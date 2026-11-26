Nobody sent me to my first therapy session. I signed myself up, and I showed up on my own.

I walked into a nice, quiet office, sat down in one of those soft couch chairs that every therapist’s office seems to have, and a man I had never met in my life sat down across from me. And in that very first session, I told him everything.

I didn’t give him the edited version, the one I’d been giving everyone else for years. I told him about my drinking, about the affair, and about the plan I had made to end my life. I told him the thoughts I had been carrying around for years without ever saying them out loud to a single person.

It was my first visit, and he was a complete stranger, and I told him all of it.

It wasn’t courage

People sometimes ask me how I was able to open up like that in a first session, and they expect me to say it took a lot of courage. The honest answer is that it didn’t. I simply had nothing left to lose.

By the time I walked into that office, my life had already come apart. I had already been all the way to the bottom of it. There was no version of me left that needed protecting, and this man had never known the version I’d spent so long protecting anyway. He had no idea who I was supposed to be. He had never seen me at church or on a fire engine, and he didn’t know me as the funny guy or the guy who had it all together.

So I just told him. And while I was telling him, I braced myself for his reaction. I fully expected him to look at me differently, to lean back in his chair, and to get that look people get when they’ve just heard something they can’t unhear.

Instead he looked at me and said, “Yeah… that makes sense.”

That caught me completely off guard. It wasn’t that he approved of the things I had done, because he didn’t. It was that, for the first time in years, somebody knew the real me and didn’t walk away.

When the session ended I went out and sat in my car in the parking lot for a long time without starting the engine. I just sat there with it.

That was the first crack in the wall I had spent my whole life building.

Why strangers are easier

I learned something about myself in that office that I think is true for a lot of men, which is that I could be completely honest with anybody except the people who already knew me.

About a year later I did the same thing again. Before I ever went on a first date with the woman who is now my wife, I told her every single thing about my life. The things I had never told the woman I’d been married to for over five years, I told to someone I hadn’t even met in person yet.

I know that sounds backwards, but it makes sense when you think about what’s at stake. With the people who already know you, you have an image to protect. They have expectations of you, and they’ve seen a certain version of you for years, so telling them the truth means tearing that version down right in front of them. That can feel impossible. A stranger, on the other hand, has no image of you to tear down. There’s nothing to lose with them, and so the truth comes out more easily.

If you’re a man who has never told anyone the real story, my advice is not to start with the hardest person in your life. Start with someone who has no stake in the old version of you. That’s exactly what a therapist is there for.

The flood, the boat and the helicopter

I’m a man of faith, and for a long time I believed that needing therapy meant I wasn’t trusting God enough. Maybe you’ve wrestled with that same thought.

There’s an old story that completely changed how I see it. A flood is coming, and somebody knocks on a man’s door to tell him he needs to get out. He refuses, and tells them that God is going to save him. The water keeps rising, and a boat comes by to pick him up, and he waves it off, saying again that God is going to save him. Eventually he’s stranded on his roof, and a helicopter drops a rope down to him, and he refuses that too. The man drowns, and when he gets to heaven he asks God why He didn’t save him. God tells him that He sent someone to his door, then sent him a boat, and then sent him a helicopter.

I believe God works miracles, and I also believe He hands us tools and people to use. Therapy gave me language for pain I had been carrying my entire life. It’s a lot like a pipe that’s been leaking inside your wall for years. You have no idea it’s there until someone helps you open up the wall and find it.

Therapy helped me understand my wounds, and God changed my identity. I needed both of them, and I still go to therapy every week.

What to expect if you go

If you’ve never been, there are a few things I’d want you to know before you walk in.

You don’t have to tell everything on the first day. I did, but that was because I had nothing left to hold back. You don’t have to do it that way. I would encourage you to say more than feels comfortable, though, because a session is only ever as useful as what you’re willing to bring into the room.

The first therapist you see might not be the right fit for you, and that’s normal. If you haven’t connected after a couple of sessions, go find another one. That isn’t a failure on your part. It’s no different than looking for the right doctor.

You’re going to want to edit yourself. You’ll catch yourself giving the clean version of a story, the one where it wasn’t really that bad or where you were mostly in the right. When you notice yourself doing that, stop, and tell the real version instead, because that’s where the actual work happens.

Therapy is work, not just a conversation. Some weeks you’ll walk out feeling lighter than you walked in, and other weeks you’ll walk out feeling worse, because you finally touched something you had been avoiding for years. Both of those are progress.

And going doesn’t make you any less of a man. The bravest guys I worked with in the fire service were the ones who went and got help when they needed it. It just took me far too long to become one of them.

What to say in the first five minutes

A lot of men never go because they have no idea what to say once they sit down. So here’s something you can say word for word if you want to: “I’ve been telling everybody I’m fine for a long time, and I don’t think I am. Here’s what’s been going on.”

Then tell him one thing you’ve never told anybody. That’s enough to start.

This week

Look up three therapists near you, or three who offer video sessions, and choose one. Make the call or fill out the intake form before Wednesday, so that you don’t have the rest of the week to talk yourself out of it.

If you’re in a place where you don’t want to keep living, please don’t wait for an appointment. Call or text 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, today.

I’m Dan Herring. Retired firefighter paramedic. I help men who’ve won at work become the husband, father and leader God called them to be.

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This post was previously published on Dan Herring’s blog.

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