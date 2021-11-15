Get Daily Email
6 Relationship Red Flags That Are Surprisingly Toxic [Video]

6 Relationship Red Flags That Are Surprisingly Toxic [Video]

What are your biggest red flags when it comes to dating? Have you thought about them?

by

 

.

.

What are your biggest red flags when it comes to dating? Have you thought about them?

In this recent conversation I had with Dr. Tracy and Dr. Morgan, you’ll learn how to easily identify these 6 critical red flags. We start off with No. 1 . . .

No.1 🚩THEY CAN’T APOLOGIZE 🚩

(I can feel your anger rising already with this one) Ever been there? I have. And, well, yuck. If you’ve been there, you know that someone who is incapable of apologizing slowly turns us into a crazy person who begins to lose their grip on reality.

I talk all about this, and 5 more we should all be aware of, in my new video.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
what should people be looking for in
00:01
terms of red flags matthew maybe you
00:03
want to start with this one where do you
00:05
think some of those top things are that
00:06
women should be looking out for when it
00:08
comes to red flags and our romantic
00:10
relationships
00:12
i think to me the ultimate
00:16
perhaps not the ultimate certainly one
00:18
of them the biggest red flags is someone
00:20
who can’t say sorry
00:25
i really
00:26
believe that
00:27
between two people who can acknowledge
00:30
wrongs
00:31
and take responsibility for them and
00:34
apologize for them
00:36
i i think that there’s hope and i think
00:38
that there’s progress that can be made
00:40
and you can build on mistakes
00:42
but someone who is unwilling to even
00:44
acknowledge
00:46
that they did something wrong or acted
00:49
poorly or selfishly or made a mistake
00:52
that is it that is an ex
00:54
it’s an it’s essentially an impossible
00:56
person to
00:58
build something sustainable with
01:02
you just hit it right at the start
01:06
you know i think about this respect that
01:08
we need in our relationships and
01:10
having humility and showing up with that
01:13
is so important in building a strong and
01:16
solid relationship that is definitely a
01:17
red flag to be looking out for
01:19
yeah i totally agree i think um it’s
01:22
like piggybacking kind of off of what
01:23
matthew said but
01:25
this sort of like closed office to
01:28
change
01:29
right when we’re with a partner who is
01:33
like kind of this mentality of take me
01:35
or leave me you know this is who i am
01:38
um don’t try to change me type of
01:40
perspective can be such a massive red
01:42
flag because when they can’t see that
01:44
we’re all flawed in some way there’s
01:47
there’s always room to grow and then
01:49
they’re resistant to the idea of change
01:51
it makes it really difficult to be in a
01:53
relationship with somebody like that i
01:55
think
01:57
something i see a lot
01:58
in clients that i work with is something
02:01
i call crazy making
02:03
that’s a massive red red flag and it’s
02:05
essentially just inconsistency somebody
02:07
says they’re going to do one thing and
02:09
they do something completely different
02:12
and a lot of times then you end up
02:14
confronting this person and they have
02:16
this way of kind of flipping it back on
02:17
you or making you feel like you’re
02:19
making a big deal out of out of nothing
02:23
and this can really start to make you
02:25
feel like you’re absolutely losing your
02:26
mind
02:27
in your relationship
02:30
yeah
02:31
go ahead matthew no i just i couldn’t
02:33
agree more with that i think that the
02:37
that you highlighted two extraordinarily
02:39
important things one is someone who says
02:41
they’re going to do something and
02:42
doesn’t and and i really
02:45
i really think that relationships
02:47
the entire basis for them is
02:51
is trust in the transaction
02:53
hesitate to call it a transaction but
02:56
when i say i’m going to do something you
02:58
can trust that i’m going to do it or at
02:59
the very least if i don’t do it i
03:02
acknowledge
03:03
that i haven’t done it i don’t pretend i
03:05
never said that in the first place i
03:07
don’t
03:08
hope that you won’t notice i
03:11
i or or if it turns out i just really
03:14
did forget i i apologize for that but
03:17
the consistency between what i say i’m
03:20
going to do and doing it is is
03:22
absolutely huge to any
03:24
kind of relationship and the trust that
03:26
gets built within it and and you know
03:29
morgan i i really agree with that the
03:32
idea that someone makes you feel crazy
03:34
for saying or thinking something it
03:37
the basis of a strong relationship is
03:40
is vulnerability in humanity and
03:44
now now there’s a distinction to be made
03:47
because
03:48
some people i think
03:49
they do what i call dumping which is
03:52
when vulnerability vulnerability may say
03:56
maybe
03:57
i’m not feeling very sexy right now you
04:00
know to say that to someone maybe a
04:01
vulnerable act to admit that right now
04:04
you’re going through a chapter where you
04:05
feel a little insecure
04:07
um
04:07
saying that to someone 10 times a day is
04:10
no longer an act of vulnerability it’s
04:13
making someone else responsible for the
04:17
way that you feel and and that’s where
04:19
to me it goes into what i call dumping
04:22
but
04:23
the to rewind if when we’re being
04:26
vulnerable with someone about something
04:28
that’s affecting us
04:30
and they make us feel like an idiot for
04:34
that they make us feel embarrassed
04:37
and ashamed and judged and whatever it
04:39
may be
04:40
that is a really really
04:43
