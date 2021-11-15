6 Relationship Red Flags That Are Surprisingly Toxic [Video]

.

.

What are your biggest red flags when it comes to dating? Have you thought about them?

In this recent conversation I had with Dr. Tracy and Dr. Morgan, you’ll learn how to easily identify these 6 critical red flags. We start off with No. 1 . . .

No.1 🚩THEY CAN’T APOLOGIZE 🚩

(I can feel your anger rising already with this one) Ever been there? I have. And, well, yuck. If you’ve been there, you know that someone who is incapable of apologizing slowly turns us into a crazy person who begins to lose their grip on reality.

I talk all about this, and 5 more we should all be aware of, in my new video.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00 what should people be looking for in

00:01 terms of red flags matthew maybe you

00:03 want to start with this one where do you

00:05 think some of those top things are that

00:06 women should be looking out for when it

00:08 comes to red flags and our romantic

00:10 relationships

00:12 i think to me the ultimate

00:16 perhaps not the ultimate certainly one

00:18 of them the biggest red flags is someone

00:20 who can’t say sorry

00:25 i really

00:26 believe that

00:27 between two people who can acknowledge

00:30 wrongs

00:31 and take responsibility for them and

00:34 apologize for them

00:36 i i think that there’s hope and i think

00:38 that there’s progress that can be made

00:40 and you can build on mistakes

00:42 but someone who is unwilling to even

00:44 acknowledge

00:46 that they did something wrong or acted

00:49 poorly or selfishly or made a mistake

00:52 that is it that is an ex

00:54 it’s an it’s essentially an impossible

00:56 person to

00:58 build something sustainable with

01:02 you just hit it right at the start

01:06 you know i think about this respect that

01:08 we need in our relationships and

01:10 having humility and showing up with that

01:13 is so important in building a strong and

01:16 solid relationship that is definitely a

01:17 red flag to be looking out for

01:19 yeah i totally agree i think um it’s

01:22 like piggybacking kind of off of what

01:23 matthew said but

01:25 this sort of like closed office to

01:28 change

01:29 right when we’re with a partner who is

01:33 like kind of this mentality of take me

01:35 or leave me you know this is who i am

01:38 um don’t try to change me type of

01:40 perspective can be such a massive red

01:42 flag because when they can’t see that

01:44 we’re all flawed in some way there’s

01:47 there’s always room to grow and then

01:49 they’re resistant to the idea of change

01:51 it makes it really difficult to be in a

01:53 relationship with somebody like that i

01:55 think

01:57 something i see a lot

01:58 in clients that i work with is something

02:01 i call crazy making

02:03 that’s a massive red red flag and it’s

02:05 essentially just inconsistency somebody

02:07 says they’re going to do one thing and

02:09 they do something completely different

02:12 and a lot of times then you end up

02:14 confronting this person and they have

02:16 this way of kind of flipping it back on

02:17 you or making you feel like you’re

02:19 making a big deal out of out of nothing

02:23 and this can really start to make you

02:25 feel like you’re absolutely losing your

02:26 mind

02:27 in your relationship

02:30 yeah

02:31 go ahead matthew no i just i couldn’t

02:33 agree more with that i think that the

02:37 that you highlighted two extraordinarily

02:39 important things one is someone who says

02:41 they’re going to do something and

02:42 doesn’t and and i really

02:45 i really think that relationships

02:47 the entire basis for them is

02:51 is trust in the transaction

02:53 hesitate to call it a transaction but

02:56 when i say i’m going to do something you

02:58 can trust that i’m going to do it or at

02:59 the very least if i don’t do it i

03:02 acknowledge

03:03 that i haven’t done it i don’t pretend i

03:05 never said that in the first place i

03:07 don’t

03:08 hope that you won’t notice i

03:11 i or or if it turns out i just really

03:14 did forget i i apologize for that but

03:17 the consistency between what i say i’m

03:20 going to do and doing it is is

03:22 absolutely huge to any

03:24 kind of relationship and the trust that

03:26 gets built within it and and you know

03:29 morgan i i really agree with that the

03:32 idea that someone makes you feel crazy

03:34 for saying or thinking something it

03:37 the basis of a strong relationship is

03:40 is vulnerability in humanity and

03:44 now now there’s a distinction to be made

03:47 because

03:48 some people i think

03:49 they do what i call dumping which is

03:52 when vulnerability vulnerability may say

03:56 maybe

03:57 i’m not feeling very sexy right now you

04:00 know to say that to someone maybe a

04:01 vulnerable act to admit that right now

04:04 you’re going through a chapter where you

04:05 feel a little insecure

04:07 um

04:07 saying that to someone 10 times a day is

04:10 no longer an act of vulnerability it’s

04:13 making someone else responsible for the

