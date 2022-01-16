Vaping Nicotine Brain FBYT [Video]

.
The use of vaping devices such as JUUL has reached epidemic proportions among adolescents and even preteens. Many young people are unaware that most e-cigarettes contain nicotine, a highly addictive chemical that can harm brain development. In this program, diverse adolescents describe how they became addicted to nicotine as a result of vaping. A neuroscientist and physician explain how nicotine changes the still developing adolescent brain and can harm the parts of the brain that control attention, learning, mood, and impulse control. Viewers learn that changes in the brain resulting from nicotine also make the brain more susceptible to addiction to other substances and that young people who use e-cigarettes are more likely to smoke tobacco cigarettes in the future.
