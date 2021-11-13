5 Early Warning Signs You’re Dating a Player

Awfully good-looking. Charming. Charismatic. They know exactly what to say and when to say it, and they make you feel like you’re the most special person in the world.

But then, once they get what they want from you…they simply disappear.

Sounds familiar? If yes, chances are you have been, at least once in your life, romantically involved with a player.

Players are manipulative, selfish, and emotionally mischievous. They might seem sweet and attentive, but in reality, they have a fondness for playing with people’s hearts.

Because dating a player is an emotional rollercoaster that always ends in heartache, below are five signs that can help you identify one— and save you a lot of emotional pain.

#1. You Can’t Get Past Their Emotional Walls

Without an authentic emotional connection, you can’t have a healthy relationship.

One of the signs that indicate a person is a player, is when they seem unwilling or unable to form an emotional bond with you.

Sure, they might shower you with gifts, romantic surprises, and compliments, but when it comes to forming a deeper connection, you’ll notice that you won’t be able to get past their emotional walls.

The reason? Players are emotionally unavailable, which means that they aren’t in the right mindset to open up and form any kind of authentic connection or emotional bond with you (or anyone else).

Signs this is true in your case:

Your partner never lets their guard down around you. Your partner hasn’t had any serious long-term relationships. Your partner gets defensive when you try to get closer to them.

#2. Their Favorite Hobby Is Playing Mind Games

From sending mixed signals and using gaslighting techniques, to twisting someone’s words, players love messing with people’s heads by playing all kinds of mind games.

Usually, they don’t even realize how harmful these games are; they view them as a hobby, something that spices things up in their life and makes their relationships more “interesting”.

If the person you’re dating engages often in inexplicable behavior that leaves you emotionally frustrated, like disappearing with no explanation or being “hot and cold” with you, beware — that’s a huge red flag that indicates they’re a player.

Signs this is true in your case:

You often feel like you don’t know where you stand with your partner. You often feel like you need to “decode” your partner’s actions or words. Your partner overcomplicates everything in your relationship.

#3. They’re Not Interested in Your Background

When you genuinely like someone and are emotionally ready to invest in your relationship with them, it’s natural to develop an interest in their background.

What kind of family do they come from? How did they grow up? What are their hobbies? What have they struggled with in their past? It’s natural to want to know all of these things…unless you’re a player.

If your partner rarely aks you personal questions (about your past, your struggles, your dreams, or your relationship with your family) and prefers to keep your conversations light and superficial, it could be a sign that he’s not genuinely interested in you and that they just want to pass their time.

Signs this is true in your case:

Your partner shows zero interest in your life outside your relationship. Your partner rarely/never reveals any intimate details about themselves. Your partner rarely/never asks you your opinion or thoughts about a current event/a specific topic.

#4. They’re Overly Confident

One of the reasons players are good at sweeping you off your feet is their huge confidence. Confidence simply draws people in. And if you’re a quiet and introverted person, you’re even more likely to be attracted by their confidence and the way they carry themselves.

However, that’s exactly the characteristic you should look out for that betrays players: too much self-confidence. Although a confident person isn’t necessarily a player, if they don’t break a sweat when trying to win you over, seem to be full of themselves, or act like you falling for them was just a matter of time, we’re facing a problematic situation.

In fact, too much self-assuredness can be a cover-up for arrogance and a polished image the player is trying to sell you in their attempt to win you over. As psychologist John Amodeo explains in his article:

Perhaps in your romantic life, you’ve been drawn to confident people. But as you got to know them, you discovered that what looked like confidence turned out to be arrogance — a cover-up for a hidden fear and fragility. Similar to prominent politicians whom many people love or hate, what appears to be a “strong,” confident person may turn out to be someone who is a polished and blustery showman, like the Wizard of Oz.

Signs this is true in your case:

Your partner is too self-assured around you, to the point of being cocky. Most of the things your partner tells you and the compliments they give you seem scripted and improvised. Your partner thinks their ideas are the only ones worth acting on.

#5. They Take a Leave From Emotional Situations

Does your partner avoid fights and conflicts like the plague? Do they run away from emotional confrontations? Do they tend to disappear when you feel sad or are in pain?

If you answered yes to these questions, it’s likely the person you’re dating is a player, who feels uncomfortable with showing their feelings or dealing with the feelings of others — and thus, take a leave from emotional situations.

As psychotherapist Sherry Gaba explains in her article in Psychology Today:

“People who are not comfortable showing their emotions strive to avoid any type of emotional situation. They may not want to be present for goodbyes, and they may create conflict to “blow up” a potentially emotional discussion, or they may simply not respond to an attempt to show appreciation, recognition, or love.”

Signs this is true in your case:

Your partner is rarely/never by your side when you find yourself amidst an emotionally difficult situation. Your partner seems frustrated when you show your vulnerable side to them (e.g., when you cry in front of them). Your partner doesn’t like goodbyes, conflicts, and any kind of emotional discussions.

Putting It All Together…

Dating a player is an emotional rollercoaster that not only burns you out and sucks the energy out of your life, but it’s also bound to end in heartache and tears.

Although falling for a player (either male or female) is something that can happen to anyone, there is a way to guard yourself against these heartbreakers:

Make sure you pay attention and keep an eye out for the following red flags that can indicate a person is a player, aiming to break your heart:

putting up emotional walls that are impossible to break

having a fondness for playing mind games and messing with people’s heads

indifference to your background, your interests, and generally your life outside your relationship

too much self-confidence that turns to arrogance

doing their best to avoid any kind of emotional situations, from fights and conflicts to goodbyes and deep discussions

If you recognize most of the above signs in your partner (or a person you’re romantically interested in) you should end your relationship as soon as possible — and make sure you stay away from them from now on.

It’s important to remember that you can’t change a player. Even if they recognize how toxic their behavior is and decide to change, that’s a process that takes time, effort, and usually a professional’s help.

There’s nothing you can do about them; the only person you should be thinking about in this situation is yourself. So, do yourself a favor and step away from toxic relationships and people who only want to play with your heart.

