6 Relationship Red Flags That Are Surprisingly Toxic [Video]

What are your biggest red flags when it comes to dating? Have you thought about them?
In this recent conversation I had with Dr. Tracy and Dr. Morgan, you’ll learn how to easily identify these 6 critical red flags. We start off with No. 1 . . .
No.1 🚩THEY CAN’T APOLOGIZE 🚩
(I can feel your anger rising already with this one) Ever been there? I have. And, well, yuck. If you’ve been there, you know that someone who is incapable of apologizing slowly turns us into a crazy person who begins to lose their grip on reality.
I talk all about this, and 5 more we should all be aware of, in my new video.
