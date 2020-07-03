What Great Sales People Do

Have you had a job where it seemed necessary to leave some of your humanity at home?

Have you ever given up your mission, creativity or values because doing so made you more successful?

Or have you gone along with a company culture, even if it was cutthroat or isolating, because it got you higher up the corporate ladder?

Many men tell me the pressure to succeed is immense and has sadly cost them relationships, health, happiness and more.

Today’s Man Alive podcast is with Ben Zoldan, co-founder of Storyleaders, an organization that brings humanity and connection into the culture of business.

Our conversation is about how you can succeed in the world without letting go of your mission, humanity or ability to have a positive impact! Ben generously shares painful stories from his life as well as his own and client success stories to give you a sense of how you too can be free to bring more of you to your work and your relationships.

In this conversation we discussed:

How to feel more freedom in the face of risk — wisdom from a special forces agent

— wisdom from a special forces agent The perspective that makes it easier to act when you’re afraid of losing respect from colleagues and family

when you’re from colleagues and family What it looks like to integrate your mission into your work – to be effective AND do good!

The power of leaning into vulnerability to forward your vision

leaning into How a woman saved the lives of hundreds of people and why that matters for your success and well-being

I attended one of Ben’s workshops years ago and was deeply touched by the depth of humanity and vulnerability that accompanied powerful sales training.

I highly recommend checking out Ben’s trainings if sales is part of your work or if you’re looking to create a more connected culture in your office.

—

Previously Published on Shana James Coaching