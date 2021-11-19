If Everything You Do Is Never Enough — Walk Away

One lady I met at a gathering told me that you don’t have to be everything for somebody you love — that hit me pretty hard as, at the time, I was still 21. I knew nothing about love and was very insecure.

Dating felt extremely hard, and I kept falling for the wrong person.

If you are currently in your early twenties or do not have much experience in dating, the first person who shows love would mean everything to you. It makes you want to do anything you have and do whatever you can to make them happy.

And this is how you start getting yourself into an unhealthy relationship.

How insecurity leads to desperation for love

The moment you feel desperate, the relationship wouldn’t work out. It’s because you lose your power and end up settling down for what you actually deserve.

Imagine this; a guy stays in a relationship that he isn’t into yet doesn’t really want to break up with the girlfriend. He treats her badly because he knows she wouldn’t point it out. Why? Because he knows she’s desperate to be loved.

In reality, it happens a lot more, especially to those who have low self-esteem.

They think it doesn’t matter whether they get what they need or not in the relationship, as long as there’s somebody who “wants” them. Because being alone doesn’t seem to be a good idea to them.

But also, at the same time, when they are later stuck in a toxic relationship, they blame everyone around her and pull the victim card.

This is not me saying we shouldn’t sympathize with those who get cheated or lied on all the time by their partner, but most of the time, they could’ve gotten out of the relationship earlier, but they didn’t.

Not until they had no choice but to let go. Not until they got their heartbroken real bad that the scars can’t be removed. It’s always harder to move on when you have already lost yourself.

“The only person you should ever fear losing in a relationship is you yourself.”― Miya Yamanouchi.

Know when to let go

I don’t need to tell you when to walk away from a wrong relationship. You already knew it deep down. You are just too scared to admit it.

I knew I was when I had to move on from an ex who did nothing but made my self-esteem worse. He was mean with his words, and it doesn’t matter how much I’ve done in the relationship — there’s always something missing.

We’ve never felt like we were on the same page — because he refused to be.

The stupid young version of me still stayed for years. I wished for a different ending until I lost myself. I didn’t know who I was anymore; my dreams, what I wanted in life, and what made me feel alive.

However, people said there’s always a lesson in life that you can’t learn from someone else — you have to make that mistake yourself to see it.

And that’s my biggest mistake but very much needed.

When I’ve had an unhappy friend ask me how to let it go and when is the “right” time to call it off? I know they just want reassurance. They got the answer yet still doubt if it’ll be the right decision.

To me, it’s time to walk away when you are the only one who puts in the work. It’s when you cry yourself to sleep every night from getting hurt. We all know relationships shouldn’t be easy, but from my experience, you shouldn’t carry all those heavy feelings yourself either.

Is always quitting a bad thing?

I’d say no, it’s not.

In fact, you should quit when the relationship you are in makes you miserable, sad, and unhappy person all the time. There’s a phase for everything, of course. Every couple has its low moments.

But if you are the only one who feels that way, then something’s wrong.

It’s easy to feel like it’s on you who makes the relationship not thrive. You want to fight for it. You have this much love, and you insist that you are ready — this person is all you need.

But what if that feeling never ends? What if they’d never love you as much as you love them because apparently, you can’t change their hearts and minds.

Isn’t it better to just quit and find someone who reciprocates your feelings?

Quitting seems scary. It still does to me. Heck, I’m going to be 28 this year, and from where I live, I should’ve had married and had like two kids. But here I am, still dating and not sure what the future has in store for me.

But looking at my mom, who’s 55 and so freaking happy with her single status, made me think that it’s never worth staying in a relationship that makes you feel what you are and who you are to them isn’t enough.

It’s hard, and walking away from it is always a better option.

—

