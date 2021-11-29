Girl, Stop Breaking Your Own Heart

You like this guy a lot. You think you two will make a great match, and there’s no one else in the entire world that you want to be with.

Your friends keep telling you this relationship might not work out, but what do they know, right? This is your life, and you decide who you choose.

I hate to be on the unsupportive side, but your friends are right. Sometimes we can’t see what’s wrong when we are the one in the “bubble,” but those who are close to you can.

They see why you cry almost every night. Something’s off. He said he loves you, yet it’s always you who put in the effort. When your friends pointed that out, you did whatever you could to “protect” him and the relationship.

But girl, you are just hurting yourself even more.

A relationship is easy when you are with the right person.

Once I liked someone who was never actually interested in me. My heart knew it, yet I desperately wanted to be loved, so I held on to it until years later when I realized he didn’t even deserve all the love I had.

I was always the one who called him. I initiated where our date would be. I tried my best to like RocknRoll music because that’s what he was into. Everything was about him. While I thought I truly loved him, it was really, really hard on me.

I felt the huge difference when I finally found the right person a couple of years ago, and though we have relationship problems, it still feels easy. I don’t feel the imbalance in the efforts, and every problem we face doesn’t seem like a burden.

We solve it together. That’s how it is supposed to be when you are in a healthy relationship.

If you feel the other way around, then something must be wrong. To make a relationship work, you need someone who wants to put in the constant effort — not just in the beginning.

So take a look deeper at how much effort he puts in and how much effort you put in the relationship. Sometimes reevaluating it can give you clarity.

You shouldn’t compromise more than he does

If there’s one thing I could redo in my dating history is that I wish I knew the right way to compromise in the relationship. Yes, it’s needed to keep the relationship going but not when you are the one who does it.

Admitting that you are the one who always compromises isn’t always easy. Especially when you are the people pleaser type of person, you would say that you don’t mind doing it anyway, but it’s just not how a healthy couple does.

Everything has to be balanced. This also has something to do with the respect your partner has for you. Let’s say you compromise to drive to his workplace to have lunch together, yet he never even once try to do the same.

This eventually leads to a new bad pattern in the relationship. Before you know it, he got too comfortable by not putting in any effort, and you find yourself feeling burnt out.

Many girls try too hard to change their men. In their minds, if only they put “more,” it’ll make him stay, and maybe someday the efforts will be balanced. But that’s never been the case.

You can’t change him, and in fact, you shouldn’t. Doing it will only make you even more disappointed.

Unless you let go, there won’t be a space for a new, better love.

I want you to be happy. I want you to believe that there’s a better person out there who can love you even more. Not just saying it through words but actually show it to you through real actions.

I know letting go of someone you still love is hard. But staying in a relationship when you don’t get anything in return is a lot harder. It’s like walking on eggshells every day, thinking if something will ever change.

I remember I cried my eyes out for weeks when I decided to get over that one guy. But I also knew I had made the right decision. He was all I wanted in a partner, and knowing it’ll never work out with him pissed me off.

Fast forward to this year, I’m so glad I forced myself to let that relationship go. Otherwise, I wouldn’t know that I deserve so much better.

“A healthy relationship is a feast of affection/giving for both people; not one receiving crumbs and trying to convince themselves it’s enough.” — Shannon Thomas.

Letting him go means you open a new chapter. It can be scary, but I’m here to tell you that it’s necessary. It’s the only way for you to find someone right and build a healthy relationship.

