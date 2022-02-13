Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Our Modern Condition: Disconnected By Way of Overconnection

Our Modern Condition: Disconnected By Way of Overconnection

Michael Kasdan talks about human connection and explores the connections between so many of our difficult societal issues: ghosting, gun violence, sexual assault, depression and suicide

by 1 Comment

This article is about both connections between socio-cultural issues (an attempt to connect the dots between a number of seemingly disparate issues), but it is also about human connection between people (or lack thereof).

I believe those two things are, for lack of a better word, connected.

What we have here is human disconnectedness caused – in part – or at least greatly contributed to – by technological (over)connectedness. Another big contributing factor, I believe, is our traditional gender norms around masculinity.

♦◊♦

Think about the phenomenon of employers “ghosting” during an interview process when they aren’t giving a candidate the job. I’ve learned it is quite common these days to not let that person know. You just stop communicating.

When you apply for jobs by firing resumes into portals instead of writing letters or emails to people and communicating with individuals it depersonalizes the process. Maybe it’s more efficient. Is it better? Don’t know. (Am I old? Yes.)

I’ve also noticed that interview candidates have by and large stopped sending “the thank you for meeting me” courtesy emails.

It’s the flip side of the same issue. “If you’re just going to ghost me when I don’t get it, I’m not going to pretend we have a relationship.”

And I think it’s a way WAY bigger issue than in the recruiting and interviewing process.

♦◊♦

Think about the way we work. Emails and redlines instead of meeting and talking. That can be more efficient. But it’s less creative and collaborative. And surely its way more isolated.

And if I may take a step out onto my lawn to yell at the neighbor’s kids: This is also about students distracted and with their heads down looking at their phones and a generation that feels less comfortable making eye contact or shaking hands.

This disconnection, particularly in men and boys – exacerbated by long-held and enforced cultural gender norms about masculinity being about toughness and non-expression of feelings and emotions – leads to a lot of anger and a lot of inability to healthily manage it.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I believe this is the culprit in so many kinds of violence for which we are seeing unprecedented increases in our modern age: mass gun violence, suicide, and sexual violence:

  • Gun violence is anger (and an inability to healthily deal with that anger) turned outwards and unleashed on the world.

 

  • Some say depression is anger (and an inability to healthily deal with that anger/frustration) turned inwards. Suicide is the nadir of depression when you feel so hopeless and helpless and in pain, that dying seems like the better alternative to living.

 

♦◊♦

So I think the dots between all of these issues – our feelings of isolation, eroding social norms about manners, work culture, and increasing rates of suicide, mass shootings, and sexual assault – are tightly connected.

And so are we. As human beings.

We are social creatures.

While we are in many ways more connected than ever before, we are in many more important ways more disconnected than the human race has been in a long time.

This post was previously published on Threadreaderapp.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

About Michael Kasdan

Michael Kasdan is currently Director of Special Projects for The Good Men Project. He has held a number of leadership roles at the Good Men Project over time, including Senior Sports Editor, Lead Editor, and Executive Editor. He is father of two who lives in Maplewood, NJ. Mike's day job is intellectual property lawyer, but his interests and avocations are numerous. Mike is passionate about education, entrepreneurship and technology, and has served as a board member and advisor on strategic and legal issues to start-up for profit and non-profit companies throughout his career. In the rest of his ever-shrinking spare time, he enjoys focusing his energies on projects and causes that impact the world and our society.

Mike frequently speaks and writes on a variety of topics, including intellectual property, technology, business, social media, sports, mental health, parenting, education, and social justice. He has spoken on a variety of issues in major media networks, including CNN (Headline News), Al Jazeera America, National Public Radio (NPR), and The Canadian Broadcast Company (CBC), and his writings have appeared in well-known publications such as The Huffington Post, Salon, Yahoo! Parenting, The Daily Dot, and Redbook. He enjoys playing basketball, biking, fumbling around on the guitar, and an on-again-off-again relationship with running. Mike spends entirely too much time on Facebook and can be found (over)sharing and linking on a variety of topics @michaelkasdan.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Mostly_123
Guest
Mostly_123
2 days ago

“Some say depression is anger (and an inability to healthily deal with that anger/frustration) turned inwards. Suicide is the nadir of depression when you feel so hopeless and helpless and in pain, that dying seems like the better alternative to living. Sexual assault, rape, and sexual violence committed by men arise, in large part I believe, due to both anger and frustration directed inward and misplaced anger and frustration directed outward. So I think the dots between all of these issues – our feelings of isolation, eroding social norms about manners, work culture, and increasing rates of suicide, mass shootings,… Read more »

0
Reply
PinShares129

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x