We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Vaping Nicotine Brain FBYT [Video]

Vaping Nicotine Brain FBYT [Video]

Many young people are unaware that most e-cigarettes contain nicotine, a highly addictive chemical that can harm brain development.

by

 

.

.

The use of vaping devices such as JUUL has reached epidemic proportions among adolescents and even preteens. Many young people are unaware that most e-cigarettes contain nicotine, a highly addictive chemical that can harm brain development. In this program, diverse adolescents describe how they became addicted to nicotine as a result of vaping. A neuroscientist and physician explain how nicotine changes the still developing adolescent brain and can harm the parts of the brain that control attention, learning, mood, and impulse control. Viewers learn that changes in the brain resulting from nicotine also make the brain more susceptible to addiction to other substances and that young people who use e-cigarettes are more likely to smoke tobacco cigarettes in the future.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:01
it’s an addiction it grabs you even
00:04
though it may not be good for you it
00:07
pulls on your time constantly imposed on
00:09
your attention constantly it’s that
00:11
little monster on your backside you just
00:13
can’t get rid of I would have severe
00:16
cravings and I realized at that point I
00:18
was completely completely hooked people
00:21
who suffer from anxiety they’re
00:23
particularly vulnerable to having issues
00:25
with nicotine we go through what’s
00:27
called a brain growth spurt that occurs
00:28
during adolescence and it’s an
00:30
especially vulnerable period of time for
00:32
the human brain
00:35
[Applause]
00:37
[Music]

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Human Relations Media

Human Relations Media is one of the leading K-12 publishers of supplemental educational products in the United States specializing in video-based programs in a variety of subject areas including Health, Drug Education, Career Education, Science, Math and Language Arts.

The company was founded in 1976 by its current CEO, Anson Schloat. A typical HRM product is a 25 minute video accompanied by a teacher's resource book that includes a summary of the program, learning objectives, student activities and handouts, fact sheets and other student materials that add depth to the learning experience.

HRM also publishes several comprehensive video based curriculums called Curriculums in a Box that include several videos and hundreds of pages of activities. We also publish DVD's, workbooks, CD-ROMS and folding displays. Over the years Human Relations Media has achieved an outstanding record of developing the highest quality products available in the education market.

