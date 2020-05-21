If It’s Not Fun, Why Are You Doing It?

Most people would rather be certain they’re miserable, than risk being happy.

— Robert Anthony

In September 2018, my wife and I were watching the Spartan World Championships in beautiful Lake Tahoe, California.

As we watched our Canadian men and women crush the international field of competitors, I began to notice something unique to both our Canadian men’s and women’s teams.

They were all happy.

Yes, despite running 10+ miles, 35+ obstacles, frigid cutting winds, altitude, mud and an ultra-elite field of obstacle course racing rockstars, our Canadian crews were happy!

After Canada won this grueling competition, the team (all in smiles) talked about some of the unique parts of the course and how they set out to execute their plan and achieved their ultimate goal — together!

This got me thinking about all of the things that we do in our lives. From working out to working jobs, are we truly happy at what we are doing? I am not talking about a smile and nod kinda happy, I am talking about true, deep, passionate happiness.

When you watch Olympians compete at the highest level, they are genuinely happy.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

When you watch Spartan Athletes compete at the highest level, they too are happy.

When you watch actors like Will Smith act at the highest level, they are happy!

This is the case because these folks recognize that they are fulfilled every day getting up and doing something they love. If this isn’t you, it is time to make some significant decisions in your life. Look at the pug in the mirror.

If you wander through your days wondering why everyone around you seems “happy” yet you are struggling internally to be happy, I can almost guarantee you that is has something to do with your why (or lack of it).

Do yourself a huge favor and ask yourself these questions:

Do I have a true ‘why’?

Am I working towards my why daily?

Am I enjoying/embracing the obstacles that pop up along the way?

Am I embracing new roles and responsibilities with respect to my why?

Unless you ask yourself these questions and clearly define these answers, you will never become genuinely happy like our fun-loving Canadian Spartan Pro’s.

Each day is such a precious gift, don’t give it away to anything that is not within your “why”.

—

Previously Published on Medium

—

Shutterstock