Let’s All Have a Traditional Marriage Act

A culture war battle sparks at the news of any new social developments being “woke.” Woke began (although it actually never ended) with the idea to keep aware of what oppressors may try to get away with, especially in the context of race privilege and civil rights.

Today, due to ally-ship, “woke” as an idea to stay alert to the possibility of supremacy and patriarchy taking advantage of the many marginalized is popular. To wake up to injustice now includes not just people of color, but those marginalized by gender or sex, ability or disability, age or youth, elite class or working class, or even climate activists versus inactivists.

An issue that seldom comes up, however, is that if we were to make a genuine effort to go back to the “good ole’ days” or “To Make America Great Again” by reclaiming traditions and discarded values of yesteryear, we would have a very great challenge.

Is anyone really anti-woke once they know what it is? Is anyone really for outdated traditions when they find out what they actually are?

Let’s look at traditional marriage. The entire idea of marriage is based on a transaction. People traditionally did not marry for love, but for the purpose of sealing a deal. It was primarily to do with property as a woman, and sometimes her lands, livestock, and even servants were considered property that once belonged to her old family (patriarch) and now would belong to her new husband (patriarch).

They were pronounced “Man and Wife,” not “Man and Woman.” The importance of one of them being a man cannot be overstated.

Alliances were also transactional to form alliances between kingdoms, but more often to secure nepotism within a royal bloodline. Love can, and did enter the picture, but romantic love was conceptualized as a way for a knight to win even more adoration from a lady, or to brand himself as gallant and chivalrous.

Of course, then as now, most people were not aristocracy, but serfs. But still, a hierarchy was enforced.

The rule of thumb was literally a rule about how a beating stick should not exceed the width of the man’s thumb. A wife was a servant as were the others who served the master. Just like in the Handmaid’s Tale, a “Mrs.” was literally defined by the belonging of a woman to a “Mr.” They eventually left off the apostrophe, just as they changed the “A” in Master to an “I” in Mister. “Ms” evolved in the 1960s to allow a woman to, in effect, own herself just as a “Mr.” had always done. Offred, and Ofglen, tellingly are “Of Fred, or of Glen.”

Traditionally, diversified human sexuality was limited because it threatens to upturn the idea of who can own who. A man who loves a man is putting some other man in a feminized role, whether or not he feels that way. A woman who loves a woman is depriving a man somewhere, of the life of service she should give to a man who would then possibly have to cook or clean for himself, to say little of caring for the kids.

Even if we could enact rules for tradition, it wouldn’t take.

Flipping the traditional script

Most of everything that happened before the age of industrialization had to do with the incredible value that workers (enslaved or not) gave to their supposed “betters.”

Today, if you want to flip scripts and try traditional marriage it would be almost impossible because most modern work uses less physical labor and does not require specific male or female anatomy. The only exception, of course, is that a woman can still bear children, but that is but for a very short window of her entire life. She is far more valued by society now by being willing to do other work for income as well as raising the kids — usually without pay.

Whereas flipping this to have more men stay home would honor a tradition of having strict roles, it would create another tradition that is just as unfair.

Traditionally, before motors (and commuting), childcare was done by family and community. This world of tradition is gone. Possibly forever.

Without the paid income that women earn, adjusted for inflation, no reasonable person can say they can afford a full-time stay-at-home spouse to bear and care for children.

And, especially once adjusted for the resource crisis, pandemics, and climate degradation we have entered, there are few who expect this. Even if they do expect a “traditional one-income family,” it is quite likely they are doing so on faith.

It would be extremely challenging to try to establish traditional marriage and traditional job roles. Even clothing and style rules are less rigid. Here are some reasons:

People no longer believe in owning serfs.

People know they are not ornamental objects.

People know about human rights.

People are more woke (if you will) about progress.

People want services — cooking, cleaning, etc. — but expect to pay for them.

People are more incredulous about a higher deity prescribing their roles.

People love the idea of love and monogamy.

People who don’t idealize monogamy are less shamed about it.

People who want personal reproduction rights are more common.

People know that enlightenment and science have shown our shared biodiversity.

People almost always can identify something of great value from the good ole days, but when questioned just a little bit about the injustices of it, they can’t come up with logical reasons to go back.

