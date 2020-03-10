Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / 9 Positive Things From My Depression

9 Positive Things From My Depression

It’s helped me find hope when dark days come and it feels like you’ll never see the light.

  1. It’s helped me live in the present and savor each moment — because I know how quickly things can change
  2. It’s given me more empathy for others and the desire to really understand what someone may be going through
  3. It’s forced me to slow down and ask myself the hard questions
  4. It’s made me extra grateful for the goods days
  5. It’s helped me find hope when dark days come and it feels like you’ll never see the light
  6. It’s shown me who my true friends are. The good ones have stuck around to show love and support when I need it the most
  7. It’s helped to break the cycle in my family of men holding their feelings and emotions inside and not talking about them
  8. It’s shown me the importance of being kind to myself: I cry when I need to cry, I ask fo help when I need help, I go to extra therapy when the sadness and loneliness are stronger than usual
  9. It’s shown me how to speak to myself. How would I talk to a friend who’s experiencing the same thing? That’s what I ask myself and that’s how I talk to myself now. Using words that are uplifting, loving, and affirming

Previously published on medium

◊♦◊

Talk to you soon.

Photo credit: unsplash

About Andrew Hutchinson

I grew up on the West Coast in California and Alaska, and I've lived in San Francisco for 6 years. I'm newly married to an amazing woman, and I'm a big brother with 7 siblings. I was an officer in the Army for 8 years, and served on deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. Mental health is extremely important to me, and I practice yoga, go to therapy, and play music as part of managing my depression. When I'm not working at Airbnb for my day job, you can find me running in Golden Gate Park, hiking in the Marin Headlands with my wife, or enjoying a nice cup of coffee with freshly baked bread.

