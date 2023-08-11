The Single Mindset Shift that Could Have Transformed Your Life

As the old adage goes, “Life is what happens to you while you’re busy making other plans.” Isn’t that a memorable aphorism? The late, great John Lennon had some wisdom to impart on the volatility of life.

However, underneath those words is a universal truth that is often disregarded. How we think determines everything.

Get yourself a cup of coffee, get into a comfortable chair, and prepare for an epiphany that may alter the course of your life forever.

The Inescapable Monotony of a Hamster Wheel

Let’s begin with a little tale, shall we? Think about Bob.

Bob was a hamster, a lovely and sociable rodent that spent his days in a cage. The wheel in Bob’s cage was his favorite part of the cage. The wheel would spin frantically in its metal trance as he ran and ran. The excitement of the pursuit! However, it seems that Bob’s running efforts were futile.

More frequently than we’d care to admit, our own lives resemble Bob’s predicament. We’re all just on our little hamster wheels, going from work to home to bed and back again, day after day. We’re like Bob; we’re stuck in the mirage of progress. We’re in a holding pattern, unable to move.

The Spark that Lights the Fire: The Mindset Shift

“Change is the end result of all true learning.” — Leo Buscaglia.

When we’re stuck in a rut, it’s easy to overlook the significance of our thoughts. Bob may have spent his whole life spinning in the wheel before he realized he was imprisoned.

To realize that he might live outside of the wheel would have necessitated a paradigm change, an alteration in his worldview.

The same holds for humans. We become stuck in our figurative hamster wheels and forget that we can get free.

The realization that you are not a product of your circumstances but of your actions is the one mental adjustment that has the potential to completely alter the course of your life.

Your Life, Your Decisions

Think about it:

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

You decide how you react to adversity.

You decide whether to persevere or quit when things get tough.

You decide who you let into your life and who you keep out.

The power is yours. Your decisions craft your reality. This might seem simple, but acknowledging this is where the magic happens.

Do you decide to eat healthily? You create a healthier body.

Did you decide to work on your emotional intelligence? You foster stronger relationships.

Do you decide to learn a new skill? You cultivate a more satisfying career.

A New Perspective: The Growth Mindset

Carol Dweck, an early pioneer in the study of motivation, distinguishes between a “fixed” and a “growth” mentality.

Those who have a fixed mentality consider their innate skills, intellect, and capabilities to be unchangeable.

However, those who adopt a growth mindset know that they can improve their skills and IQ through practice, planning, and feedback from others.

If you’re stuck in a rut, try adopting a development attitude instead. As a result, we can acquire new skills and adjust to changing circumstances. It’s a good reminder that we’re not helplessly spinning in circles. We have the power to break away, expand our horizons, and create the life we want.

The Challenge: Taking the Leap

Seems reasonable when put into words. However, real life is chaotic. It’s rife with obstacles, failures, and letdowns. Leaving the hamster wheel is a terrifying prospect. The familiar may be soothing, even if it has little potential for growth. How, then, do you effect the change?

Awareness: Notice your patterns. Recognize when you are reacting out of habit and not conscious decision-making. Courage: Embrace fear. Making changes is often uncomfortable, but it’s in the discomfort that we find growth. Action: Start small. One decision at a time. Remember, every journey begins with a single step.

Changing your perspective might be the catalyst for positive change in your life. You have the keys to success. This is your life; your choices; your opportunity for a metamorphosis.

Go ahead. Step off the wheel.

Keep in mind that we are not hamsters. We have the potential for development, alteration, and improvement. It is our choices, not our situations, that determine the course of our life.

Let’s rejoice in our capacity for change and development, and more importantly, let’s start making choices that align with the life we see for ourselves.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—–

Photo credit: Franciele da Silva on Unsplash