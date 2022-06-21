The post is developed in partnership with BetterHelp.

It’s a sacred and historic tradition to mark a union between two people. For many couples, this type of strong bond is a joyful, valuable, and important commitment to make in life.

But for others, it may not feel like the right path for them. This is completely fine! It’s important to spend some time exploring what types of relationships work best for you. That’s why we’re discussing the question: is marriage right for you?

Signs Marriage Might Be Right For You

Before you can figure out if marriage is right for you or not, keep in mind that what might feel right for you at one stage in your life may not apply to every stage in your life. You may not feel too keen on getting married until you meet someone who changes your perspective. Or maybe you enter a marriage and realize it doesn’t resonate at all with what you value in life.

Now that you have this in mind, there are certain signs that point to marriage being a good fit for your life. Read on to learn about some of these signs. This isn’t a definitive list, so just use it as a guide rather than a rulebook. It’s meant to point you in the right direction! Here are five signs marriage might be right for you.

1. Tradition, religion, or ritual is a big value of yours.

Marriage by its origin is rooted in ancient religious traditions. There are different practices across different religions and cultures when officiating a marriage, but they all come down to a sacred, life-long gesture of union with another person. Are these rich, deeply rooted traditions important to you? Are you a spiritual and religious person? Marriage might be right for you.

2. You want an inextricable bond with another person.

There is something quite permanent in the declaration to be married to another. The oath to love and honor each other until death surely makes the relationship feel more binding. If you value a bond that goes as deep as a lifelong commitment to the person you want to be with, marriage might be right for you. Read more about what it takes to build a successful union from the experts.

3. You’d feel safe in a lifetime commitment, not trapped.

Are you someone that enjoys predictable safety and security? Do you like the idea of knowing you’ll essentially be with the same partner for life? Some people thrive off of stability and security, but for others it can induce anxiety. There are people out there (you know who you are!) who tend to feel trapped or highly stressed when they’re immersed in something that’s not so easy to remove themselves from. If the security of commitment has always been a value of yours, marriage might be right for you.

4. You’re not questioning if this person is right for you.

If you’ve been with your partner for a significant amount of time, this may be a good one to think about. Being in a newer relationship, it’s natural to question whether this person is someone you can see yourself being with for life. But if you’ve been with them for years, think about whether you’re still debating if they’re the right person for you. It may be a concerning sign that you’re still indecisive about their role in your future. And this may not necessarily mean marriage isn’t right for you, but perhaps there’s a deeper issue going on with the person you’re with.

5. You’ve dreamt of getting married since childhood.

This one may sound so simple and natural, you probably don’t consciously think about it anymore. Is the idea of being married ingrained into your dream of the future? If you were one of those kids who always dreamt of a fairytale wedding, or consistently pictured yourself getting married to someone incredible who could make you happy, this is a sign that you’re naturally inclined to desire and fit into the marriage structure.

6. You are capable of truly trusting someone.

Ah, the dreaded trust issues. Most of us have been burned in the past and know the horrible feeling of losing trust in someone you were close to. This can be a devastating experience to lose trust, especially with an intimate partner. The question is, have we ever healed from our past betrayals? Are we capable and willing to give our trust over to someone?

Trust is one of the most important elements in a successful marriage. It is the foundation that fortifies you so that when challenges arise, you know you can rely on each other. If you are unwilling to trust someone with your heart again, problems could arise in a potential marriage.

What if Marriage Isn’t For You?

Have you read through these signs and come to the conclusion, marriage might not actually be in the cards for me! Guess what? That’s okay! There’s no one-size-fits-all when it comes to formulating happy, healthy relationships that can stand the test of time.

Marriage is one of the most beautiful unions, but the institution in itself will not necessarily ensure you have a life-long relationship. It’s just as crucial to focus on what you’re truly looking for in a partner, and finding someone who can grow with you and support you with love. Don’t despair if the mainstream formula for relationships isn’t matching up with your needs.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock