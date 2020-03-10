9 Positive Things From My Depression

- It’s helped me live in the present and savor each moment — because I know how quickly things can change
- It’s given me more empathy for others and the desire to really understand what someone may be going through
- It’s forced me to slow down and ask myself the hard questions
- It’s made me extra grateful for the goods days
- It’s helped me find hope when dark days come and it feels like you’ll never see the light
- It’s shown me who my true friends are. The good ones have stuck around to show love and support when I need it the most
- It’s helped to break the cycle in my family of men holding their feelings and emotions inside and not talking about them
- It’s shown me the importance of being kind to myself: I cry when I need to cry, I ask fo help when I need help, I go to extra therapy when the sadness and loneliness are stronger than usual
- It’s shown me how to speak to myself. How would I talk to a friend who’s experiencing the same thing? That’s what I ask myself and that’s how I talk to myself now. Using words that are uplifting, loving, and affirming
—
Previously published on medium
—
◊♦◊
Talk to you soon.
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: unsplash
Leave a Reply
.