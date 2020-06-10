To My Community

.
A mere 2 weeks ago it would have been hard to conceive of a world that was about to heat up considerably beyond the tension and emotion already experienced in 2020.
Then came the murder of George Floyd. Since then, I, living in Los Angeles, have watched the United States – and beyond – reach a boiling point on race issues. It’s a dark time, and yet it also feels like a time where real change could be possible.
I find myself asking of what service I can possibly be. Another weekend rolls around, my weekly video spot awaits my thoughts, and I have no clever words chambered.
It doesn’t feel like the week for a love life video. And yet it does feel like a week where I want to be with you, my community, more than ever. I ask politely that you not confuse that with my having any answers.
All I have is me, letting the Black members of my community know what I have always felt – that I consider you my sisters and brothers, and that I, Matthew Hussey, stand with you, always.
The fact that Black lives “mattering” is even an idea that needs support in the year 2020 is an astonishing prospect.
But to all the Black members of this community, let the bloody obvious be stated here and now: My team and I love you, and you matter to us.
To brighter days.
For anyone interested I have included a list below of organizations I have chosen to support with donations this week. **In addition, when we first posted this video this morning, I had it demonetized out of respect so as not to profit from this video. However many of you pointed out in the comments that it would be better to have ads turned on and have the revenue go to the cause. I love the idea, so I have, and 100% of the proceeds from this video will also be donated to the causes below.
1- My Brother’s Keeper Alliance
https://www.obama.org/mbka/
2- Center for Policing Equity
https://policingequity.org
3- Equal Justice Initiative
https://eji.org
4- NAACP
https://www.naacp.org
5- The Girls Opportunity Alliance Fund
https://www.obama.org/girlsopportunit…
Transcript provided by YouTube:
the United States is reeling with the
murder of George Floyd and the
consequent boiling point that has been
reached in America and beyond over race
issues the oppression and the violence
towards black people which of course is
nothing new has been going on for a very
very long time but seems to have reached
I suppose not even a new level of
awareness because I can only imagine the
frustration of the black community and
knowing that these images are put
forward time and again and nothing gets
done but does seem to have reached a
different crescendo in terms of the the
chord that it’s struck with people at
scale I have thought long and hard this
week about what to do with this week’s
video about what I wanted to say about
what I could possibly say that wouldn’t
sound trite and cliché and I spoke to
black friends of mine this week I spoke
to a friend of mine Darien for two hours
this week
where he told me we don’t just want to
hear a repetition of the narrative that
we know so well he said this violence
has been happening to us our whole lives
it’s just that white people are now
being affected emotionally by the
violence that has been happening
physically to black people I also am so
aware of the risk that people like
myself run of simply jumping on the
bandwagon of something because it’s
popular to do so and the last thing I
want to do is trade on the attention
that this moment has created and do
something just because it’s expected or
just because it feels like the thing to
do everything I do everything I’ve done
over the last 12 years I have strived to
do with intention and with authenticity
and I see this as no different and in
the interests of being authentic I don’t
exactly know what to say about this
I’m out of my depth in talking about
these issues I certainly don’t
understand them I’m working to I I have
always felt that one of my greatest
strengths in life one of my natural
gifts is empathy
and yet how could anyone understand
having not lived that life of both overt
racism and subtle undercurrents of
racism that are faced daily by people in
the black community that is something
that we can only begin to connect to
through hearing these stories through
seeing these videos and through talking
to people and listening the great skill
that is needed right now of truly
listening what would pain me is to think
that black people in our community
people who watch me every week think
that I am not there for them think that
I am not showing up for you think that I
am NOT sitting with you in some way and
so I thought let’s just take this week’s
video not for me to give advice not for
me to pretend I can be an expert in any
way on this or come along with some
really intelligent insight but simply to
say I love you and I am here for you and
I know that you are on an emotional
roller coaster through this time that I
cannot possibly comprehend but that
doesn’t mean I can’t be there with you
in some way that I can’t just as in a
relationship we don’t always understand
the thing that our partner brings us
they could bring us a family issue they
could bring us an issue from work they
could bring us a health issue none of
which we can fully understand or solve
but we can still sit in the room with
them we don’t need to leave the room and
be silent one of the things that I get
messages on all the time when it comes
to people’s love lives is the idea of
gaslighting that the person they’re with
makes them feel crazy for the thing that
they’re upset about for the thing that
they see very clearly is wrong in that
person’s behavior but their partner is
making them feel crazy for saying it’s
wrong that they’re being over-reactive
that they’re being difficult
seeing things that are not there it is a
nasty nasty thing that is done in
relationships that makes people feel
like they’re crazy i watch david Goggins
this week make a video about the
experiences that he had growing up the
racist experiences that he had and how
when he wrote them in his book as an
adult there were people from his past
that made him feel crazy that made him
feel like they never happened that he
was exaggerating and how crazy making
that was for him as disgusting and as
horrible as these videos we’re seeing
are I can’t help but be grateful for the
fact that we are seeing them that we’re
being made to feel this uncomfortable
because these things are inarguable they
are undisputable they are wrong they are
a disgrace and it’s time for for me and
for people like me to check their egos
and to listen to not be defensive when
we’re being told these things when it’s
being revealed to us the ways that we
have ignored things the ways that we
have stayed silent on things but to
check our egos and be brave enough to
relinquish our story of how wonderful we
think we’ve been and to understand what
we can do to do better to take on new
ideas about how we can proactively make
things better and how we can learn more
about what the experience still is for
so many how so many people in this world
are having such a disgraceful and
uncivilized experience of our apparently
civilized modern world for those of you
listening right now watching this who
are black members of my community I love
you I’m with you I am in your corner and
I don’t know how to contribute on the
level that I want I don’t know how to
solve this and clearly very few people
do I don’t know what the answers are but
I know I love you and I know that I am
so so grateful that you are here and I
hope that you’ll leave a comment either
letting me and other people like me know
where we should put our attention right
now what books we should be reading what
voices we should be listening
– and perhaps most importantly of all
what your story is I know that it’s an
intensely vulnerable thing to leave a
comment that talks about yourself and
your story especially when it relates to
raise issues but I know that we would be
grateful to read it I know I will be I
will be reading them every single one of
them and listening to everything you
have to say so I’m here to learn I’m
here to listen and I’m grateful for
anything that you can share with me to
help me do that I’ll see you next week
[Music]
[Music]
[Music]
[Music]