difficult thing because the hardest
04:45
thing in a relationship is to be
04:46
vulnerable and to feel safe to be
04:48
vulnerable if when you’re vulnerable
04:51
it’s it’s not rewarded it’s actually
04:53
punished that’s a really hard thing to
04:55
to come back from because you’ll find
04:57
yourself shutting down and and
04:59
departing from your real self
05:06
you’re saying so many great things and
05:08
just this idea of
05:11
um kind of like accepting things that
05:13
you normally wouldn’t you know in a
05:16
friendship and you express some
05:17
vulnerability assuming it’s not this
05:19
dumping you’re talking about but you
05:20
express some normal level of
05:21
vulnerability and your friend uh
05:24
like
05:25
creates some i don’t know says something
05:27
in response to you that makes you feel
05:29
like complete crap but you’re likely not
05:30
gonna take it but
05:32
sometimes we do in our romantic
05:34
relationships we accept these things
05:36
from our partners that we wouldn’t from
05:38
any other type of relationship and i
05:40
think that
05:42
if we can kind of like step outside of
05:44
ourselves while we’re in a relationship
05:46
and kind of observe what’s going on if
05:48
we start to notice
05:50
some of these things you’re talking
05:52
about making being made to feel
05:53
embarrassed feeling kind of like crap
05:56
not being um not having a safe space
05:59
with our partner this is a massive red
06:01
flag
06:02
and deserves attention
06:04
yeah that’s absolutely right morgan and
06:07
if
06:09
see the the trouble is when we’re in a
06:11
relationship proximity is is power when
06:13
someone is really close to us they have
06:16
a disproportionate influence on what we
06:18
think and feel and believe
06:20
and and that’s of course very true of
06:22
someone we’re in a romantic relationship
06:24
with where we’re spending an
06:25
extraordinary amount of time with them
06:26
and it’s emotionally heightened so they
06:28
have a disproportionate amount of kind
06:30
of emotional leverage in the situation
06:32
so the the thing that a lot of people
06:35
experience and i’ve certainly
06:37
experienced it in my relationships is
06:40
bringing something up
06:41
that you feel vulnerable about and maybe
06:44
even ashamed about or embarrassed about
06:46
you know you and in some sense being
06:48
vulnerable is a very difficult thing
06:50
because when you are vulnerable it can
06:53
feel like you’re giving up your power
06:55
even though being vulnerable is
06:57
inherently a powerful thing
06:59
to be vulnerable and to admit weakness
07:02
or to admit that you’re afraid it can
07:05
feel like you’re handing power to the
07:07
other person and when someone takes that
07:10
and makes you feel embarrassed about it
07:12
or makes you feel stupid for even
07:14
feeling that it can be hard to know
07:18
whether
07:19
they’re treating you poorly and and you
07:22
know
07:23
to use a modern term gaslighting you
07:26
or
07:27
whether
07:28
it’s something that you know we need to
07:31
hold true to because
07:33
what we’re saying is actually correct
07:35
and i think that’s one of the things one
07:37
of the reasons for having people close
07:39
to you who
07:41
you really trust
07:43
who outside of your romantic
07:45
relationship who whose opinions you
07:47
respect
07:49
who you can go to and and and talk to
07:52
these people about these things
07:54
it’s extremely important
07:56
as long as you know they’re not going to
07:58
tell you what you want to hear but tell
07:59
you the truth
08:00
it’s very it’s very very important
08:03
because it gives you a perspective
08:04
outside of yourself that you’re talking
08:06
about morgan that is actually sometimes
08:08
very hard to get when you’re in it but
08:11
if someone does embarrass you over
08:13
something even i i would i would say
08:15
this
08:16
vulnerability shouldn’t be something
08:18
that harms your relationship even if you
08:21
are wrong about the thing you’re saying
08:22
so even if
08:24
you’re
08:25
you know you’re struggling with
08:27
something but it’s not founded in
08:28
anything real and you turn out it turns
08:31
out that what you were thinking about
08:32
was really just in your head
08:35
you should still be around someone who
08:38
doesn’t make you feel like an idiot for
08:40
feeling that way
08:41
someone who helps correct your thinking
08:43
and helps you understand that where it’s
08:45
coming from isn’t a rational place or or
08:48
a place that’s founded in any logic but
08:50
at the same time doesn’t make you feel
08:53
ashamed for saying something in the
08:54
first place i think what you’re saying
08:56
is so key
09:16
you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Matthew Hussey

Relationship Expert Matthew Hussey
Matthew Hussey is the world’s leading dating expert for women.

For the past 8 years he has coached millions of women around the world to help them get the love lives of their dreams.

He is a New York Times bestselling author, he has his own national radio show, he’s been given his own television show, Rachael Ray, Katie Couric, Ryan Seacrest, Meredith Vieira, Elvis Duran, Match.com and many others frequently invite him to share his advice.

Matthew is also a monthly relationship advice columnist for Cosmopolitan Magazine and the dating expert on ABC’s digital series What To Text Him Back.

He’s had the privilege of working with royalties and celebrities like Christina Aguilera and Eva Longoria. He’s also coached over 100,000 women in his live seminars and his training videos have reached over 217,000,000 women around the world.

Connect with him on Facebook, Twitter @MatthewHussey, and on his website, HowToGetTheGuy.com.

