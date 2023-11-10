She lived in a world where love knew no bounds.

Where only true feelings were to be found.

In her heart, you could see a love so pure,

In her eyes, an eternal love would endure.

…

Her love was boundless — like an endless sea,

Her emotions like huge waves, forever free.

Loving unconditionally was her secret art,

Possessing the power to stitch every shattered heart.

But in her life she faced a harsh truth,

Betrayed by the one she loved throughout her youth.

Her soul that was soft and pure, now a heavy stone,

For the man she loved so much —

…had left her all alone.

…

In her eyes, the tears felt like unstoppable rain,

Her heart — hiding immense amount of pain.

A girl who loved so pure, so true,

Yet love’s betrayal was all she knew.

Her broken soul bears a heavy cost,

For someone who is now forever lost.

The girl who loved too much feels her spirit is scarred,

In the ashes of her love, her soul is found dead.

She wishes she understood love’s a cruel game,

Leaving behind a heart that has forever changed.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

—–

Photo credit: averie woodard on Unsplash