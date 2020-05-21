Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / If It’s Not Fun, Why Are You Doing It?

If It’s Not Fun, Why Are You Doing It?

Life should be an adventure, not an obligation.

by Leave a Comment

Most people would rather be certain they’re miserable, than risk being happy.

— Robert Anthony

In September 2018, my wife and I were watching the Spartan World Championships in beautiful Lake Tahoe, California.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Do I have a true ‘why’?

Am I working towards my why daily?

Am I enjoying/embracing the obstacles that pop up along the way?

Am I embracing new roles and responsibilities with respect to my why?

Unless you ask yourself these questions and clearly define these answers, you will never become genuinely happy like our fun-loving Canadian Spartan Pro’s.

Each day is such a precious gift, don’t give it away to anything that is not within your “why”.

Previously Published on Medium

Shutterstock

About Ryan Fahey

Ryan is a dedicated husband, two-time author, international speaker, teacher, and consultant in the fields of wellness education, leadership and business development. Ryan also serves as the Lead for Special Projects and Campaigns at Physical and Health Education Canada. During his free time, you can find Ryan on the trails, reading a good book or drinking great coffee with his wife Amber. Ryan and his wife both reside in beautiful Ottawa, ON.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.