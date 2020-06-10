To My Community

.

A mere 2 weeks ago it would have been hard to conceive of a world that was about to heat up considerably beyond the tension and emotion already experienced in 2020.

Then came the murder of George Floyd. Since then, I, living in Los Angeles, have watched the United States – and beyond – reach a boiling point on race issues. It’s a dark time, and yet it also feels like a time where real change could be possible.

I find myself asking of what service I can possibly be. Another weekend rolls around, my weekly video spot awaits my thoughts, and I have no clever words chambered.

It doesn’t feel like the week for a love life video. And yet it does feel like a week where I want to be with you, my community, more than ever. I ask politely that you not confuse that with my having any answers.

All I have is me, letting the Black members of my community know what I have always felt – that I consider you my sisters and brothers, and that I, Matthew Hussey, stand with you, always.

The fact that Black lives “mattering” is even an idea that needs support in the year 2020 is an astonishing prospect.

But to all the Black members of this community, let the bloody obvious be stated here and now: My team and I love you, and you matter to us.

To brighter days.

For anyone interested I have included a list below of organizations I have chosen to support with donations this week. **In addition, when we first posted this video this morning, I had it demonetized out of respect so as not to profit from this video. However many of you pointed out in the comments that it would be better to have ads turned on and have the revenue go to the cause. I love the idea, so I have, and 100% of the proceeds from this video will also be donated to the causes below.

1- My Brother’s Keeper Alliance

https://www.obama.org/mbka/

2- Center for Policing Equity

https://policingequity.org

3- Equal Justice Initiative

https://eji.org

4- NAACP

https://www.naacp.org

5- The Girls Opportunity Alliance Fund

https://www.obama.org/girlsopportunit…

Transcript provided by YouTube:

the United States is reeling with the

murder of George Floyd and the

consequent boiling point that has been

reached in America and beyond over race

issues the oppression and the violence

towards black people which of course is

nothing new has been going on for a very

very long time but seems to have reached

I suppose not even a new level of

awareness because I can only imagine the

frustration of the black community and

knowing that these images are put

forward time and again and nothing gets

done but does seem to have reached a

different crescendo in terms of the the

chord that it’s struck with people at

scale I have thought long and hard this

week about what to do with this week’s

video about what I wanted to say about

what I could possibly say that wouldn’t

sound trite and cliché and I spoke to

black friends of mine this week I spoke

to a friend of mine Darien for two hours

this week

where he told me we don’t just want to

hear a repetition of the narrative that

we know so well he said this violence

has been happening to us our whole lives

it’s just that white people are now

being affected emotionally by the

violence that has been happening

physically to black people I also am so

aware of the risk that people like

myself run of simply jumping on the

bandwagon of something because it’s

popular to do so and the last thing I

want to do is trade on the attention

that this moment has created and do

something just because it’s expected or

just because it feels like the thing to

do everything I do everything I’ve done

over the last 12 years I have strived to

do with intention and with authenticity

and I see this as no different and in

the interests of being authentic I don’t

exactly know what to say about this

I’m out of my depth in talking about

these issues I certainly don’t

understand them I’m working to I I have

always felt that one of my greatest

strengths in life one of my natural

gifts is empathy

and yet how could anyone understand

having not lived that life of both overt

racism and subtle undercurrents of

racism that are faced daily by people in

the black community that is something

that we can only begin to connect to

through hearing these stories through

seeing these videos and through talking

to people and listening the great skill

that is needed right now of truly

listening what would pain me is to think

that black people in our community

people who watch me every week think

that I am not there for them think that

I am not showing up for you think that I

am NOT sitting with you in some way and

so I thought let’s just take this week’s

video not for me to give advice not for

me to pretend I can be an expert in any

way on this or come along with some

really intelligent insight but simply to

say I love you and I am here for you and

I know that you are on an emotional

roller coaster through this time that I

cannot possibly comprehend but that

doesn’t mean I can’t be there with you

in some way that I can’t just as in a

relationship we don’t always understand

the thing that our partner brings us

they could bring us a family issue they

could bring us an issue from work they

could bring us a health issue none of

which we can fully understand or solve

but we can still sit in the room with

them we don’t need to leave the room and

be silent one of the things that I get

messages on all the time when it comes

to people’s love lives is the idea of

gaslighting that the person they’re with

makes them feel crazy for the thing that

they’re upset about for the thing that

they see very clearly is wrong in that

person’s behavior but their partner is

making them feel crazy for saying it’s

wrong that they’re being over-reactive

that they’re being difficult

seeing things that are not there it is a

nasty nasty thing that is done in

relationships that makes people feel

like they’re crazy i watch david Goggins

this week make a video about the

experiences that he had growing up the

racist experiences that he had and how

when he wrote them in his book as an

adult there were people from his past

that made him feel crazy that made him

feel like they never happened that he

was exaggerating and how crazy making

that was for him as disgusting and as

horrible as these videos we’re seeing

are I can’t help but be grateful for the

fact that we are seeing them that we’re

being made to feel this uncomfortable

because these things are inarguable they

are undisputable they are wrong they are

a disgrace and it’s time for for me and

for people like me to check their egos

and to listen to not be defensive when

we’re being told these things when it’s

being revealed to us the ways that we

have ignored things the ways that we

have stayed silent on things but to

check our egos and be brave enough to

relinquish our story of how wonderful we

think we’ve been and to understand what

we can do to do better to take on new

ideas about how we can proactively make

things better and how we can learn more

about what the experience still is for

so many how so many people in this world

are having such a disgraceful and

uncivilized experience of our apparently

civilized modern world for those of you

listening right now watching this who

are black members of my community I love

you I’m with you I am in your corner and

I don’t know how to contribute on the

level that I want I don’t know how to

solve this and clearly very few people

do I don’t know what the answers are but

I know I love you and I know that I am

so so grateful that you are here and I

hope that you’ll leave a comment either

letting me and other people like me know

where we should put our attention right

now what books we should be reading what

voices we should be listening

– and perhaps most importantly of all

what your story is I know that it’s an

intensely vulnerable thing to leave a

comment that talks about yourself and

your story especially when it relates to

raise issues but I know that we would be

grateful to read it I know I will be I

will be reading them every single one of

them and listening to everything you

have to say so I’m here to learn I’m

here to listen and I’m grateful for

anything that you can share with me to

help me do that I’ll see you next week

