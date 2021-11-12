Repurposing Content … and a Secret [Podcast]

On the fifth episode of Go Book Yourself, the podcast that helps you Master Writing, Marketing, and Publishing One Byte at a Time, we’re talking about one of Hil’s fave topics: repurposing content. Not only that, but she is sharing a secret!

.

.

It seems like a lot of the episodes lately have revolved around setting the story straight when it comes to the real scoop about what it takes to write a book. This episode explains the work you actually need to do and asks the question are you doing too much?

And the truth is, you just might be–especially if you are regularly producing content because you can absolutely use that content in your book.

Three takeaways from this episode of Go Book Yourself:

Have a blog? You can use the content for your book. Have a podcast–use a transcribing service, and BOOM! Book content! You’ll have to tune in for the secret–but it’s a good one since you might have the copy that you need at your disposal right now!

For more tips on writing your book, no matter what state of writing or planning you’re in, listen to additional episodes at GBYPodcast.com.

Thanks for tuning in! If you like what we have to say, please share this episode, and leave us a review—especially if it’s a nice one. And if you really liked this episode, subscribe and get updates on upcoming episodes as well as read all the show notes.

Don’t let intimidation stop you from becoming an author.

We’re closing this chapter until next week. In the meantime, write on!

Support Go Book Yourself by becoming a donor.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Subscribe to Go Book Yourself on your favorite podcast platform:

Apple | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | PocketCasts | Breaker | RadioPublic

—

This post was previously published on Jhillmark.com.

***