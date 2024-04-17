Rene Descartes: Doubt Is the Origin of Wisdom

When we are young, our minds are like sponges. We soak up information and knowledge quickly, and have little difficulty understanding new concepts and ideas.

As we grow older, however, it gets harder to learn new things. Our brains become more selective about what information they let in.

The older we get, the harder it becomes to accept new ideas or perceptions of the world around us because our brain filters out anything that doesn’t fit with what we already know or think we know.

“Doubt is the origin of wisdom,” Rene Descartes said.

In his book ‘Meditations on First Philosophy’, René Descartes discusses the idea of doubt. He says that without doubt, we could not even conceive the existence of anything outside of our own minds.

Descartes believed that doubt is the source of wisdom. “If you would be a real seeker after truth, it is necessary that at least once in your life you doubt, as far as possible, all things,” he said.

Doubt is the first step in gaining knowledge; without it, we could not progress. Doubt means we are questioning our beliefs and prepared to learn new things. It also means we are willing to look for new options to improve our lives.

Without doubt, we probably won’t upgrade on mindsets and perspectives about the world or look for better ways to become better versions of ourselves.

Doubt is necessary for change because it reveals where we might be wrong about something. Doubt often causes us to stop for a moment and reevaluate our opinions, beliefs and assumptions. It can help us to see what needs to change so that we can make improvements in our lives.

Doubt is vital to science. Scientists question everything. Curiosity and doubt drive scientific discovery.

“I would rather have questions that can’t be answered than answers that can’t be questioned,” Richard Feynman said.

Doubt is a sign that you have an open mind and a willingness to learn. Doubt also signals that you are willing to adapt and change based on new information.

There are three types of doubt: justified, unjustified, and blind optimism. Justified doubt occurs when you are presented with evidence that suggests that your current belief may not be correct.

Justified doubt can lead to greater self-awareness, increased critical thinking skills and increased appreciation for evidence-based thinking. Justified doubt can also help you avoid premature closure and confirmation bias, which are cognitive biases that cause you to only see things in the light that supports your existing beliefs.

Unjustified doubt occurs when you make an assumption about something without sufficient evidence to support it. It can lead to irrational beliefs and limit your ability to learn from new experiences because it prevents you from considering new possibilities.

Blind optimism occurs when you fail to consider all possible outcomes before deciding or taking action. This type of thinking can result in poor choices and poor decision-making.

Doubt is an uncomfortable feeling. It makes us feel insecure and uncertain about ourselves, our actions, and the world around us. But these are precisely why doubt is such a crucial part of the human experience.

Knowledge is a product of doubt

“We know with confidence only when we know little; with knowledge doubt increases,” says JW von Goethe.

Through doubt, we challenge our beliefs and reassess them in light of new information or alternative points of view. It forces us to question what we once thought was true. It can be scary because it makes us question everything we believe in and everyone we trust.

We all have moments when we feel uncertain, confused, or fearful about something that has been said or done. Doubt can be extremely unsettling, especially if we experience it in response to something important to us or someone else in our lives.

Having doubt is not necessarily bad, as it is always crucial for us to question everything we know to find and discover better knowledge.

When you doubt something, it forces you to question your beliefs and assumptions, leading to a greater understanding through research.

Doubt is often seen as a weakness. People are afraid of being “found out” and therefore pretend to be certain about things when they aren’t.

People are afraid of being taken for a fool and therefore don’t speak their minds. But it is precisely this fear that prevents people from growing and developing into their full potential.

Many people try to avoid doubt by clinging to certain beliefs or ideas when faced with doubt. Although doubt may feel scary at first, it can help us become versions of ourselves. However, we must not let fear stop us from questioning our beliefs, as it could lead to unnecessary suffering.

One way to develop doubt is to examine your beliefs critically. Ask yourself why you believe what you do and how strong your belief is on that topic. You can also test your beliefs by trying out some new ideas.

Voltaire said, “Doubt is an uncomfortable condition, but certainty is a ridiculous one.”

By testing your beliefs and thinking of better or improved options, you will begin to build a foundation of knowledge. This will help you become more open-minded and better evaluate evidence for yourself.

Examining your views critically also helps you see things from different perspectives. You may find that someone else’s view makes sense after all, or that there are other ways to view an issue than the way you initially assumed it was.

In this way, doubt can lead to wisdom, understanding and critical thinking skills. Ultimately, doubt is a source of wisdom because it forces people to think and look for improved ways to lead better or smarter life.

—

***

—