04:17 way that you feel and and that’s where

04:19 to me it goes into what i call dumping

04:22 but

04:23 the to rewind if when we’re being

04:26 vulnerable with someone about something

04:28 that’s affecting us

04:30 and they make us feel like an idiot for

04:34 that they make us feel embarrassed

04:37 and ashamed and judged and whatever it

04:39 may be

04:40 that is a really really

04:43 difficult thing because the hardest

04:45 thing in a relationship is to be

04:46 vulnerable and to feel safe to be

04:48 vulnerable if when you’re vulnerable

04:51 it’s it’s not rewarded it’s actually

04:53 punished that’s a really hard thing to

04:55 to come back from because you’ll find

04:57 yourself shutting down and and

04:59 departing from your real self

05:06 you’re saying so many great things and

05:08 just this idea of

05:11 um kind of like accepting things that

05:13 you normally wouldn’t you know in a

05:16 friendship and you express some

05:17 vulnerability assuming it’s not this

05:19 dumping you’re talking about but you

05:20 express some normal level of

05:21 vulnerability and your friend uh

05:24 like

05:25 creates some i don’t know says something

05:27 in response to you that makes you feel

05:29 like complete crap but you’re likely not

05:30 gonna take it but

05:32 sometimes we do in our romantic

05:34 relationships we accept these things

05:36 from our partners that we wouldn’t from

05:38 any other type of relationship and i

05:40 think that

05:42 if we can kind of like step outside of

05:44 ourselves while we’re in a relationship

05:46 and kind of observe what’s going on if

05:48 we start to notice

05:50 some of these things you’re talking

05:52 about making being made to feel

05:53 embarrassed feeling kind of like crap

05:56 not being um not having a safe space

05:59 with our partner this is a massive red

06:01 flag

06:02 and deserves attention

06:04 yeah that’s absolutely right morgan and

06:07 if

06:09 see the the trouble is when we’re in a

06:11 relationship proximity is is power when

06:13 someone is really close to us they have

06:16 a disproportionate influence on what we

06:18 think and feel and believe

06:20 and and that’s of course very true of

06:22 someone we’re in a romantic relationship

06:24 with where we’re spending an

06:25 extraordinary amount of time with them

06:26 and it’s emotionally heightened so they

06:28 have a disproportionate amount of kind

06:30 of emotional leverage in the situation

06:32 so the the thing that a lot of people

06:35 experience and i’ve certainly

06:37 experienced it in my relationships is

06:40 bringing something up

06:41 that you feel vulnerable about and maybe

06:44 even ashamed about or embarrassed about

06:46 you know you and in some sense being

06:48 vulnerable is a very difficult thing

06:50 because when you are vulnerable it can

06:53 feel like you’re giving up your power

06:55 even though being vulnerable is

06:57 inherently a powerful thing

06:59 to be vulnerable and to admit weakness

07:02 or to admit that you’re afraid it can

07:05 feel like you’re handing power to the

07:07 other person and when someone takes that

07:10 and makes you feel embarrassed about it

07:12 or makes you feel stupid for even

07:14 feeling that it can be hard to know

07:18 whether

07:19 they’re treating you poorly and and you

07:22 know

07:23 to use a modern term gaslighting you

07:26 or

07:27 whether

07:28 it’s something that you know we need to

07:31 hold true to because

07:33 what we’re saying is actually correct

07:35 and i think that’s one of the things one

07:37 of the reasons for having people close

07:39 to you who

07:41 you really trust

07:43 who outside of your romantic

07:45 relationship who whose opinions you

07:47 respect

07:49 who you can go to and and and talk to

07:52 these people about these things

07:54 it’s extremely important

07:56 as long as you know they’re not going to

07:58 tell you what you want to hear but tell

07:59 you the truth

08:00 it’s very it’s very very important

08:03 because it gives you a perspective

08:04 outside of yourself that you’re talking

08:06 about morgan that is actually sometimes

08:08 very hard to get when you’re in it but

08:11 if someone does embarrass you over

08:13 something even i i would i would say

08:15 this

08:16 vulnerability shouldn’t be something

08:18 that harms your relationship even if you

08:21 are wrong about the thing you’re saying

08:22 so even if

08:24 you’re

08:25 you know you’re struggling with

08:27 something but it’s not founded in

08:28 anything real and you turn out it turns

08:31 out that what you were thinking about

08:32 was really just in your head

08:35 you should still be around someone who

08:38 doesn’t make you feel like an idiot for

08:40 feeling that way

08:41 someone who helps correct your thinking

08:43 and helps you understand that where it’s

08:45 coming from isn’t a rational place or or

08:48 a place that’s founded in any logic but

08:50 at the same time doesn’t make you feel

08:53 ashamed for saying something in the

08:54 first place i think what you’re saying

08:56 is so key

09:16 you

—

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock