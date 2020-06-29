Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / The First and Last Time I Experienced Racism

The First and Last Time I Experienced Racism

"Why are you sitting up here? They were expecting me to sit in the back of the room."

by Leave a Comment

 

By Into More

.

.

“They were expecting me to sit at the back of the room.”

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
when was the first time you experienced
00:01
racism
00:04
first time I experienced racism I was
00:07
eight years old my uncle was married to
00:09
a white lady and she took myself and one
00:12
of my cousins to her family reunion I
00:14
picked up one of their toys and the kid
00:17
who at the time had to be about five
00:18
years old told me you know no I you
00:21
can’t touch that you can’t touch that
00:22
toy because your darkness will rub off
00:25
on the toy and I remember being a little
00:28
hurt but more disappointed because then
00:30
I was at this place surrounded by people
00:32
that I just knew didn’t like black
00:36
people the first time I experienced it
00:42
was the second year after school
00:45
integrations I was sitting in the
00:47
teacher’s class in the front row who I
00:48
always satins white girl came up to me
00:51
she goes why are you sitting up here
00:52
they were expecting me to sit in the
00:55
back of the room I remember being a
00:57
little boy living in New York getting
00:59
ready to move to Virginia the summer of
01:01
2000 and all of my friends telling me oh
01:03
you’re gonna move down there and they’re
01:05
gonna have you picking cotton my first
01:07
day of school I saw the cotton field
01:09
freaked me out and three months later I
01:12
would never forget this white guy at
01:15
school I guess I made him mad and he
01:16
called me a and I remember seeing
01:18
something back to him but his response
01:20
back to me was shut up you dumb nigger I
01:23
was so stunned and taken aback and I
01:26
didn’t know what to do with that it’s
01:29
just very like what I’ve been fired from
01:32
my job for being trans I ran into
01:34
someone who owed me money on the streets
01:36
they were walking with several other
01:37
mexican-american peers and I asked them
01:41
what my money was two of them turned
01:44
around and called me the n-word I never
01:47
knew that someone else who understood
01:50
the struggle whose liberation was linear
01:53
to mine I could find it in themselves to
01:56
use such a nasty word toward me do you
01:59
experience racism from the moment you
02:01
were born especially as a person of
02:02
color you experience systemic racism but
02:04
the worst time I experienced racism I
02:06
was living in New York City at the same
02:08
at the time and I was visiting my
02:10
boyfriend it was our six-month
02:11
anniversary and we always had this like
02:15
the cheese that we liked it was like a
02:17
dill cheese it’s something like stupid
02:18
we forgot to get the cheese that we
02:20
wanted so I was like don’t worry I’ll
02:22
run back and get it so I ran out of my
02:25
house it was all so cold so I was like
02:26
running really fast and when I got in
02:29
the market a couple of policemen grabbed
02:33
me threw me to the ground
02:35
the main handcuffs on the back of my
02:38
neck after they discovered that I didn’t
02:40
have anything that they were looking for
02:42
on me they said that they that I matched
02:44
a description of someone and that they
02:47
were looking for somebody who was
02:49
selling or buying drugs and I said well
02:51
are you going to apologize for getting
02:53
the wrong person and their response was
02:55
well at least you’re not going to jail
02:56
today and they walked off from that
02:59
moment forward I’ve never ever felt like
03:01
police or something that actually kept
03:03
me safer only something to put my life
03:05
in danger you can accuse me of being a
03:07
bad person based on a characteristic
03:09
something I’ve done something I’ve said
03:11
but I can’t control the color of my skin
03:13
it kind of set me on a journey of code
03:16
switching quotes which he means that you
03:18
kind of switch the way you speak you
03:20
talk you sound your personality to make
03:22
sure that you are palatable for white
03:24
people but I remember that I never
03:26
wanted to make anyone feel like she made
03:28
me feel when was the last time you
03:31
experienced racism the last time like
03:35
really full law and experience racism
03:38
was the moment that I got announced to
