST be the right thing…or else we wouldn’t be thinking it. We are arrogant and ego-centric. NOT SAFE!

Intimacy requires us to see things from the other’s perspective. Ours is not the only way to interpret the realities we live inside of.

If we want deep and amazing friendships, we have to do the work. The work I am referring to, is hard. It is reaching out to friends to check in on them when you think of them, putting yourself “out there” to be of service, watching their kids when they have appointments, being checked in enough to help take dinner or pick or drop off their kids. It’s being available to sit and listen when they just need to cry and NOT offer solutions. It’s having another person’s back, totally. It’s being fiercely loyal and yet, allowing that loyalty to give you permission to be honest, even when it’s not pretty.

We need each other’s honesty, vulnerability and the resultant intimacy. Our wholeness, even as individuals, depends on it.

Some of us were made for intimacy. I have learned that this is who I am. As a 2 on the Enneagram, an empath and INFJ, topical relationships are a more than waste of time. They waste my soul energy and my heart. I have always sought for more. I suppose that is why most of my friends are usually at least a generation older than I am. There is less confusion about the whole “intimacy is sex thing” and they have just settled down a little. They are wise and beautiful.

We are capable of this. I know we are. But, there are blockages that are significant. Yes, we can all suck. But it is that realization that might spur us onto doing better, expecting more out of ourselves and others. If we can pull it off, we might just have a world that is worth being a part of. The hard work is worth it. I know I have growing to do. There is no doubt that I am missing things as I enter relationships.

But intimacy is something we were all wired for. And we are missing out. Without it, we will accept things from people that we shouldn’t. We will allow ourselves to be in 2nd, or even 3rd rate relationships. I hope we can do better. I hope I can do better.

