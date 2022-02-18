Big Changes are Coming on ‘Space Force’ Season 2

This team has work to do on ‘Space Force’ season 2

I really enjoyed Space Force season 1. It had a stellar cast and was a ton of fun to watch. When I heard this show was getting a season 2 I couldn’t wait to watch it. I was able to get screeners for this season and here is my thoughts on them.

You can read the plot for Space Force season 2 here:

Season 2 picks up with General Naird and his underdog team having to prove their worth to a new administration while dealing with interpersonal challenges. Will the group come together or fall apart under the pressure…? Space Force is only human after all.

The fate of this agency hangs in the balance at the start of this season. There is a hearing where this team must prove their worth. Things don’t look to be going good but somehow a miracle ends up happening. While this season moves along sacrifices have to be made by this team. As this season comes to a close it looks like this agency isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Space Force season 2 is available on Netflix now. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.