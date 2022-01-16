Vaping Nicotine Brain FBYT [Video]

.

The use of vaping devices such as JUUL has reached epidemic proportions among adolescents and even preteens. Many young people are unaware that most e-cigarettes contain nicotine, a highly addictive chemical that can harm brain development. In this program, diverse adolescents describe how they became addicted to nicotine as a result of vaping. A neuroscientist and physician explain how nicotine changes the still developing adolescent brain and can harm the parts of the brain that control attention, learning, mood, and impulse control. Viewers learn that changes in the brain resulting from nicotine also make the brain more susceptible to addiction to other substances and that young people who use e-cigarettes are more likely to smoke tobacco cigarettes in the future.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:01 it’s an addiction it grabs you even

00:04 though it may not be good for you it

00:07 pulls on your time constantly imposed on

00:09 your attention constantly it’s that

00:11 little monster on your backside you just

00:13 can’t get rid of I would have severe

00:16 cravings and I realized at that point I

00:18 was completely completely hooked people

00:21 who suffer from anxiety they’re

00:23 particularly vulnerable to having issues

00:25 with nicotine we go through what’s

00:27 called a brain growth spurt that occurs

00:28 during adolescence and it’s an

00:30 especially vulnerable period of time for

00:32 the human brain

00:35 [Applause]

00:37 [Music]

This post was previously published on YouTube.