03:40
be on the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race
03:42
Season eleven never before have I had I
03:46
read a message from somebody calling me
03:49
a nigger and all of a sudden I had 30 I
03:52
would say I was on drag race I said in
03:55
my confessional
03:56
Valentina needs to go home from that one
03:59
moment the flood of hate mail that I
04:01
received in my inbox you nigger you
04:03
baboon you monkey the death threats
04:06
just from stating my opinion of another
04:10
competitor in a competition the last
04:14
time I experienced racism was actually
04:16
about a month ago and I was hanging out
04:19
with some friends and there they’re all
04:21
white and
04:22
then one of their friends who I didn’t
04:25
know we were playing a game of taboo and
04:27
the word was horse so I said what kind
04:31
of animal would I be if I were on a farm
04:34
and one guy said gorilla and this guy
04:38
said you’d be a slave like I really
04:41
could not believe he said it but instead
04:43
I just looked at him and I said what
04:45
would make you think that I would say
04:48
anything that would make you give an
04:52
answer like that the last time I
04:54
experienced racism was by a Twitter I’ve
04:56
been talking about gun violence in
04:57
America and the importance of having
04:59
sensible gun laws and someone came on my
05:01
post and not only threatened to shoot me
05:03
but they use language that was layered
05:05
in racist I think the worst part about
05:07
it was that they didn’t just come out
05:09
and call me the n-word but they use
05:11
adjectives and descriptors that let me
05:13
know exactly what they meant when they
05:15
don’t come out and say exactly what they
05:17
mean there are always those people who
05:19
are there to pile on and tell you that
05:21
you’re making it up that it’s all in
05:23
your head the older I get I am more
05:25
aware that racism is not an event
05:28
however it is a system and because it is
05:30
a system my eyes are unveiled to see
05:33
what it is when I lived in LA I felt it
05:36
I got tired of walking down the street
05:39
and people putting their heads down or
05:42
looking away so I worked in Pasadena
05:44
area and I would make people speak to me
05:46
I just go high because they’re in
05:49
another world and it would always shock
05:50
I mean they’d smile about it and my
05:52
coworker that’s why do you do that I
05:53
says because I’m here and because I can
05:56
and they need to be happy it made me
05:59
realize no matter how many movies no
06:01
matter how many books I wrote no matter
06:03
how many things that I was a part of I
06:04
still could be that guy and it still
06:06
affects me to this day because when I
06:08
want to put out content when I want to
06:10
make a move I think like how how is this
06:14
going to read it will this read to black
06:16
well my white fans be offended if they
06:19
don’t see themselves in it you’re not
06:20
hating me because of the quality of my
06:22
work is simply based upon complexion and
06:25
when you have anti blackness in your
06:27
heart and the back part of your mind
06:29
knowing it’s there it is very easy for
06:31
it to be manifested when the one or the
06:33
thing that you praise is now coming
06:36
under fire that’s advice that I have for
06:38
younger generations just experiencing
06:41
racism for their first times or older
06:44
people experiencing it not for their
06:46
first times is keep talking I think that
06:50
conversation is the only thing that can
06:53
create real change and what I’ve come to
06:55
find out is that we can’t heal what we
06:57
don’t reveal and so if other people are
06:59
unwilling to see the struggles and the
07:02
challenges that we face being black in
07:04
America how are we ever going to get
07:06
liberation dignity power and respect
07:08
being in this moment right now we are in
07:11
a moment of the movement the movement
07:13
never stopped okay we’ve been fighting
07:15
civil rights since the sixties right so
07:16
we’re just truck and truck and truck and
07:17
truck but finally the world shut down
07:20
quarantine happen everybody has nothing
07:22
but space time and opportunity to
07:24
examine their own lives we are on the
07:27
beginning of what’s next and it’s really
07:30
important to talk about how you feel and
07:32
what you’ve experienced and if you are
07:34
not a person of color it is really
07:36
important to listen it’s more important
07:38
ever than to listen to what we’ve been
07:40
going through
07:52
you

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

